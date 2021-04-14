What can a crouton be?
Anything it desires. Another great salad from Chandra Ram proves it.
Hello, salad makers! Here’s a bonus recipe from the Department of Salad for all our sweet paid subscribers. We appreciate you! And we hope you love this salad as much as we do.
AS I MENTIONED IN THE LAST ISSUE: Cookbook author and editor Chandra Ram is absolutely cuckoo for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.