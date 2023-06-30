I used cantaloupe and honeydew for this version but a cantaloupe alone is fine .

SUMMER: THE SEASON WHEN you could speed through the garden or farmers market grabbing just about any beautiful produce, throw it in a bowl, pour some fresh lemon juice and good olive oil over it, then serve it at a fancy outdoor dinner party, impressing everyone so much that they would carry you around on their shoulders and make you the mayor of their town, which they would then proceed to name after you.

This is not absolutely true, but it’s not beyond possibility. And it is true that simple, delicious salads are so easy right now that if you’re not going crazy making as many as you can you’re just not living.

It’s also a very good time to push your own personal flavor boundaries a bit. Salad is long, life is short; why are you eating the same old Caprese salad summer after summer after summer.

When a cantaloupe starts to smell a little rotten it’s probably heavenly.

Not that we have anything against giving cheese a starring role. But an even more compelling pizzazz upgrade, which I recently discussed with bestselling author Jenny Rosenstrach—she writes the wonderful Dinner: A Love Story newsletter (and blog, and book series; you should sign up)— is the magical cheese-and-fruit combo in salads. Here’s the link to Jenny’s column on that topic, in another great website and newsletter, Cup of Jo.

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button (and get full access to all the salad).

I’ve also written about some glorious fruit-cheese salads in the Department of Salad, including here, here, here, and here.

It’s now melon season where I live, so I’m focused on cantaloupe (and honeydew and watermelon, but not today). As I mentioned last week: I no longer live in an area where I’m in close proximity to old-school country produce stands. But on a very recent small-town-antique-store outing with my friends Wyler, Ginni, and Mary, we hit the cantaloupe jackpot at a stand in Canon, Georgia. (Wyler, I still owe you $.)

A roadside produce stand in Canon, Georgia.

Like the tomato, the melon doesn’t need our help. My first move after I buy melon is: Cut it into cubes, put it in the fridge, eat it straight up, cold and juicy, every single morning, then go and buy some more and eat it sliced with lime juice squeezed all over it. I could do this until the earth explodes, but I also don’t mind saying—and I don’t think this will surprise anyone—that I also like to jazz it up a bit by turning it into salad—especially if someone has asked me to bring a salad somewhere and I’ve bought too many melons, which is the only time I tend to share. Get your own melons.

I also don’t mind saying that I got the idea for the cantaloupe and cheese salad I have today from one of the most inspirational and creative new cookbooks I came across last year, Ixta Belfrage’s Mezcal: Recipes to Excite. I highly recommend it.

If you use a portable mandoline, which is small, quarter your melon first.

The recipe that excited me most is her delicious salad of mango, firm goat cheese, and jalapeño with a limey, sesame, maple dressing. But my mangos were not ripe and my cantaloupe and honeydew were, so I have a riff on Belfrage’s salad for you, instead.

P.S. I understand that there is mystery about how to choose a cantaloupe, especially if you are not a Southerner. Here’s what I do: I pick it up and sniff it. If it has the faintest whiff of fruit scent, I take it home and put it on the counter until one morning I wake up and the kitchen smells a little garbage-y. A ripe, delicious cantaloupe smells a bit rotten.

*RECIPE: Shaved Melon Salad with Lime-Honey Vinaigrette

Serves 4 to 6

It’s fine (and ideal) to use cantaloupe alone in this dish. (I had both and the combo makes a pretty plate for photographs.) With cantaloupe, be careful not to use an overripe melon; you’re shaving it into thin slices and a mushy melon won’t stand up to that.

I love the salty funk of Parmigiano Reggiano here—a surprise amidst the sweetness and spice playing together in the dish. Both ricotta salata and pecorino would be good substitutes.

One thing I love about this salad: The leftovers are absolutely delicious; after the melon sits in the dressing overnight, it takes on an extra, almost pickled dimension.

NOTE: If you’re anti-jalapeño and you still want to make this salad, I’d suggest adding a healthy pinch of cayenne to the Honey-Lime Vinaigrette.

1 small-to-medium, ripe (but still firm) cantaloupe, seeded, quartered lengthwise, peeled, and shaved crosswise (use your mandoline; a sharp knife would work too, but you want it really thin)

1 small jalapeño, thinly shaved (use your mandoline here, too)

2 to 3 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano, shaved (a scant, loose cup)

1 heaping tablespoon finely chopped red onion

Flakey sea salt, to finish

Grated lime zest (optional)

Lime-Honey Vinaigrette (method below)

On a serving platter, arrange the shaved melon attractively, folding some of the slices for swirliness, and tucking the shavings of cheese here and there as you go. Scatter this with all of the onion and as much of the shaved jalapeño as desired. I like a lot. Now spoon some of the vinaigrette over it all generously. Finish with flakey sea salt and, if desired, a shower of lime zest grated on your microplane. Bring the extra vinaigrette to the table for those who want it.

Lime-Honey Vinaigrette

Enough for 2 salads; make a whole batch so you can offer extra on the side

6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

½ teaspoon sea salt, more to taste

3 tablespoons honey

6 tablespoons olive oil

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, dissolve the salt and honey in the lime juice. Add the olive oil and shake until combined. Taste and adjust.

Shaved Melon Salad With Lime Honey Vinaigrette 786KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🥗 🥗🥗🥗

BEFORE WE GO! A BIT OF HOUSEKEEPING! A lot of new subscribers have arrived recently, so we want everyone to know that we’ll be sending paid subscribers their extra newsletter in the next few days. We will often send this extra newsletter with a paywall to our free subscribers, too. This is meant to give everyone a better idea of all we do—otherwise how would you know?—and not to make anyone feel excluded. We love and appreciate all our subscribers.

🥬🥬🥬

🥬 CONFUSED? Check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter.

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 🥬🥬 THAT’S IT! WE’RE DONE HERE! Paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for another salady treat soon. In the meantime, if you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. Thanks for reading.

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Give a gift subscription