THANKSGIVING IS A TIME OF CONNECTION AND SHARING and blah blahbedy blah blah. But let’s be honest: If you had Thanksgiving last year at your braggy in-laws—who smoked a pastured turkey they personally raised on a diet of plantains, chicory, and amaranth and lulled to sleep each night in a temperature-controlled dorm with a piped-in mix of Mozart and Ahmad Jamal—you’re going to want to make them look like the overwrought posers they are when they come to your house this year.

Because Thanksgiving is also a time for destroying the competition.

Yes, it’s nice if everyone is happy and enjoys themselves. But above all, you must remain (or seem) calm and relaxed on your way to serving the big meal. And for that you need a good game plan.

Let’s all be relaxed and—why not?—super-sexy this Thanksgiving!

So why not do yourself a favor TOMORROW by joining me and a dazzling lineup of expert food newslettrists—Caroline Chambers, Colu Henry, Jenny Rosenstrach, Ali Slagle, and Christina Chaey—for a Thanksgiving Help Hotline.

It will be easy as pie to join in. Just make sure you first register using the button below (where you’ll get the simple lowdown on how to participate).

REGISTER HERE

Remember: Once you scream at your ancient Aunt Doris for asking if she can do anything to “help,” you’ve lost.

So, again: Ask us anything TOMORROW, from 2 to 3 pm EST (aka 11 to 12 pm PST). I hope to see you there. And I’ll see you later this week with a recipe for Turkey Cake. I’m just kidding. It’s going to be delicious salads!

A Turkey Cake

Share