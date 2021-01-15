Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

THE FIRST TIME Robyn Eckhardt went to Turkey, she had no guidebook in her backpack and no intention of writing about food. She was a PhD candidate in political science, specializing in China, where she and her husband, the photographer David Hagerman, were living at the time.

Despite (or maybe because) she grew up in Detroit— a hub of Middle Eastern Cuisine—she arrived with a few preconceived notions, expecting the kebabs, mezze, chopped salads, and baklava you most often see in Middle Eastern restaurants in America.

Boy, was she surprised.

What she found instead—"in a country one-thirteenth the size of the U.S.” she points out—was an incongruously wide variety of divergent dishes that absolutely blew her mind.

“Turkish food was completely unlike anything I’d ever tasted in its variety,” she told me. “Exquisitely grilled fish served aside lemony salads of pickled red cabbage and arugula; rich rice puddings, their tops charred from the oven; spicy and smokey meat-based sautés; flatbreads smeared with fiery lamb paste; soft almond cookies; enormous coiled sweet buns rich with tahini paste.”

After her initial trip, to Istanbul, where most tourists tend to leave off, she and Hagerman began a much deeper exploration of the country: from the Aegean Coast into the center of the country, south to the Mediterranean, and north to the Black Sea.

Eckhardt began studying the Turkish language. And over the next couple of decades, she returned many times, exploring with the mind of political scientist and the soul of a passionate culinary pilgrim.

The fruit of her adventures: a gorgeous and much underappreciated 2017 culinary travelogue Istanbul and Beyond, with extraordinary photos by Hagerman. It’s a guidebook, told in the language of food, from a very personal point of view. (NPR named it a best book of 2017.)

Robyn Eckhardt, at home in Piemonte, Italy

“My focus as a political scientist was on grassroots politics,” she said. “I studied rural protest. I was never interested in in elite politics. I never cared about that. And when I moved into food writing, my focus was just very naturally at that same level.

“I like the experience of dining in an upscale restaurant as much as the next person,” Eckhardt added. She was just more interested in a culinary world you don’t see as a tourist. In particular, people cooking at home.

And it helped that the men and women she met were warm and open and inviting. “They loved to talk about food, and I spoke enough Turkish that could have those conversations. We just found ourselves invited into homes and invited to stay the night.”

But Turkey being the complicated country that it is, Eckhardt and Hagerman found, during a period of national strife, that it was possible to wander too far off the beaten path. “Our research naturally had us spending a lot of time in predominantly Kurdish parts of Turkey, particularly in the southeast. But once, we were picked up by plain-clothes police. We weren't doing anything wrong; we were in a sensitive area that wasn't closed but. . . I guess we were deemed suspicious by the fact that we were Westerners nosing around and asking questions.”

On one occasion, they were tricked by a plain-clothes officer with an alluring offer from to see some Georgian church ruins and taken instead to the police station, where they were sat down and asked “What are you doing here?

“We're researching a cookbook,” Eckhardt replied. And the police laughed and laughed.

It all turned out fine, but coming face to face with the political reality of life in that part of Turkey was eye-opening for Eckhardt. And so was realizing how and why each region’s distinctive characteristics have remained intact, cuisine-wise, in one of the world's oldest permanently settled regions.

Turkey has extraordinary biodiversity as well as a large number cultural influences. (After all, it’s bordered the northwest by Greece and Bulgaria, by the Black Sea on the north, Georgia on the northeast; Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iran on the east; Iraq on the southeast; Syria and the Mediterranean Sea on the south; and by the Aegean Sea to the west.)

“When I visited the Black Sea, I thought: What the hell, there’s cornbread here. There’s corn in soups. There's collard greens. And peanuts. But then the northern coast is heavily influenced by Greek cuisine. And if you go to southeast and mention corn, people will tell you dismissively they don’t eat it. And that they feed it to the pigs. There’s no such thing as ‘seasonal eating’ or ‘locavorism’ —people eat what’s in their region, because that’s just the norm, the way things are and always have been.”

As a city girl, Eckhardt was never exposed to agricultural systems, and admits that her aha! moments were sometimes embarrassing “duh” moments. “Seeing the landscape in the Northeast, an area of high plateaus, I understood: they eat beef instead of lamb here because it’s appropriate; cows can’t climb the craggy mountains of Southeast.”

But for the reader, Eckhardt’s Stranger in a Strange Land approach works beautifully, because she’s unembarrassed enough to embrace wonder while applying a trained academic’s rigorous approach to research and answering one’s own questions. And she does it in a vivid, richly personal way that makes you feel like a fellow-traveler on her journey of discovery.

The book is arranged by regions and their food. So: the street and workers’ canteen fare in Istanbul; Urfa peppers and Silk Road spices from the Southeast; and olives, pomegranates and chilis from Hatay Province, and she chose one from the latter when I asked her for a salad. (Did you think I wouldn’t?)

*RECIPE: Robyn Eckhardt’s Kisir (Bulgur Salad) from “Istanbul and Beyond”



Robyn Eckhardt: I prefer dishes with punchy flavors, and this has spiciness, pomegranate molasses's sweet-sourness, and freshness from the herbs. It perfectly encapsulates the cuisine of the part of Turkey it’s from, Hatay, a Mediterranean province bordering Syria. In this salad you have almost all of the ingredients that are so representative of its cuisine and that set it apart from the cuisines of many other Turkish regions: pomegranate, tomato and red peppers, olive oil, lots of chili heat, and herbs used with wild abandon. This salad is Hatay's landscape in a bowl (or on a plate); I like the neatness of that. I'd also love for more people to know about it because the tendency is to think of tabbouleh as the only bulgur salad out there.

Makes 8 servings as a meze or 4 as a side dish

1 cup fine bulgur

2 teaspoons sweet or hot Turkish red pepper paste

2 teaspoons tomato paste

2 scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced

1 packed cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/2 packed cup finely chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons pomegranate molasses, or to taste

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Turkish or other crushed red pepper flakes, optional

For serving: crisp lettuce leaves, preserved grape leaves (rinsed, soaked at least 2 hours in several changes of cold water, rinsed again and patted dry) and/or lavash or other flatbread



Place the bulgur in a medium bowl, add cool water to cover, and swish the grains with your fingers. Tilt the bowl to drain off the water, and repeat until the water remains clear. Drain thoroughly and set aside for 30 minutes. Add the pepper and tomato pastes to the bulgur and work into the grains using a spoon or fingers (wearing latex gloves). Pick up a handful of bulgur and rub the grains between your palms, letting them fall into the bowl. Repeat. After 2 or 3 minutes, the bulgur should be crimson. Continue to massage the bulgur, now adding cold water 1 teaspoon at a time. Test for doneness by squeezing a clump of bulgur between your palm and fingers; it should hold its shape when released. The grains should be al dente, soft on the outside with some resistance within. Add the scallions, parsley and mint. Mix with a fork or with your hands, lightly crushing the grains and herbs together. Add the pomegranate molasses and olive oil and mix gently. Taste the salad, add salt and more pomegranate molasses by the 1/2 teaspoon if needed. If the salad isn't spicy enough for your taste, add red pepper flakes 1 teaspoon at a time. Set the salad aside at room temperature for 1 to 4 hours before serving, or cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Serve at room temperature, with the accompaniments suggested.

If you plan to order your molasses, Mymouné Pomegranate Molasses from Lebanon is the best, 100% pure. Cortas is pretty good and cheaper, but sharper. If you had both I’d cook with Cortas and save Mymoune for salads. Also: here a great method for extracting pomegranate seeds.

EDITOR’S NOTE! (It’s just me, Emily) As if have said, many many many times, I live in the sticks so I couldn’t find three things in this recipe anywhere within an hour of where I live (Middle Earth). The first one surprised me: no pomegranate molasses. As a substitute, I used honey mixed with balsamic vinegar, which I read is a reasonable facsimile, and I added pomegranate seeds to the salad for good measure. It was delicious but I’ve ordered some of the stuff for later batches. The second was simply fine bulgur. I used plain and cooked it according to the instructions on the package. Perfect. The third, the spicy Turkish red pepper paste (or Biber Salçasi), I made myself and I’m very proud. I simply pureed 3 large roasted red bell peppers (the kind in the jar are fine) along with one red chili pepper (seeded and cut into large pieces; I can’t remember if I used Fresno or Bird’s Eye) and some lemon juice, seasoned it with a bit of salt, and cooked it slowly in a teflon pan until it was reduced to a paste. It was perfect; you can make it much spicier if you wish.

Test Kitchen

I’VE BEEN GETTING A LOT OF SALADY QUESTIONS lately: whether or not we at the DOS refrigerate avocados (sometimes, out of desperation) and how we keep our lettuce fresh (define “fresh”) and if you can use Good &Plenty in place of fennel (ha-ha just kidding). So, at the risk of making the DOS obsolete, I’m giving you what we consider the best salad advice ever, stolen from the great Julia Moskin, of the New York Times. U R Welcome.

Now, let’s move on from Eckhardt’s magnificent bulgur salad and to some like-minded non-lettuce numbers, which conveniently require no thoughts about how fresh our leaves are. None of these are mine—I neither created nor “adapted” them—mainly because I tend to freestyle it when it comes to grain salads. And instead of the glorious flavors of my region, as in Eckhardt’s Kisir, mine usually contain the flavors of whatever I have in pantry and refrigerator at the time, which I have purchased at the Harris Teeter over in Watauga County, NC. (It is not Manhattan.) They’re good, but I don’t put a lot of thought into them.

Meaning, I cook some grain, make a vinaigrette, and toss it with a complement of fruit or vegetables or both, some nuts, dried fruit, herbs, etc. I have given you an example of how I roll in this area (See The Most Goddam Autumnal You’ll Ever Eat, in Issue #2 of the DOS.) But I promise I’m going to start writing them down because recent one, which I put dill pickles in, was delicious and now it’s lost. Oh, lost!

Luckily, I’ve decided that I’m able to recognize a great salad the minute I see the recipe, the same way other, more well-adjusted people can tell just by looking at someone that they’re going to be good friends.

Also, not to brag, but salads just come to me, unbidden. I’ll be walking down the street and overhear someone say: “But, you’re wrong! Pears and oranges and mango are great together.” And then I’ll go home and make that salad, maybe adding some honey and fresh mint, and it’s totally boffo. I’m lucky.

One such salad recently arrived in my life, in the form of a handprinted recipe card, posted by the lovely and charming Laura Elyse Garcia (@laurelysegarcia) on Instagram. When I admired it, Garcia wrote me this: “My Grandma Jane literally puts it in a cabbage cup and serves it with sliced cantaloupe, and the result is TRANSCENDENT. '80s, but TRANSCENDENT, nonetheless.”

She was right. After I made it and tasted it, I was convinced that this rice dish and I must have known each other in another life. Maybe we were married, but it feels more like I was Nefertiti and this salad was my prized pet leopard that was allowed to sleep in the bed with me.

Anyway: it’s perfect the way it is, but it is also beautifully adaptable. I’ve tried it with lime juice instead of lemon and added chopped jalapeños and a bit of chopped cilantro: Perfecto. But as always: follow the recipe exactly the first time you make it.

*RECIPE: Laura Elyse Garcia’s Grandmother Jane’s Chicken-Avocado-Rice Salad

Read the card below and do what it tells you to do.

AND ONE MORE SALAD BEFORE WE GO. (I’m exhausted this week, so I hope you were not expecting my usual obsessive-compulsive, open-firehose approach to offering up salads.) This one pops into my mind whenever I think about chewy grain salads, soaking up their dressings, bejeweled with tasty prizes. After the tabouli from the Moosewood Cookbook, this is the one I enjoy most often. I’ve been making it for a decade, ever since it appeared on Food52, from Jennifer Perillo. She’s such a terrific cook, and this dish achieves the kind of perfect balance and restraint that rarely comes to me—which is why I usually add extra basil, extra olives, extra parsley, etc. I have no restraint. Yes, I know it’s not summer, which is exactly why you should make this ASAP. Oh, barley/farro, vinaigrette, mozzarella, and tomato: I love you. And while I miss local tomatoes in winter, I find some joy in Nature Sweet Cherubs from the grocery store, which is what I used here. Sue me.

I hope you enjoy this purloined dish.

*Recipe: Jennifer Perillo’s Summer Farro Salad

Serves 8-12 (if you eat like a damn bird)

2 cups uncooked farro (or substitute barley; that’s what I did)

1 medium red onion, cut in half

1 clove garlic

1 handful fresh parsley plus 1 tablespoon finely chopped (I used about 3 tablespoons of parsley in the salad, at the end!)

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more if needed

1 cup finely diced (about 1/4 "cubes) fresh mozzarella cheese

2 teaspoons minced pitted kalamata olives (I use 3!)

1 pint grape tomatoes, cut into quarters

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh basil (I use 2, sometimes more! I like overkill!0

1 pinch freshly ground pepper, to taste

1/4 cups extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

Add the farro, one onion half, garlic, handful of parsley and salt along with 2 3/4 cups water to a 2 quart pot. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce to a simmer, and cook for 10 minutes. Turn off burner and let sit, covered, for 5 more minutes. Discard the onion, garlic and large pieces of parsley. Spread out on a rimmed sheet pan and let cool completely (do not skip this step or the mozzarella will melt into the finished dish). EDITOR’S NOTE: I just put it in the fridge overnight. Whisk together the olive oil, vinegars and honey to prepare the dressing. Chop the remaining onion half finely. Add onion, cooled farro, mozzarella, kalamata olives, tomatoes, remaining tablespoon of parsley and basil to a deep bowl. Pour the dressing over the ingredients and stir well to combine, using a long wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Season with salt and pepper. The salad is ready to serve, but can also be made and stored in the fridge, covered, one day ahead.

NEXT WEEK: Who the hell knows? Honestly! I’d love to tell you what we’ll be doing at the Department of Salad, but who can say what fate awaits us all in this insane, mixed up, bizarre (but also quite pretty) world. If it’s anything worse than what we were recently served, I’m totally moving to Mars. Hope to see you next week!

