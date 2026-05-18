Cherry Tomato Salad with a Secret

JUST POPPING IN TO TELL YOU that the index of all the Department of Salad recipes has been updated. Finally!

And if you’ve ever wondered where the index actually lives, as one reader recently did, simply go to the website for this newsletter, at EMILYRNUNN.SUBSTACK.COM (or search “Department of Salad”), and you’ll see it right there at the very top of the page, in the center. But here it is again, so you don’t wear yourself out clicking and typing:

It’s a real whopper, with over 700 recipes under the following headings:

Asparagus

Beans and Legumes

Broccoli and Cauliflower

Celery / Celery Root

Cucumbers

Dips / Hors D’Oeuvres

Dressings (and Sauces)

Fennel

Fish and Seafood

Fruit

Grains / Rice

Leafy Greens

Meat and Poultry

Mushrooms

Pasta / Noodles

Root Vegetables and Winter Squash

Sandwiches

Soups

Tofu

Tomatoes

Zucchini / Summer Squash

Miscellaneous

So take a look into our overstuffed recipe box of salad. And until I see you again—soon, with some new recipes—please also take a look at the three delicious and easy cherry tomato dishes I rediscovered while I was wandering around in the archive myself. They should get you through the sad times we must all endure before the glorious summer tomatoes are here. Just click the linked titles.

But first, please enjoy this recipe from my lovely friend Sheryl Julian, the former longtime food editor of The Boston Globe and food journalism instructor at Boston University in the Master in Gastronomy Program. I saw it on her Instagram page, lost my mind over it, and got her permission to share it with you here.

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*RECIPE: Salmon Cobb Salad, from Sheryl Julian, The Boston Globe

📷: Sheryl Julian

Serves 4

A true Cobb salad, invented in Hollywood in the 1930s, is a mixture of chicken, avocado, lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and hard-cooked egg, something dreamed up late at night using what was on hand. Cobb salad has been reinvented many times over the century since it was first offered at the Brown Derby Restaurant, but wherever it’s served, the ingredients are presented in rows. That look seems a little outdated, so we decided to mix it up a little, and since we were experimenting anyway, substituted salmon for the chicken, goat cheese for the blue, and left out the avocado entirely because the fish is rich enough. Oh yes, and green beans for the tomatoes. Is it still a Cobb? Maybe Cobb-ish. The smoky bacon with salmon is divine, the tang of goat cheese a fine addition, and a few splinters of red onion just what you need here. If you’ve got a mom who only orders salad on every menu she’s handed, indulge her with this luxurious plate. Cobb or not, it will be a big hit.—Sheryl Julian

Vegetable or canola oil (for the broiler pan)

1 pound boneless salmon

Olive oil (for sprinkling)

Salt and pepper, to taste

¾ pound green beans, ends trimmed

4 eggs

4 strips thickly cut bacon, cut into thirds

1 log (4 ounces) plain goat cheese

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar, or more to taste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup olive oil

½ romaine heart, frisee lettuce, or butter lettuce

2 very thin slices of red onion, layers pulled apart

Handful fresh chives, finely chopped

1. Turn on the broiler. Use the vegetable or canola to lightly oil a broiling pan.

2. Cut the salmon into 4 even-size pieces. Brush the salmon with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Set the salmon, skin side down, in the broiling pan.

3. Broil the salmon without turning for 8 to 10 minutes, or until a food thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish registers 145 degrees. Leave the salmon to cool. Flake the salmon into large pieces, discarding the skin.

4. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the green beans. Cook for 3 minutes, or until they are tender but still bright green. Spread the beans out on a plate lined with a paper towel.

5. Return the saucepan of water to a boil. Add the eggs and cook exactly 12 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to a bowl of cold water. Tap the eggshells several times and peel off a strip of shell from each egg. Let the cold tap run into the bowl until the eggs are cool. Peel off the remaining shell. Transfer the eggs to a plate lined with paper towels to dry. Cut the eggs in half horizontally.

6. In a skillet, render the bacon over medium heat, turning often, for 3 minutes, or until the strips are golden brown. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

7. Slice the goat cheese log into thick rounds.

8. In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar and mustard with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk in the ¼ cup olive oil a little at a time.

9. Arrange the lettuce on each of 4 dinner plates. Set the green beans in two clusters. Sprinkle the lettuce and beans with vinaigrette. Arrange the salmon flakes here and there on the platter. Add goat cheese, bacon, and red onion. Spoon dressing all over the salad. Add the eggs and sprinkle salt, pepper, and chives.

Salmon Cobb Salad From Sheryl Julian 884KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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