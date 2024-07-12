WHEN IT COMES TO SUCH GLORIOUS SUMMER PRODUCE as strawberries and corn, the boys in the lab and I agree that it seems overwrought to do anything more than simply eat strawberries and corn, especially at a time of the year when both are practically dropping out of the sky, ripe and sweet and juicy and so beautiful.

Boil the corn and serve it with too much butter and salt! Slice the strawberries in half and have them with a mountain of whipped cream!

Do a little dance. Start all over again. This easy, immediate-gratification situation is why a lot of us revel in the season.

Practically naked and fully dressed: Iceberg Wedges with Creamy Garlic Dressing, Avocado, Corn, and Hearts of Palm

About the only thing that harshes my personal mellow this time of year—at least when it comes to food; my other complaints are more appropriate for sharing with a psychiatrist or prison warden —is the ongoing possibility of over-shopping at the farmer’s market. My worst nightmares involve wasting food.