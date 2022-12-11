SEASON’S SALADATIONS! I keep hearing that gift guides are controversial, bleh, just not cool. But I love them, especially when they’re created by obsessive bargain hunters and professional shoppers whose actual job it is to spark our gift-giving imaginations. (The groovy collection at NY Magazine is the best example I can think of.)

I mean, the very idea of a gift is so beautiful. 🎁

And even during the holidays, when gift-giving duress is at its ridiculous zenith, I enjoy these guides—perhaps more than I do the actual gifts. Gift guides have the effect of fancy shelter magazines: They make me dreamy and aspirational. I love thinking about outlandish extravagances I can’t afford—and whom I’d like to bestow them upon.

And gifts that are not remotely suitable for a single person I know fascinate me. When I think of all the strangers outside my little circle of humanity on this planet, requiring, desiring, deserving a nice present! (Or not!) I am both relieved I don’t have to shop for them and very curious about what other people get them.

Me, thinking about all the people I don’t know and the gifts they might like. (This isn’t me. 📸: Getty Images.)

Some of the many people that I don’t know, for instance, might be just thrilled by a French Chicken Breeds Travel Mug, which is why it’s a good thing someone in this world thought of putting together the 2022 poultry-industry holiday gift guide. Folks for whom a Spiderman-antagonist-related present is the very thing are lucky that Marvel has gathered this collection of Venom-related gifts; Batman has a list, too, featuring a Wayne Manor cookie kit.

Those who enjoy an occasional spliff are covered—actually, quite well.

So are cycling fanatics, crypto bros, vinyl lovers, Formula 1 fans, perioperative nurses, golfers, people who want to dress like Blake Shelton, people who live in Columbus (OH), stylish people, people in the poultry industry, violinists, plastics enthusiasts, and California trout conservationists.

All of these people have someone out there wondering what in the world to get them—something they’ll love or, at the very least, actually use. So: The great Lord invented gift guides.

How fabulous!

Which brings us to today’s newsletter, for people who like salad a lot, but also like other things now and then, too. One thing I most definitely am not is a professional shopper, but I do know that impersonal presents are almost always a bad idea and a bad sign—unless you’re shopping for your office Secret Santa.

I get around that bugaboo by giving people things that I’d like to have. It might sound counterintuitive, or, um, selfish? But my feeling is: What could be more personal? I’m giving you something that I’d like to steal from you.

So with all of this in mind, I’d like to tell you about some things that the boys in the lab and I—salad-centric humans—love and have given, received, or would like to give to or receive from people we like or love. It’s not a “hot list”; some are new things, some have been around and are hopefully eternal.

PLEASE NOTE: I got so carried away today that I don’t have room for my little book-gifts guide! Keep an eye peeled for that, in the next day or two.

EDIBLE GIFTS

UPSCALE MAIL-ORDER PRODUCE

Harry & David was once the go-to for fabulous fruit gifts (those pears are still fabulous), having begun as an actual pear orchard in Oregon, become an early pioneer in mail order, but eventually swallowed up by RJR Nabisco, then a Japanese pharmaceutical firm, and two investment firms, followed by Chapter 11 and a turnaround, before being purchased by its present-day owner, 1-800-Flowers. A familiar story.

Which is what makes my first upscale food gift so refreshing. Farmer Jones Farm at the Chef’s Garden is a famous specialty produce grower and provider in Huron, Ohio, that is really and truly on a 350-acre family farm. It was once a secret of fine restaurant chefs but now delivers to us civilians.

There’s a wide range of gorgeous giftable produce boxes—including micro greens, seasonal salads, “eat the rainbow” and vegetable of the month boxes, not to mention more affordable pantry items and special gifts. You can create subscription deliveries for your friends, and you can also donate fresh vegetables to those without access.

COUNTRY HAM

When my agent sold my book (at auction!), which was one of the nicer days in my life, I immediately thought: I gotta send my agent a ham from Edwards! Meaning Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, a family operation that has been making dry-cured, hickory-smoked hams, bacon, and sausage since 1926. In my book, I write about my cousin Martha taking me to see how Virginia small-batch country hams are made in her neck of Tidewater Virginia, at Darden’s Country Store, but when my Aunt Mariah buys a ham to serve at home she orders a petite from Edwards, which she serves sliced extremely thin on tiny ham biscuits; you don’t eat this the way you would a regular ham. The gift I sent my agent: a ham/sweet-potato-biscuit combo.

BALSAMIC VINEGAR

Really good balsamic vinegar is such a treat, and if you’re going to give it to someone, make sure you make a big deal about it! You might even consider including a note with instructions/way to use it (this guide applies to my Modena bottle as well) so that if your giftee is a novice, he or she doesn’t confuse it with the grocery store stuff and end up making a vat of horrifying creamy balsamic dressing or glaze. It doesn’t need anyone’s help! My recent and wonderful Williams-Sonoma bottle is pictured above, but when it’s gone I’ll try the VSOP bottle.

MALDON SEA SALT

As you may recall from one of the earlier issues, I buy my Maldon salt by the enormous 3.1 pound bucket. And why not? It doesn’t go bad, you can take little jars to friends as gifts when they invite you over, and you can use the bucket as a purse when it’s all gone. I use it over and over for finishing salads (and other dishes; I make other stuff). But your giftee will use it so many other ways. (A few years ago, I made Alice Medrich’s genius cocoa brownies as holiday presents and topped them with Maldon— just to blow the roof right off.)

GOURMET VIRGINIA PEANUTS

A peanut plant. (Getty Images)

My Aunt Mariah grew up on a peanut farm, and you should definitely order these Aunt Mariah-approved Virginia peanuts, from two family-owned purveyors, Belmont and Parkers. I prefer plain salted peanuts. Aunt Mariah also gets tins of the chocolate covered, which she stores in the freezer in the basement and doles out as if they were nuggets of gold, which they sort of are.

CHEESE FROM MURRAY’S

I grabbed this photo of Uplands Cheese Company Rush Creek Reserve from the Murray’s site.

The Murray’s for the Holidays section is perfect if you’re not the kind of know-it-all who keeps a cheese notebook. (You really can’t miss, whether you’re looking for latke toppings or a fancy cheese board selection.) But freestyle baskets are the way I usually go when I really want to let someone know I ❤️ them. And if you want someone to love you back, hard, I’d suggest enrolling them in one of the monthly clubs. (Speaking of cheese, my fellow-newslettrist Domenica Marchetti has a nice guide to Italian cheeses in her latest issue.

NON-EDIBLE GIFTS

POTTERY FROM R. WOOD STUDIO, IN ATHENS (GA)

A photo from one of my many many many visits to R. Wood Studio.

A lot of my food photos feature elegantly whimsical, color-saturated pottery from Rebecca Wood’s R. Wood Studio, whose converted-garage workshop/studio/store is one of the most mood-elevating places I know of. Even when I’m not looking for anything in particular, if I’m in Athens I’ll go in and browse; it makes me so happy. And as far as gifts go, there’s everything from giant platters and bowls to everyday plates to tiny salt dishes. Plus, you can have pottery made to order.

SWEETGREEN GIFT CARD

The first thing that would pop into my head if you said Let’s go get a salad is Sweetgreen—unless there happened to be some great upscale old-school restaurant that had a great Cobb salad on their menu nearby. But there never is. So as far as restaurant gift cards go, one from Sweetgreen is what I’d want and what I’d give to any salad-loving friend. They also have other cool gifts, including a T-shirt with food hero Nancy Silverton’s face on it, but the avocado hat is out of stock. Give the gift of salad? Why, yes.

JAO BRAND ROOM SPRITZ

My friend Julie turned me on to the wonderful company Jao Brand, owned by her friend Gale Mayron, whose father is a chemist. I love and covet a lot of things in the shop, but the one thing I’ve ordered more than once for myself and friends is the Inscental Room Spritz, which has notes of patchouli, cedarwood, frankincense, and sage and reminds me of the hippiest, loveliest days of my life living in Colorado. I spray it in the kitchen, in my bedroom, in my closets, in my car. I’ll spray it on you if you come near me.

SUBSCRIPTION TO THE DEPARTMENT OF SALAD

Have we mentioned that the DOS makes a great holiday gift? Last year, the boys in the lab gave it to a friend who is in the CIA, and we subsequently received a deluge of subscriptions along with private messages in a language we still have not deciphered. We’re assuming they’re positive comments. Anyway, if you’d like to give a gift subscription, use this button:

GIFTS FOR THOSE IN NEED

I feel lucky to be able to give and receive presents. And I’m also grateful to be able to help those who are not as fortunate. This year, my charity of choice is the International Relief Committee, here in Atlanta. They do work all around the world, though, of course.

🥬 🎁 🥬 🎁

🥬 🥬🥬 THAT'S IT! WE'RE DONE HERE! As I said earlier, I got carried away today so I don't have room for my books-and-gadgets guide! Paid subscribers should keep an eye peeled for that list in the next day or so, and it will include a recipe for a salad I cannot stop eating.

