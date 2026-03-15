I RECENTLY READ THAT the average person makes 35,000 decisions a day, which felt devastating to me. Making two would be a very good day. I’m pretty sure I’ve only made about three dozen in my entire life. Stuff just keeps happening and I go along with it. (Except when it comes to lunch.)

Because decisions are stressful! And while I am aware that making tough choices often leads to forward motion, I’ve also noticed that it can escalate into erratic rocket speed that sends you plummeting over a cliff like a cartoon coyote with a parcel of dynamite strapped to your back. So I’ll just sit here in the dark.

My personal neuroses aside, that enormous number seemed a little off to me. So I scrounged around for a source. The 35,000 figure turns out to come less from a valid study conducted in accordance with the core steps of the scientific method and more from the drunk game of telephone known as scientific research journalism. Somebody says something at Cornell, it gets quoted in the Harvard Business Review, and suddenly it’s a stunning “fact” that gets thrown around for years for people like me to fret over. If only I’d made 27,000 more decisions a day—I might be a Nobel Prize-winning physicist or a tennis star or a world leader right now.

But the original point was that humans must indeed make an enormous number of decisions or choices—often minuscule, both conscious and unconscious—in order to move forward each minute of our lives. And I feel very put upon by that.

How are we all supposed to continue under such unrelenting pressure? Never mind the big life-altering choices like who to marry, how you’re going to send your kids to college if you decide to have them, whether to take out a mortgage, where to vacation, who to allow to cut your hair, which horse to bet on, and when to get divorced.

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The older the world gets, the more we are bombarded with much smaller decisions that must be made in order to live our lives on the most basic level, especially in the United States. In 1970, when I was a kid (get off of my lawn), there were only about 160 different types of breakfast cereals available—which already seems like too many, and I remember about 4 of them. Today, according to some cursory research, there are approximately 5,000. This is why I eat oatmeal.

You say you want to buy shampoo? How vague of you. First, tell me if you want volumizing, color-protecting, clarifying, hydrating, strengthening, repairing, or bond-building? Then, we’ll determine if your hair is oily, dry, colored, aging, thick, fine, curly, or thinning. Maybe you should sit down. You want toothpaste? There are more than a hundred kinds—sometimes in a single store. And you’d better have your thinking cap on when you go to buy your yogurt, so you can decide which to choose: “traditional,” Greek, Icelandic, cream top, drinkable, Australian, whole-milk, lactose-free, oat milk, zero sugar, almond milk, probiotic, high-protein, creamy French, or soy.

I could go on like this forever, listing decisions I don’t want to make, but you get my point. It’s exhausting and unnecessary, and unless you put on blinders you could waste a lot of time and/or become completely immobilized just doing something as inconsequential as picking out a shower cap at the drug store.

But there is one very small decision-making area that rarely plagues me. It’s never going to win me a Pulitzer Prize or land my face on the cover of a glossy magazine but it does make me happy, and I’m going to share it with you here because I love you. I am excellent at deciding what to have for lunch (or supper; I don’t really distinguish between the two).