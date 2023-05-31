IF WE WERE SUPPOSED TO PICK OUR FRIENDS BY how irresistible their recipes are, I’d have been riding my bike past Susan Spungen’s house every day since the early 1990s, hoping to bump into her on her way to her mailbox.

I don’t exactly see myself as a groupie (even though I obviously am), because I have restrained myself from sending her a singing Saladgram (delivered by me) or joining her gym as a way of increasing my odds of meeting her. Instead, I’ve been making her delicious and beautiful recipes for years—and just leaving it at that.

Susan Spungen

And you’ve probably made quite a few, too, even if weren’t around in the 1990s when Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia was born. Spungen was the founding food editor, which means she cultivated the inventive highly cookable culinary personality for MSL magazine, a publication that injected a culture-shifting shot of swagger into homemaking and entertaining at a time when domesticity still had a potent whiff of disdain clinging to it, left over from the women’s-lib era. (Not that I’m disparaging that era; I wish we’d have a revival.)

For both men and women, aspiring to “have it all” began to mean in the kitchen, too, by learning to serve modern, delicious, stylish food to friends and family—with decidedly casual ease. (And while I don’t have any hard science on the matter, I also believe MSL hatched the Late 20th Century Fancy Backyard Chicken Raising Trend in America.)

Home-cooking became cool. And in my view, that’s thanks in large part to Spungen, who has since continued inspiring us to live more delicious lives through her work as a culinary consultant and sought-after food stylist (including on the movies Julie & Julia, It’s Complicated, and Eat, Pray, Love) and, of course, her excellent cookbooks (which include Recipes: A Collection for the Modern Cook and Open Kitchen: Inspired Food for Casual Gatherings.

She also has a terrific newsletter called Susanality, if you don’t know about it.

I bring all of this up because Spungen has a brand new cookbook, which hit the bookstore shelves and the virtual shops just yesterday, Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes that Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate.

It’s a gorgeous book—no surprise; it’s also the first of Spungen’s books for which she shot all the photos herself. And she wants the food you make from it to be beautiful, too. Here she is on Good Morning America, talking about how to do that.

But for me, even if the book had no photos at all and was as black and white as a phone book, I’d have marked these recipes and more with “to make” stickers the minute I started perusing the pages: Spoonbread-Stuffed Poblanos with Tomato Cream; Rhubarb Galettes with Hazelnut Frangipane and Candied Hazelnuts; Triple Sesame String Beans; Smoky Corn Salad; Collard Wraps with Pinto Beans and Cheese; Mushroom Bourguignon; Roasted Vegetable Hash with Harissa and Poached eggs. I could go on.

The book is organized by seasons, and even though we’re now very close to summer I’ll have a recipe from the SPRING section later this week, for paid subscribers.

Before and after: Everyone looks sexier with a little suntan.

Today, I have a dish from the FALL section—Shaved Cauliflower with Chickpeas, Freekeh, and Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce— because I can never get enough roasted cauliflower, and this recipe uses a great technique you’ll love. Plus, cauliflower is harvested in spring as well as fall—and the herb sauce is so dreamy and springy I’m going to eat it on everythingy.

If you’d like a peep at another recipe from the book, head over to Jenny Rosenstrach’s lovely newsletter, Dinner: A Love Story, where she’s featuring Spungen’s Grilled Savoy Cabbage Wedges with Spicy Thai-inspired Dressing.

(The photos in Spungen’s book are much much prettier than mine, but it’s my Official Department of Salad Policy to shoot all my own food photos.)

*RECIPE: Shaved Cauliflower with Chickpeas, Freekeh, and Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen

Serves 4 as a main course; more as a side

SUSAN SPUNGEN’S NOTE: For years, I’ve been roasting cauliflower in florets, usually with a flat side down, but one day I thought, Why not just slice it really thin if it’s caramelization I’m after? That turns out to be a superior way to cook it. The skinny slices get crisp and brown all over, especially at the edges. Adding chickpeas and freekeh (or another grain; see notes below) makes this a full vegetarian meal.

2 medium heads cauliflower, about 2½ pounds

1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and patted dry

1 large shallot, sliced lengthwise

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil, as needed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups cooked cracked freekeh (from ⅔ cup raw)

½ cup Green Tahini-Yogurt “Everything Sauce” (method below)

1. Heat the oven to 450 ̊F (232°C), with racks in the upper and lower positions. Line two baking sheets with foil.

2. Trim the large stem from the bottoms of the heads of cauliflower. With the heads sitting on the flat side, cut into ½-inch-thick slices.

3. Divide the cauliflower between the baking sheets. (Don’t crowd the pan, or the cauliflower won’t brown well.) Divide the chickpeas and the shallot between the pans. Drizzle with the olive oil, using more or less as needed. Sprinkle with the salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Use your hands to make sure everything is well coated and spread out evenly.

4. Place the baking sheets on the racks and roast for 15 minutes. Remove the pans one at a time to turn the cauliflower pieces. Reverse the positions of the pans from front to back and top to bottom and roast for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until everything is evenly golden brown.

5. Serve on top of freekeh with the Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce on the side.

SOME HELPFUL NOTES FROM SUSAN SPUNGEN

Feel free to use cooked bulgur, farro, quinoa, or even brown rice in place of the freekeh.

Cauliflower heads can vary in size , so use a scale if you can, and your judgment for sure. The most important thing is not to crowd the baking sheets.

Use as much oil as you need to coat the cauliflower. I like to mix cauliflower colors if I can, orange and purple being my top picks.

If you have a convection option on your oven, use that and preheat it to 425 ̊F. It will help the cauliflower brown and caramelize without steaming.

To cook the freekeh: Bring 1⅓ cups water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add ⅔ cup freekeh and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt and return to a boil. Turn down to a simmer, cover, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, or until all the water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork.

🥬 🥬 🥬

Green Tahini-Yogurt “Everything Sauce”

Makes 1½ cups

SUSAN SPUNGEN’S NOTE: So named because it goes with everything. It’s great on roasted veggies, especially Shaved Cauliflower, and it’s also delicious on a piece of meaty white fish like halibut, or on salmon or chicken. We love it on grain bowl dinners. It also keeps exceptionally well, so you’ll find plenty of things to use it on.

1 cup thick yogurt (like Greek or Skyr)

1 cup (packed) fresh herbs, such as dill, cilantro, parsley, or basil

2 scallions, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons Yondu or fish sauce

About 2 tablespoons warm water

Combine the yogurt, herbs, scallions, tahini, lemon juice, salt, and Yondu or fish sauce (if using) in a food processor and pulse until completely smooth. Add water as needed to thin to desired consistency. It will keep in an airtight container for at least a week.

