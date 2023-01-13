I LOVE GETTING NOTES here at the Department of Salad—love it! Despite the fact that some of them come from people who signed up under the impression that we are a “diet site” and subsequently felt deeply injured by the fact that we are not.

Back when we first opened the DOS, notes like that freaked me out. As I’ve mentioned before, in our early days the boys in the lab came thisclose to egging the house of a man who shot off several testy e-mails insulting our salads, calling them “unhealthy” and “fattening” and finally suggesting (in a way that we all found bizarrely entitled) that I “say less.” Everyone has their issues. We all do the best we can at any given point in time.

We just like salad! We’re not qualified to be your nutritionist or your personal trainer, although the boys are offering pickleball clinics this summer. We are instead a site meant to celebrate the delicious varieties of salad in all their stimulating, soothing, satisfying, fascinating glory—which is quite a different thing, no matter how many times less enlightened people on this planet use the word “salad” to mean deprivation.

Bill Granger’s Pasta Salad with Peas, Broad Beans, & Ricotta, from this issue .

Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Kale Salad with Cheddar, from this issue .

Salmon and Lentil Salad with Soft Boiled Eggs and Herbs, from this issue .

And just for the record: We want everyone to be healthy and live a long life but we also believe food choices are up to the individual and that people should find an approach to eating that complements their own personal “lifestyle choices.”

Our lifestyle choice is salad. There’s an area of our brains that lights up when we see a purple flowering quinoa field on the internet or a faded photo of a wedge salad in an ancient food magazine at the dentist’s office, or a handsome man with his tie thrown over one shoulder digging into a chef’s salad one table over. Or when we overhear someone complain to their running partner, as we did this week while strolling around a park trail, “You never make tabouli anymore.”

The salad lobe of our brain. (Getty Images)

And then that’s it. We’re suddenly making tabouli, even though we just spent days studying and tinkering with another kind of salad altogether. (More on that in the next issue.)

I’ve used the Moosewood tabouli recipe practically all my life. It’s my garlicky favorite, and it employs traditional bulgur wheat. But the boys in the lab “don’t care” for bulgur wheat and we all absolutely adore chewy, delicious farro, so I decided to swerve off the main road in that respect, but only because they mentioned how tired they are of me making all the decisions (even though I’m their boss).

And also for the record, since I’m feeling a little defensive, farro has numerous health benefits, according to the Mayo Clinic.

I stuck closer to the roadmap for traditional Lebanese tabouli, however, by making parsley a major ingredient—more like the tart, refreshing version that comes in little styrofoam side cups with all the falafel I’ve been eating from my goddaughter Mariah’s favorite Lebanese spot. (They also make perfect baba ganoush, which I consider salad, but I keep getting it wrong in all my attempts; I’ll have a recipe later.)

I’d always rather have more than less delicious (and nutritious!) parsley—and I’m just now wondering why I haven’t always eaten parsley the way I do arugula or lettuce or kale. (Although I will often toss whole herb leaves into green salad and have used parsley as the main ingredient for a little salad topper on roasted squash, which you can find here).

Roasted Winter Squash Platter with Parsley Salad with Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette, from this issue .

My parsley-heavy farro “tabouli” turned out so well that I decided to feature it today. It’s really delicious with feta cheese, but rather than mixing it into the salad itself, which seemed like a good way to muddle the fresh bright flavors, I recommend serving it on the side.

It would be delicious with an assortment of other salads and spreads on a mezze platter. A few nights ago, I ended up eating a little dish with some pita bread and feta and olives and calling it supper. The next day I called the same thing lunch. If I had kids, I’d definitely put this in their lunchboxes, but if I had kids they’d probably be the kind who skip lunch to smoke pot or drive my car into a ditch, so I guess things turn out the way they should.

*RECIPE: Parsley Forward Farro Tabouli

Serves 4-6

I love garlic, so I like to let the dressed farro sit in the fridge overnight to intensify, but you don’t have to do this. I had a mini food-processor revelation about my mini food processor while working on this recipe, thanks to re-reading Moosewood’s version, and went a little nuts. Now I want to process everything! Don’t use it on the cucumber; do that by hand. But feel free to process your scallions and parsley into feathery mounds. Another thing I tried: I put my tomatoes in the processor. I had to drain them in a colander before adding them to the salad but I was happy with the texture. I mention this because I know a lot of you feel put-upon by the idea of chopping.

1 cup farro

2 teaspoons salt

⅓ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Zest of ½ lemon

⅓ cup olive oil

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

2 cloves garlic, crushed (or grated on your microplane)

2 very large bunches parsley (for a total of about 5 heaping cups of leaves after most of the tough stems has been removed), finely chopped by hand, or in a mini food processor

4 to 6 scallions, including some tops, finely chopped by hand, or in a mini food processor

1 10-ounce package of cherry or grape tomatoes, chopped

1 medium English cucumber (or 3 baby ones if you can find them; they don’t need seeding or peeling), seeded and diced by hand

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

16-20 large mint leaves, very thinly sliced (chiffonade)

Ground sumac, to finish (this is available at many grocery stores, and you can order it online; I love the zingy flavor, plus it’s pretty)

Go ahead and use your mini food processor on the parsley and scallions—and even the tomatoes, if you wish.

Bring 3 cups water to a boil with 2 teaspoons salt; stir in the farro, bring back to a boil, then reduce and let simmer until the farro is tender and the water has evaporated, about 30 minutes. Add a bit more water if it all evaporates before the farro is tender, but avoid overcooking. You want it to be nicely chewy. Remove from heat and let cool, draining off any remaining water in a colander if necessary. (I like to spread it out on a sheet pan to cool, but it’s not necessary.) In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the lemon juice, lemon zest, olive oil, cinnamon, and salt, and shake well. Place farro in a large bowl and drizzle about half the dressing over it. Add the garlic, and toss well; set aside. You can let this sit in the fridge overnight if you’d like. I usually do. When ready to serve, add the parsley, scallions, tomatoes, and cucumber to the farro and toss gently. Taste and add more of the remaining dressing, salt, and pepper. Taste and adjust. Now add the mint, gently toss again, and serve, drizzled with a very tiny bit of extra olive oil if desired and sprinkled lightly but prettily with ground sumac Parsley Forward Farro Tabouli 1.44MB ∙ PDF File Download Download .

🥬 🥬🥬

