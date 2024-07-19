Two inspiring vinaigrettes: Intense Citrus And Fresh Thyme & Pink Grapefruit and Toasted Fennel Seed.

WE DON’T MIND ADMITTING THAT we occasionally have kitchen disasters (or a succession of them) that throw us off our game. Let’s just say we got waylaid by a papaya and leave it at that. But don’t worry: We’ve recovered and have two simple summery non-papaya salad wonders coming up early next week. (We put the papaya on a time out, but we’re not giving up. Incidentally: Dogs love papaya.)

But since we noticed that everyone went cuckoo-bananas over that Fresh Peach Vinaigrette we recently sent out, we thought you might like an interstitial edition featuring two juicy dressings that will add some jazz hands to your everyday side salads and/or help you break up, even momentarily, with a go-to dressing that’s begun to bore you lately.

They’re both from an extremely overlooked (in my opinion) 2015 book, Seventy-Five Homemade Salad Dressings, an inspiring collection of recipes that would also make a great gift for all your salady friends. The book is apparently a clever recipe-card re-design of the original 2011 book, which was named Well Dressed: Salad Dressings. Either way, I’m glad I discovered this little treasure while browsing at my favorite vintage store.

I’m giving you two vinaigrettes that immediately jumped out at me. I loved the technique of condensing citrus juice for the first one (which also uses fresh thyme) and the combination of fennel and grapefruit juice in the other; plus grapefruit anything—I love it. If you flip the book over, the backs of the vinaigrette recipe cards feature creamy dressings.

One small instructional note about the recipes: To toast your fennel seeds for the second dressing, simply place them in a dry skillet over medium-high heat and let them toast, shaking the pan frequently, until they begin to emit their lovely fragrance, about 3 minutes. I crushed mine with my mortar and pestle, but you could put them in a plastic bag and bash them with a rolling pin. Measure them again after you crush.

*Recipe: Intense Citrus and Fresh Thyme Vinaigrette, from Seventy-Five Homemade Salad Dressings, by Jeff Keys

Makes about 1 cup

Jeff Keys’s Recipe Note: This dressing is appealing for its intense concentration of citrus flavors combined with the mellow touch of honey and fresh thyme. It's wonderful on any green salad and reaches perfection when drizzled over warm sliced beet and goat cheese salad.

⅓ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

⅓ cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

⅓ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon finely diced sweet red onion

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Pinch of kosher salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup canola oil

Add the three citrus juices to a small saucepan and reduce the mixture to ⅓ cup over medium high heat. Remove from heat and add the onion and honey. Allow the mixture to cool. Pour into a small mixing bowl and swirl in the mustard and thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Whisk in the olive oil and canola oil to blend. Stores well in a covered glass jar in the refrigerator for up to one week.

RECIPE: Pink Grapefruit and Toasted Fennel Seed Vinaigrette, from Seventy-Five Homemade Salad Dressings, by Jeff Keys

Makes about 1 cup

Jeff Keys’s Recipe Note: This is a very fragrant vinaigrette to make in the winter to remind you of flowers and bees and the life that burst forth in spring.

¼ cup freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice

¼ cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon plus one teaspoon mild-tasting honey

1 teaspoon crushed lightly toasted fennel seeds

½ cup mild tasting olive oil or a blend of extra virgin olive oil and light vegetable oil

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Blend all ingredients thoroughly in a bowl. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week.

