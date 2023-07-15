My rendering of Hetty McKinnon’s delicious Charred Zucchini and Corn Salad with Basil Caesar-ish Dressing

IN THE DEPARTMENT OF SALAD, we believe that one of the best ways to separate the trustworthy people from the shady people, double agents, and bad actors is to find out exactly how much anyone we meet likes vegetables. We recommend you do the same. Make them take a lie-detector test if you have to.

Personally, I’m extremely suspicious of people who don’t like vegetables at all, and that includes children and babies. I don’t love judging others, but when it comes to protecting my emotional surroundings, this method has never failed me. (I once worked in a magazine office with a woman who proudly insisted she ate nothing but meat, and I’m pretty sure she was an actual vampire. Avoiding her probably saved me from eternal damnation.)

So when I saw that the Chinese Australian cook, food writer, and much-admired vegetable cherisher Hetty Lui McKinnon had a new cookbook, I didn’t wonder if I should trust it for a second. (She also has a terrific and aptly named newsletter you should sign up for, To Vegetables with Love.)

Even though it’s 525 pages long, Tenderheart: A Cookbook about Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds contains zero (that’s 0) recipes that I do not want to make. I’m talking about Roasted Broccoli and Crisp Chickpeas with Sichuan Dukkah; Mushroom and Potato Coconut Chowder; Pumpkin Egg Custard Tarts; Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Garlicky Caper and Thyme Oil; Salt and Vinegar Kale Chips with Fried Chickpeas and Avocado (topped with a fried egg, if you like); Kale Dumplings with Brothy Butterbeans; and Hoisin Glazed Cauliflower with Mixed Grains and Peanuts—to name a few humdingers.

Hetty McKinnon (Photo: Shirley Cai)

I love how straightforward McKinnon’s recipes are—they reflect the sensitive palate and mind of a truly natural recipe developer. And while she’s a vegetarian, she stresses an appealing ethos on her website: “I don't develop recipes for vegetarians. My plant-based recipes are truly egalitarian, for every person who enjoys a flavour-packed, vegetable-heavy dish. No labels required.”

So rather than turn vegetables into something else, McKinnon puts them centerstage and shines a beautiful spotlight on them. (I don’t much like it when recipes focus on masking or reconstituting produce in order to make it more palatable to people who don’t really like produce. Let them eat the food cubes or food pills on Star Trek.)

Food cubes.

Until very recently, I knew McKinnon mainly as a star in the recipe world, whose work appears regularly in New York Times, Bon Appetit, and Food52, among other fancy outlets. But I am fairly new to her cookbooks, so I didn’t fully grasp the elemental quality of her recipes, which serve as a reminder, no matter how many times you’ve heard it, that the simplest food is often the most delicious food.

These soy-pickled tomatoes, smoky with chili oil, would be delicious alone but are dreamy in McKinnon’s silken tofu salad.

But I truly believe that the reason McKinnon’s recipes have such natural appeal for me: She got her start in salad, a dish that treats produce lovingly and that so many cookbooks completely overlook. I’d been so caught up in my own salad world that I hadn’t even known until recently that McKinnon’s first professional food venture was a salad-delivery business, Arthur Street Kitchen, which she started as a home cook back in 2011 in her Surry Hills neighborhood, in Sydney, Australia (she now lives in Brooklyn with her family). It was basically just McKinnon, riding her bike all over her neighborhood, bringing the people in her community her homemade seasonal salads.

Which is just about the most charming and thoughtful thing I’ve ever heard in relation to salad. So I trusted her doubly when I picked the two utterly delicious salads from Tenderheart that I have for you today.

I enjoyed making both of these easy recipes almost as much as I did sharing and eating them. Both are gluten free and vegan.

*RECIPE: Soy-Pickled Tomatoes with Silken Tofu, from Tenderheart , by Hetty Lui McKinnon

My rendering of this recipe, which is so easy to make pretty

Serves 4

McKinnon’s recipe note: This is a flavorful, satisfying no-cook dish, a great option for when tomatoes are plentiful and the days are long and too leisurely to contemplate “cooking.” This dish is partway between a salad and a dish to be eaten with rice—silken tofu is lavishly draped in tomatoes that have been pickled in a punchy sauce, which is salty, spicy and tart, with just a hint of sweetness. The tomatoes soften while soaking up all the flavors, transforming a block of silky tofu into an exciting meal. The tofu is best served cold, straight from the fridge. For a different take on this dish, and if you only have extra-firm tofu in the fridge, consider serving these pickled tomatoes over thick slices of pan-fried tofu.

2 to 3 blocks silken tofu (about 2 pounds), cold

2 green onions, finely sliced

Handful of cilantro leaves

4 shiso leaves, finely sliced (optional)

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds

For the soy-pickled tomatoes:

12 ounces small tomatoes, such as cherry or grape, halved

1 garlic clove, grated

2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

1 tablespoon black or rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon chili oil

½ teaspoon sugar

To make the soy-pickled tomatoes, place all the ingredients in a bowl and let marinate for at least 10 minutes. Carefully drain the liquid from the tofu and gently tip the blocks onto a clean tea towel. (Try to keep the blocks in one piece, if possible, but don’t worry if they fall apart.) Pat dry with another clean tea towel, removing as much liquid as possible. Transfer the tofu blocks to one large plate or two smaller plates and carefully cut the silken tofu into cubes, without cutting all the way through, so that the blocks stay intact. This creates crevices for the sauce to run into. Spoon the soy-pickled tomatoes over the tofu and scatter with the green onion, cilantro, shiso leaves (if using) and sesame seeds. Serve immediately on its own or eat with rice.

Do ahead: The pickled tomatoes can be made 24 hours ahead and left to marinate in the fridge overnight. Bring to room temperature before adding to the tofu.

*RECIPE: Charred Zucchini and Corn with Basil Caesar-ish Sauce, from Tenderheart , by Hetty Lui McKinnon

Serves 4

McKinnon’s recipe note: When charred, zucchini becomes smoky and seductive. Cooking it at a high temperature draws out moisture and concentrates the sweet, earthy flavors. Teamed with crispy, charred corn in this vibrant salad, this dish flies the flag for easy summer eating. If you have a grill, you can cook the zucchini and corn on there to get that smoky char, though cooking on the stovetop will yield excellent, deep flavors, too. I always add a touch of vinegar to my charred zucchini—this really amplifies the sweetness of the fruit. The dressing has an undeniable “Caesar” vibe—acidic and herbaceous, rich with basil, citrus and briny capers. Roll with this feeling and add some crunchy croutons and top with a salty cheese, if you like.

Extra-virgin olive oil

6 small zucchini (about 2 pounds), trimmed and cut diagonally into slices ⅜ inch thick

Sea salt and black pepper

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

3 ears corn (about 2 pounds), husks removed

Big handful of mint leaves

Big handful of basil leaves

Basil Caesar-ish dressing

4 teaspoons capers, rinsed

1 cup basil leaves

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

¼ cup tahini

Sea salt

Heat a skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Drizzle in some olive oil and, working in batches, add the zucchini, season with a pinch of sea salt and a few turns of black pepper and pan-fry for 2 minutes until golden and charred. Flip over and char the other side. Transfer the zucchini to a colander, drizzle with the red wine vinegar and set aside. Drizzle more olive oil into the same pan and add the corn. Season with sea salt and pan-fry, turning often, for 8 to 10 minutes, until all sides are slightly charred. When cool enough to handle, slice the kernels off the cobs using a sharp knife. To make the dressing, add all the ingredients to a blender or food processor and pulse a few times, until it becomes a thick paste. Add ⅓ cup of water and blend or process until smooth. Taste and season with sea salt. To serve, combine the zucchini, corn, mint and basil leaves. Season with sea salt and black pepper and toss to combine. When ready to eat, drizzle the basil Caesar-ish dressing over the top and serve immediately.

Substitute • Ears of corn: 2 cups frozen corn kernels • Tahini: regular or vegan mayonnaise

Vegetable swap • Zucchini: broccoli, eggplant

