The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

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Barbara Mahany's avatar
Barbara Mahany
Jan 22, 2023

just my latest mention that i adore your writing. you are the BEST thing to happen to salads -- and the literary food life -- since, well, arugula. (which happens to me my very favorite green.)

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4 replies by Emily Nunn and others
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Alicia
Jan 22, 2023

I love tofu! There's also a Burmese tofu salad (Burmese tofu is chickpea instead of soybean and it's absolutely gorgeous) which is the tofu with a very savoury dressing and peanuts and some coriander leaves, if I recall correctly. Just delicious.

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