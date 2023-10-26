FIRST THINGS FIRST: I hope we haven’t left any of you in a salad lurch with the lateness of this bulletin. (All apologies! But we have three fantastic salads for you today.) I moved to a new place with a little yard because of the D-O-G. Moving is one of those upsetting events you think you can get through while continuing to execute the rest of your daily human duties only to find you can barely do the moving part and that you never want to move again unless it’s to a quiet, peaceful commune in snowy Sweden.

SPEAKING OF SNOWY, JUST LAST WEEK I felt it was perfectly within my rights as an opinionated person to disparage an entire season and the people who love it, or, as I used to refer to them, the people who claim to love winter.

But that was before I talked to the award-winning and much admired Irish cookbook author Diana Henry, who lives in London and speaks and writes about northerly regions of this world and their frozen months with the awe, respect, and sweetness of a poet.

Which very few food writers do. The fashion has long been Mediterranean this, pomegranates and olives that, plus a rehash of the splendors of hot weather harvests, year after year. Because, honestly, who doesn’t love that food?

Diana Henry

And Henry has happily been in that mode herself, including with her very first book (she has written 12), published back in 2002, Crazy Water, Pickled Lemons: Enchanting dishes from the Middle East, Mediterranean and North Africa. But Crazy Water was a book, as the New York Times food writer Melissa Clark pointed out in this article about Henry and her talents as a cookbook author, that “was a step ahead of everyone else. . . half a decade ahead of Mr. Ottolenghi’s self-titled cookbook, in which he explored and popularized very similar Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors and techniques.”

Nonetheless, Henry is most enamored of the kind of food one eats after coming in from the cold, so much so that over the last 20 odd years she has traveled to Scandinavia, Iceland, Scotland and the north of England, Ireland, Northern Germany, Holland, Russia, and the Baltic states, among other places, to research a cookbook that will come out in 2026, to be titled, simply, “North.”

Rather than just the weather, however, the book focusses on the culture and bonds formed by shared ingredients—such as herring, cod, roots—Henry said, pointing out that the book will also include summer recipes.

Diana Henry in Sweden with her son Ted, when was 2 (he is now 25) .

“I think you’re missing out on a lot of richness if you don’t look at [cold weather] food, though,” she said, pointing out how people often spend all winter reminiscing about the warmth of summer. “Winter goes on, you know, until spring. That’s a lot of time not to live life properly or well. I don’t want to say you have to make the best of it, because that sounds a bit negative. But you have to love the winter things, the trees without any leaves—the silhouettes, they’re gorgeous,” she said.

It’s an appreciation Henry cultivated growing up in Northern Ireland. “You’re going to school in the morning, you can smell the frost, and things are glittering. Those walks to get the bus to school when it was, oh, so cold. I think I liked it because I always wanted the reward of warmth at the end of that.”

Henry also loves the cold and snow simply because it wakes you up, sharpens your senses, makes you more aware.

“I love looking at it and I like tramping round in its, as well—when you get inside, your hands are freezing and suddenly even the warmth hurts.”

The expanded reissue of Diana Henry’s 2005 cookbook.

So it wasn’t surprising that when Henry talked about her northern-cuisine-seeking journeys over the last 20-plus years (often with her two young—now grown—sons in tow) she was charmingly dismissive about how impressed I was with her intrepidness, which she claims to have little of. Even though she was in the Arctic for ten days recently.

“For ‘North,’ because I’ve now finished all the research, I made myself go to the Arctic,” she said as if she were talking about going across the street. “Right up there to the north of Norway with a troop of chefs to join the guy who fishes for René Redzepi.

“He’s Scottish and he’s mad. And that is not the kind of thing I ever do. . . I thought I might not be able to manage the coldness. I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to cope and would have to come home. And it was so remote.”

Away she went, anyway.

But she showed up completely underdressed, as the group was boarding a boat. “Where’s your gear?” one of the grew asked Henry, who, unlike everyone else, did not have a rucksack and a giant fur-trimmed puffy coat.

“I took out my little suitcase, and he said, ‘Where are your clothes? Where’s your cold weather gear?’

Chapter 7 inspired the title of one of Diana Henry’s cookbooks.

“Honestly, I didn’t have any. I was in a shawl and little boots and skirts. And he said, ‘You’re going to have to get into something.’

“So I opened my suitcase and my clothes started to blow away. I said to myself: ‘I’m in the Arctic, and I’m not even going to have any knickers!”

The point of the story, Henry said, is that “it shows how not me the trip was.” And yet, as Tennessee Williams commanded, she has always made the voyages, attempted them!

The idea for “North,” a sweeping culmination of her journeys, grew out of one of her earliest books, from 2005, Roast Figs, Sugar Snow: Food to Warm the Soul—which focuses on wintery foods you’ll find in the French and Italian Alps, New England, Scandinavia, and England and Ireland. So, such dishes as Alpine melted cheese, Viennese pastries, Irish Stew. But it takes part of its title from Chapter 7 of Little House in the Big Woods. (“Pa came in, shaking the soft snow from his shoulders and stamping it from his boots. ‘It’s a sugar snow,’ he said.”)

Diana Henry’s son Ted, as a child, during a trip Northern Italy.

“Sugar snow is a kind of snow you get when it’s going to be below freezing at night, but above freezing during the day,” Henry said. “But I also wanted the warmth, as well, which is the roast figs—something you get here until the end of October, an early autumn thing.”

“Roast Figs, Sugar Snow” is a bit of cult book, especially loved by Diana Henry superfans—it’s broken down so alluringly, into categories for cheese; chestnuts, hazelnuts, walnuts, and pecans; smoked food; game and wild mushrooms; apples, pears, and quinces, etc. But it has perhaps been overlooked by people new to her work. So I was thrilled to hear that it was being reissued October 17 in an expanded version whose new recipes include hazelnut, espresso and chocolate shortbread; beetroot and blackberry soup with walnut relish, and ham and haddie pie, among others.

Henry, who knew that I was in the middle of moving, gave me the green light to share a new winter salad included in the expanded edition just released (the crimson leaf one), plus two of the salad recipes from the first edition. And I’m giving them to you verbatim from the book, including photos.

But before I hand them over and go, I wanted to share Henry’s evolving philosophy on what qualifies as a salad, which I just love:

“Oh, I used to say as long as you put leaves in it, and then, eventually, I got to the stage of as long as you have vegetables in it. But now, basically, I think if you use a vinaigrette or a dressing, it’s a salad. And you can put anything in you like.”

🥬 🥬 🥬 🥬 🥬 🥬

*RECIPE: Crimson Leaf, Black Lentil, Roasted Grape, and Walnut Salad with Pomegranates, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry

Rosso di Treviso for sale in Italy (Getty Images)

Serves 8 as a side dish

Bitter leaves—rosso di Treviso, radicchio, red endive, the crimson-stippled Castelfranco—are very popular in northern Italy. They have a real taste for bitterness there, something you can see in their aperitivi (this is the home of Campari and there are plenty of bitter sodas as well). These bitter leaves don’t just look spectacular, they play well with pork and cheeses, puncturing their fattiness.

For the salad

300g (10½ oz) seedless black grapes

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

250g (9 oz) black lentils, or Puy lentils if you can’t find black

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp walnut oil

Juice of 1 small lemon, or to taste

225g (8 oz) mixed crimson (or mostly crimson) salad leaves (radicchio, red endive, Treviso and so on)

25g (1 oz) toasted walnuts

35g (1¼ oz) pomegranate seeds

Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

¼ tsp Dijon mustard

2½ tbsp white balsamic

½ tsp honey

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, fruity rather than peppery

1½ tbsp walnut oil

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan (410°F), Gas 6½. Break the grapes into little clusters and set them on a baking sheet with a lip, or in a roasting tin. Add the regular olive oil and half the vinegar, toss everything together with your hands and season. Roast for about 20 minutes: the grapes will shrink and become slightly withered looking. Put the lentils in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and cook until they’re tender but not collapsing: each lentil should still be distinct and have a little bite. It should take about 15 minutes to cook them, but if they’re old it could take longer. When they’re ready, drain and rinse them, put them in a bowl and add the extra virgin olive oil, walnut oil, the rest of the balsamic vinegar, lemon juice to taste and plenty of salt and pepper (they need good seasoning). Leave to cool. The lentils will suck up quite a lot of the oil and lemon and will stay nice and glossy. Make the dressing for the rest of the salad. Put the garlic, Dijon mustard, white balsamic and honey into a small bowl or a cup. Season and whisk in the extra virgin olive oil and the walnut oil. Check it for balance and adjust any component if you think the dressing needs it. If any of the leaves are very big, tear them, but try not to lose their curves and shapes. This salad looks best on a big platter or a broad shallow bowl. Arrange the leaves and spoon the lentils among them. Dot the grapes around, then scatter on the walnuts and pomegranate seeds. Spoon the dressing over the leaves and serve.

Diana Henry's Crimson Leaf, Black Lentil, Roasted Grape, And Walnut Salad With Pomegranates 1.52MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*RECIPE: Roast Squash Salad with Lentils and Goat’s Cheese, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry

Serves 6

Big golden wedges of warm squash look beautiful in a salad and make a good partner for all kinds of salty, earthy ingredients. Try it with walnuts or hazelnuts and strong cheeses, wild mushrooms, baby spinach and smoked chicken or duck.

You can replace the goat’s cheese here with a blue cheese, if you prefer. Use a squash with a good, sweet flavour, such as Crown Prince or Delicata.

For the squash

1.5kg (3lb 5 oz) squash

Olive oil

30g (1 oz) butter

250g (9 oz) goat’s cheese, broken into small nuggets

Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

For the lentils

275g (9½ oz) green lentils, Puy or Umbrian

½ small onion, very finely chopped

1 small celery stick, very finely chopped

15g (½ oz) butter

½ tbsp olive oil

1½ tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

For the dressing

½ tbsp white wine vinegar

Smidgen of Dijon mustard

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Good pinch of caster sugar

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (375°F), Gas 5. Halve the squash and scoop out the seeds and fibres. Cut each half into 2.5cm (1 inch) wedges, then peel. You should have about 900g (2lb) of prepared flesh. Put the squash wedges in a roasting tin, season, drizzle with olive oil and dot with the butter. Roast for 15–20 minutes, turning the wedges over in the fat from time to time, until it is just tender. Don’t let it scorch or get too dry. Meanwhile, prepare the lentils. Rinse, then cover them with cold water, bring to the boil and cook until tender, which can take anything from 15–30 minutes. The lentils should hold their shape, so do keep checking them. While the lentils are cooking, gently sauté the onion and celery in the butter and oil until they are soft but not coloured. Make the dressing by whisking all the ingredients together. Season. When the lentils are cooked, add them to the onion and celery and stir them round to soak up the cooking juices. Add two-thirds of the dressing and the parsley, then season really well with salt and pepper. Put a small mound of lentils on each plate and top with the roast squash, cut into cubes if you prefer. Dot with the nuggets of goat’s cheese, drizzle each plate with the remaining dressing and serve. Diana Henry's Roast Squash Salad With Lentils And Goat Cheese 1.73MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

*RECIPE: Salad of Pears, Hazelnuts, and Cashel Blue Cheese, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry

Serves 6

The Irish cheese Cashel Blue is one of my favourites. It’s a rich, creamy blue and I always think it tastes slightly of smoky bacon. If you can’t get hold of it, use Gorgonzola or Dolcelatte instead. This dish is based on a classic French bistro salad, for which they generally don’t sauté the pears or include roast onion, so go down that route if you’re feeling lazy. Apples can be used instead of pears, and walnuts instead of hazelnuts.

For the salad

1 small red onion

Olive oil

3 pears, not too ripe

30g (1 oz) unsalted butter

150g (5½ oz) salad leaves, a mixture of watercress, chicory and baby spinach

75g (2¾ oz) hazelnuts, lightly toasted but not skinned, halved

175g (6 oz) Cashel Blue cheese, crumbled

Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing

2½ tsp cider vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp caster sugar, or to taste

4 tbsp hazelnut oil, or walnut oil

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (fruity rather than grassy)

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (375°F), Gas 5. Halve the red onion and cut it into crescent-shaped slices. Put into a small ovenproof dish, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 20–30 minutes, or until soft with slightly caramelized tips. Keep warm. Make the dressing by whisking all the ingredients together. Season. Halve and core the pears, then cut them, lengthways, into slices 0.75cm (¼ inch) thick. Melt the butter in a frying pan and quickly sauté the pear slices on each side until golden. Don’t overcook them, they should still hold their shape. Toss the salad leaves with the nuts, using most of the dressing, then divide between 6 plates. Add the pear slices and warm onion and scatter with the cheese. Drizzle each plate with the rest of the dressing and serve.

Diana Henry's Salad Of Pears, Hazelnuts, And Cashel Blue Cheese 1.64MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🥬🥬🥬

