WHEN IT COMES TO WINNING OVER A CERTAIN SET OF PICKY EATERS, things might have gone differently for tofu had it been given a different name. Perhaps something like “boneless, skinless chicken breast”—which is a truly horrifying name but somehow doesn’t repel this brand of American eater looking for something “healthy.” You know who you are.

But never mind. I love it just about any way you can think to prepare it, although my experience of tofu is limited by the fact that I’ve never visited China or Japan or Korea. The truth is I can’t explain my feelings for it, and I didn’t fall in love with it until I was in my late twenties. No one had ever offered it to me until then.

📷 Getty Images

Back then, I was broke all the time, and unable to afford all the fancy restaurants and specialty food shops that surrounded me in NYC, where I’d arrived for a job at a magazine called Wigwag. On my first day, the editor’s assistant took me out to lunch at the fabulous Prince Street Dean & Deluca, where I made sure to order the largest sandwich available (they were all pretty small) and mentally marveled at all the culinary doors I was about to prance through in my new life as a New Yorker.

“You won’t be able to afford to eat here, though,” the assistant told me, smiling. (Sad trombone.)

I would soon find out that what I could afford was just as delicious as that sandwich, an enormous clamshell takeout container filled with broccoli and fried tofu in garlic sauce over rice, from a Chinese place that was not far from our SoHo offices, right across the street from where Balthazar would eventually open (I couldn’t afford to go there when that happened, either), and down the street from a Cuban place I’d visit for rice and beans with a fried egg on top and where I once saw Susan Sontag drinking a coffee. (I ran back to the Wigwag offices to tell everyone about my sighting; I think they felt sorry for me.)

Susan Sontag was older than this when I saw her drinking coffee.

Anyway, this tofu was perfect, with its chewy exterior that soaked up the garlic and a tender interior, the perfect foil for the crunchy blanched broccoli. It was the tofu dish that led me marching through the gates into the beautiful kingdom of tofu as if I owned the place: mapo tofu, Agedashi dōfu, tofu skin rolls, Doenjang-jjigae, Tahu sumedang. I wish I could say I have visited more spots there.

Of course, the kingdom of tofu was never really mine. I was a simple, starry-eyed gal up from the South, but I was aware enough of tofu’s essential beauty to be annoyed back then (and to this day) when people referred to it as “plant-based meat” or a “meat substitute.” The assumption being that when it was first invented and eaten, probably about 2000 years ago in China, it was as an imitator for meat avoiders rather than a wonderful original in its own right.

Tofu is like a boyfriend who owns a tool belt: cute and useful. (Getty Images; Nugroho Dwi Hartawan)

I’m not trying to say that tofu shouldn’t be turned into things—it’s so versatile! It can do anything! I’m just saying that it never needed or asked for the job of animal impersonator.

As Judith Thurman mentions in a 2005 New Yorker magazine piece about the ancient art of tofu-making in Japan, tofu is “an almost uniquely perfect food: low in calories, high in protein, rich in minerals, devoid of cholesterol, eco-friendly, and complete in the amino acids necessary for human sustenance.”

Which is why I find that tofu in salads is too rare a thing, unless people are pretending it’s chicken. (Correct me if I’m wrong—please; I honestly don’t know of many good tofu salads.)

Although I’m happy to say that the Department of Salad has spotlighted one that celebrates tofu itself, this absolutely delicious one, pictured below, with pressed five-spice tofu, edamame, and a black vinegar, sesame oil, and Sichuan chili oil dressing.

I bring all of this up not because I’m giving you a tofu salad today but because I have a recipe—from the wonderful cookbook we featured in our last bulletin—that uses tofu to create a beguiling dressing/dip without ever apologizing for not including an egg or an anchovy, despite its name, Tofu Caesar. It’s the perfect thing to put out if you’re in the mood for something completely vegan and completely delicious.

But you should know that the upcoming cookbook in question, Love Japan, has, among many other alluring recipes, a tofu-and-tomato salad that uses smashed umeboshi plums in the dressing. I decided against featuring it here simply because it uses large heirloom tomatoes, which are not around right now. I didn’t want to muck it up by using small hothouse tomatoes with their greater skin-to-flesh ratio.

Speaking of mucking things up: When I was making this dish, I accidentally used 5 TABLESPOONS of soy sauce instead of the 5 teaspoons it calls for. It was still pretty good. But when I made it again, the correct way, I was completely charmed by the delicate but vivid umami flavors, along with citrus and garlic, and the silky texture.

*RECIPE: Tofu Caesar, from Love Japan

Serves 4

In their intro to this recipe, the authors (and chef-owners of the Brooklyn restaurant Shalom Japan), Sawako Okochi and Aaron Israel, mention how perfect the dressing is for smearing on sandwiches or drizzling over salads. But I like their favorite method, dunking vegetables into it and “shoveling it into our mouths as a dip.” (They also mention that very young children love it.)

7 ounces (half a 14-ounce package) soft or medium-firm tofu, drained

5 teaspoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

Grated zest of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (about ½ lemon)

1 small clove garlic, finely grated

¼ cup canola oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Assorted raw vegetables (sliced cucumbers, radishes, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper) and blanched vegetables (broccoli, asparagus, fava beans, snow peas) for serving

In a food processor or blender, combine the tofu, soy sauce, vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, half the garlic, and the oil. Process or blend on high speed until the ingredients are smooth and combined and look nice and glossy, about 30 seconds. Taste and stir in the other half of the grated garlic if you prefer more. Transfer to a container and taste for seasoning. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. To serve, place in a bowl in the center of a platter loaded with your favorite vegetables. The dressing will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Tofu Caesar, From Love Japan 1.31MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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