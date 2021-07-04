Hello, salad-makers. Thanks for reading and thanks for subscribing. (If you’re not yet onboard and would like to gain access to all our delicious content, you can become a paid subscriber by using the green buttons below. We surely appreciate it. Either way, we are so happy to have you here.)

Summer is the perfect time for steak salads; clean your grill!

ONE PERSON I’M LOOKING FORWARD to meeting when I move to Atlanta is Lia Picard. We’ve followed each other on social media for quite a while, but I’m definitely the one getting the better end of that deal. (After seeing my Instagram feed, my friend Tripp said to me: “You can’t just keep living in the mountains taking photos of rocks and biscuits.” Oh, no? Watch me.)

When you follow Lia, on the other hand, you learn stuff. Recently, my mind has been filled with knowledge about good barbecue in Cumming, Ga.; locally sourced lobster hand rolls; her latest local favorite condiments (Afghan-style chutney and AubSauce, a new barbecue sauce made in Decatur); empanadas in Roswell; Atlanta’s first chai shop; and an artisanal raw honey producer, among many other delicious sounding items.

And while I love her food writing, her wide-ranging portfolio also includes work about real estate and interior design, travel, and style/trends—my particular favorites of which include her New York Times pieces about the abandoned houses of Instagram, pandemic power picnics, and the adorable squirrel table trend that also seemed to help people get through the pandemic.

The woman is busy! Plus, she and her husband, Jon, have a two-year-old daughter, Abby.

Lia Picard

“When she takes a nap, I do a lot of my more administrative things, like schedule interviews, so some research. Maybe I’ll finish up a story, but I can rarely do any meaningful writing during that time, or get into my groove,” Picard said. Most of her writing is done at night, after baby bedtime.

Picard only started dedicating herself to full time writing a little over three years ago, after working in non-profits. Once she put her mind to a new career, she researched the how-tos the same way you would a piece on pastry chefs, one of her favorite topics.

And if you go to her website, she is glad to share how she did it.

Toni’s homegrown tomatoes, basil, and oregano for the Nunn Family Panzanella.

But a little bit of the Picard personality seems to be genetic. She grew up in Boca Raton, with a mother who might have been a terrific food journalist, in another era. “She was the one who would really make an effort when she planned our trips. If we were going to Paris, she’d make sure that we were eating in a neighborhood off the beaten path. It was not something I fully appreciated at the time, of course. I still have memories of being nine and eating escargot.”

Food has been Picard’s “thing” her whole life, something she was a bit embarrassed by as a kid and later in college. “I used to be that calorie conscious person. I was many pounds lighter. I would buy those hundred calorie snacks. But I went to school in Orlando, so I would also go exploring the food in, say, the Vietnamese neighborhoods. And I was often just going by myself.

“Then finally it became cool to like food,” she added. “And I was like, oh great. I don't have to hide this anymore. I can be open about it.”

Being trapped at home over the last year had a common silver lining for both of us: we got more comfortable with ourselves and our style. Both of us love dresses, but while I became a bit more of the hippie type, Picard, to my eye, grew into a colorful, sparkly light in my Instagram feed, serving champagne while wearing a tutu, or posing in a dotted Swiss blouse and glitter pencil skirt, or judging a cocktail contest in a swingy skirt made of rainbow-colored fringe.

Emily and Lia’s Pandemic Lewks.

“Being home during the pandemic was about giving into more body positivity stuff: I told myself, unless you feel like making a million life changes this is your body,” she said. “And so I started buying cuter clothes and taking my style approach more seriously. Now, I'll post a cute picture of myself. And it was great. I realized it's fun to do that. I'm not going to go full fashion influencer, but it is fun to pepper those pictures in.”

Even though this is a salad newsletter, and I’m getting to Picard’s grilled romaine and steak salad that she and her husband devised together, I promise) I could not resist asking her for her professional recommendations on where to eat pastry in Atlanta.

LIA PICARD’S ATLANTA PASTRY-SCENE PICKS IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER

Little Tart Bakeshop in Grant Park for one of their seasonal galettes or croissants. The Buttery for anything in the pastry case but especially a marshmallow brownie, cakelet, or even a vanilla doughnut. The only downside is you have to take it to go (no seating at all). The Chastain in Buckhead for a breakfast pastry. It’s a fancy sit-down spot at night but in the morning they have a coffee shop setup and plenty of pastries to choose from. But their croissants are my favorite. When I have a craving for Cuban pastelitos I head to Buena Gente where they have plump ones stuffed with guava and cream cheese. They also make a killer cafe con leche to pair with the treat. Perc Coffee in East Lake has the cutest blueberry “Pop Tarts” and excellent coffee.

liapicard A post shared by @liapicard

Bonus: Collet in Alpharetta has legit French pastries. The display case is gorgeous and nothing has been disappointing. Even my husband’s French coworkers love it. The worst part, in my opinion, is the fact that they sell coffee made in a Nespresso machine.



Picard gave me not one but two salad recipes once we finally got around to discussing my favorite meal (we discovered that we share a fondness for composed salads and chopped salads). One is a Russian salad that her Argentinian-Jewish grandmother made when she was growing up, and the other is a grilled romaine and steak with apricots that she and her husband devised together. I’m giving you the steak salad in this issue because I was visiting Galax over the weekend, and we were in the mood for something off the grill. The cousins and I devised a dreamy grilled sirloin Panzanella.

*RECIPE: Lia Picard’s Grilled Steak and Apricot Salad

Serves 2-4, depending

“Jon and I had some fun with this and it was a team effort,” Picard says.

1 large or 2 small heads of romaine

1 nice sized filet mignon,

5-6 ripe apricots, pitted and sliced

chunk of good parmesan, shaved with a potato peeler

homemade croutons (you may use the method in the Nunn Family Steak Panzanella, below)

Honey Lime Dressing

3 tablespoons good olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons fresh chopped basil, more to taste

salt and pepper

optional: 1 large clove garlic, grated. In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, shake shake shake together all the ingredients until emulsified. Adjust seasoning to taste. Bring the filet to room temperature, pat dry, and season with salt and pepper, before grilling to medium rare. (Lia and Jon like to grill their steak one minute per side, then finish in a cast iron skillet for about 3 minutes per side at 500 degrees, and top with good quality butter. (“We love Banner Butter.”) After the steak has rested, slice prettily. Wash the romaine, remove the ratty outer leaves, and slice in half lengthwise. Brush the cut sides with olive oil, season with salt and pepper (or your preferred seasonings), and grill 2 minutes or so until you have a nice char. Toss the apricot slices with some of the Honey Lime Dressing; you’ll want more for the larger salad Assemble all the salad ingredients attractively, with the separate elements displayed in a lovely way. Show it off at the table, then slice the romaine into bite size pieces on the platter or bowl, toss it all together with more dressing and salt and pepper to taste, and serve immediately.



*RECIPE: Nunn Family Steak Panzanella

Nunn Family Steak Panzanella, before the steak. You could stop here and be very happy.

At the table.

Serves 6

This recipe amply served five of us, with leftovers, but we also had Picard’s salad at the table. We ate a lot! And just like the Picards, we teamed up for our final recipe. Grant grilled our two fine looking sirloins to medium-rare perfection (even though Aunt Mariah eats hers practically raw), and Toni and Mariah helped me adjust the flavor ratios until we were all blissfully happy with the end product. I got the method of salting the tomatoes in a colander over a bowl, then using the resulting tomato juice in the dressing, from the great cooking site Serious Eats, which I also used for guidance on making the chewy croutons. I had wanted to do my own Panzanella ever since the wonderful salad-maker Phyllis Grant blessed us with her magnificent Fall Panzanella in an early issue of the Department of Salad.

2 large sirloin steaks (about 10 ounces each), at room temperature, patted dry and seasoned with salt and pepper, cooked medium rare on the grill

2 pounds of ripe tomatoes, cut into bites (we used a variety; I halved the small cherry ones and quartered the larger ones), set in a colander over a bowl, and tossed with about 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and left to make juice for about 1/2 hour

1 loaf good ciabatta, torn or cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes (I cut them into cubes then tore them again to make the right size pieces), spread out on a cookie sheet, and left alone for several hours

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 good handfuls of basil leaves, roughly torn

1/2 cup oregano leaves (or more to taste), chopped or left whole if small

5-6 radishes, sliced or julienned, for garnish

Pickled red onions, for garnish (recipe below)

For the steak

Cook to medium rare and let rest. When ready to serve in salad, cut against the grain into 1/2-inch slices, then cut again into large bite-size pieces (see photo at top of this post).

For the croutons

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit (176 Celsius). Drizzle the torn/cubed with the two tablespoons olive oil, toss well to coat, and re-spread evenly on the cookie sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes, until chewy and beginning to turn golden. You don’t want them hard and dark. Set aside

For the Dressing

In a jar with a tight fitting lid, shake together the following ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2-3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon

6 tablespoons of the juice from the tomatoes

3 cloves garlic, grated on a microplane or rasp or some such

Salt and pepper to taste

To assemble the salad:

In a very large salad bowl, toss together the salted tomatoes and all but 1 cup of the croutons; drizzle with about 1/4 of the jar of dressing (this salad uses about half of the jar), half the herbs, and some salt and pepper. You want the croutons to get a good drench. Toss thoroughly and taste for seasoning. Let sit for at least 20 minutes.

To serve, roughly chop the remaining cup of croutons. Add them to the bowl, along with the steak, the remaining herbs, and a bit more dressing, and toss well. Taste for dressing, seasoning. Serve immediately, with radishes and pickled onion if desired.

*RECIPE: Quick Pickled Red Onions

These are lovely on salads and in grilled sandwiches.

1 cup cider vinegar

1⁄2 Tsp sugar

1⁄2 Tsp salt

1 medium red onion, cut in half lengthwise then sliced crosswise into thin half moons

Heat the vinegar in a saucepan until it begins to bubble, then stir in the sugar and salt until dissolved. Place the onions in a colander or a large strainer over a large bowl. Slowly pour the hot vinegar mixture over the onions, reserving the vinegar. Repeat with the vinegar from the bowl. Place the par-blanched onions in a jar with the remaining vinegar mixture and refrigerate.

THAT’S IT. WE’RE DONE HERE. Enjoy your belle salades. Midweek, for paid subscribers, we’ll have another delicious salad from Lia Picard. Thanks for reading, and don’t forget to share the Department of Salad: Official Bulletin with your friends and loved ones who deserve it.

