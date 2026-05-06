IF I OWNED A RESTAURANT, it would be a salad restaurant, of course. And not a drive-through, either. Because as much as I love the idea of throwing salad through the car windows of impatient people, my dream is to encourage all humanity to expand their minds beyond the standard idea of what salad can be (by which I mean the salad-emoji salad: 🥗).

I simply believe that to be open to that kind of culinary-philosophical shift, a person needs to come inside, take off their hat, sit down, and relax for a minute. Instead of—I don’t know—zooming by to stick their heads into a giant trough full of various salad ingredients while someone squirts dressing on it and loud pop music plays in the background. What’s your rush?

But as dedicated as I am to this impossible salad dream, I’ve had sandwiches on my mind a lot lately (as any reader of this newsletter has probably noticed). I feel like I’m having an affair.

Which is why today’s specials in my imaginary restaurant are not two salads but a salad and a sandwich: a dirty martini kale slaw with green olives and blue cheese (you’ll gobble this up and immediately make a second batch); and a deli-style roasted broccoli-cheddar melt, slathered with smoky paprika mayo and topped with a cold and crunchy vinegar slaw made with red cabbage.