Time for a small break
But here's a little salad trick before I go
I’M TAKING THE REST OF JULY OFF. My mother died this week, and I’m going to try to figure out how one mourns a family member. I’ve never been any good at it. In fact, I’ve been so terrible at it that it scares me. Anyone who has read my book knows that my mother was beautiful, funny, dramatic, smart, talented, and very complicated. I’m going to sit with…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.