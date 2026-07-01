The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthea Phillips's avatar
Anthea Phillips
17h

A few years ago I stopped eating cheese. Lost 10 pounds almost immediately. A year or so ago I began enjoying it again and … well … 😳

But I love it so …

Reply
Share
1 reply
Patti Pestana's avatar
Patti Pestana
20h

Thank goodness! More blue cheese in my roasted beet salad, more feta with that watermelon and more goat cheese with my spring mix, walnuts and cranberries! Yay for more cheese!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Nunn
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Nunn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture