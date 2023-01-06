Radicchio Rosso di Chioggia: better than flowers.

I RECENTLY MENTIONED EATING SALAD IN THE BATH, and a few friends thought I was serious. I was totally joking. One false move, you’ve ruined your bath and your salad. But thanks to the curse of who I am, I started thinking about the kind of salad you could eat in the bathtub if you were going to insist on doing this.

My mind headed straight back to citrus salads, where it tends to linger in winter months. The idea of having citrus in a hot bath seems very spa-like to me, something people living on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard might do while enduring their Polar Night months, during which time they use headlamps in lieu of sunlight.

Longyearbyen, a coal-mining town on Spitsbergen Island, in Norway's Svalbard archipelago. (Getty Images)

Let citrus salads be your headlamp! They are the kindest and most luxurious thing you can do for yourself when you’re experiencing periods of darkness, be they metaphorical, ideological, metaphysical, psychological—or for reals.

I follow my own prescription, so my kitchen countertops are covered in oranges right now. And since a favorite snack of mine is Medjool dates, and I almost always have a nice chunk of parmesan in my fridge, and my cupboard is chock full of nuts, not eventually making the salad that I have for you today would be almost perverse. Plus, it’s peak season for radicchio, which Marcella Hazan refers to as one of the world’s “feistier” vegetables.

If these ingredients—radicchio, dates, walnuts, parm, citrus—had met in college, they would have formed a band. They’re that simpatico, which is why they’ve become such a classic flavor combination. You’ll often find almonds in place of the walnuts in similar arrangements. But since walnuts are such a great match with salty caramel in sweets, they party like animals with the candy-like dates and parmesan.

Cara Cara oranges are super-sweet with a strawberry-like flavor.

But back to the bath, I also fixated on the idea of salads for which you don’t need a plate. It’s peak radicchio season right now, and the gorgeous leaves are already like individual vessels, ready to be eaten like Willy Wonka’s teacup and saucer. So I decided to treat them as such, filled with treats and laid out on a platter.

This recipe makes a lot of salad. Dress it beforehand and everyone at your table, except prissypots who can’t bear eating with their fingers, could pick up the radicchio cups and eat them straight from the platter, in one or two bites. But feel free to instead have everyone dress their individual portions at the table—and to use a knife and fork.

Medjool dates: Not gorgeous, but tender and full of brown sugar/caramel flavor.

If you require a real vinaigrette, I’ve supplied a delicious lemon-walnut one at the end, but I have to say that after much experimentation, my favorite way to serve this salad was lightly drizzled with some of my new good balsamic vinegar and my best olive oil. I’m so fancy.

I’ve used Cara Cara oranges, which are perfectly sweet, but you could definitely use navel oranges—or gorgeous blood oranges, which have more of a grapefruit sharpness.

*RECIPE: Radicchio Cups with Oranges, Dates, and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Serves 6 to 8

This is a perfect salad for a buffet or dinner party. When you peel the oranges (this is how I do it), make sure you save the juices, squeezing any peels with pulp still attached into your bowl or container. You can have this with seltzer.

NOTE: Another way to serve this salad would be to finely shred the radicchio, arrange it on a platter, and top attractively with the remaining ingredients before dressing.

1 large or 2 small heads of pretty radicchio (the red globe kind, radicchio di Chioggia, is the one most commonly found in American grocery stores), leaves separated (avoid tearing them; I do this by slicing off a bit of the root end, then gently pulling each leaf away from the bottom)

3 to 4 big Cara Cara oranges, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices (I get about 7 slices from each orange)

8 large Medjool dates (more, depending on size), pitted, cut lengthwise into 4 to 6 slices (keep them separated; you don’t want them clumped together)

⅔ cup large walnut pieces

2 to 3 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, shaved thickly with a vegetable peeler or cut into small cubes (a heaping half cup or so; I cut it into cubes for the photos simply to avoid obscuring the rest of the ingredients; large shavings distribute the salty flavor more evenly, though)

A few tablespoons of olive oil

A few tablespoons of good balsamic vinegar

Flakey sea salt to finish

Arrange radicchio leaves upturned like cups in a crowded layer on a large platter. Fill each with 1 or 2 or 3 orange slices depending on the size of the leaf/cup, some date slivers, a sprinkling of walnuts, and several parmesan shavings (or cubes). Drizzle with olive oil, making sure you get a bit inside each cup, then splash the entire platter gingerly with good balsamic vinegar. Shower lightly with flakey sea salt and serve immediately, allowing diners to grab a cup or two.

You may also wish to serve the platter of filled radicchio cups undressed (🙈), passing olive oil and balsamic vinegar (or the dressing below) at the table.

LEMON WALNUT DRESSING

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon red-wine vinegar

2 tablespoons walnut oil (you can use olive if you don’t have walnut; but it’s nice if you do have some)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients and shake until well emulsified. Taste, adjust, shake again.

