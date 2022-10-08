We Need a Little Chicken Salad
Right this very minute. Or, at least, I do.
NOT LONG AGO, I PUT OUT A CALL on social media for people’s chicken-salad methods—and then promptly forgot about it. I got busy! Sue me! But in general I’m always quite interested to hear how other people assemble their versions of classic salads. It was a lot of fun when we cr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.