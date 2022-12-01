OMG—this is SO Department of Salad Chats! (Getty Images; The Good Brigade)

HEY! THE BOYS IN THE LAB and I are trying out a brand new (and occasional; we don’t want to be too smothering) addition to the regular e-mails you receive from us.

It’s Department of Salad Subscriber Chats!

We’ve noticed that a lot of you have comments, questions, and musing that relate to—and frequently extend well beyond—the topic at hand each week. And that you are chatting with each other as we stroll together down the road to salad enlightenment. We love this!

So we’re opening up a DOS conversation space in the Substack app, exclusively for Department of Salad subscribers — kind of like an old-school chat room where we can all get together and just HANG now and then. Away from the constant ads and distressing distractions of modern-day social media.

You know: the way lunch at the Pizza Hut salad bar used to be. So chill.

There’s a lot of good things under our rooooooooooof!

Every now and then, I’ll post brief prompts, questions, updates—and even salad-related indignities I encounter in this upside-down world— and you can jump into the discussion. Because you, my friend, are an official salad person. (Sometimes, like today, it will be open to both free and paid subscribers; other times it will be just for our paid friends.)

To join our chat, you’ll need to download the Substack app (messages are sent via the app, not email). Turn on push notifications so you don’t miss a chance to join the conversation as it happens.

How to get started

Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Chat was only on iOS but it’s coming to the Android app TODAY.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi. If you have any issues, first try restarting your app, then check Substack’s FAQ.

Now, let’s go! I’ve already started my first chat thread (we’re discussing must-have kitchen gadgets, and the ones we’ve given away), so come on over and say hello!

Join chat

BUT ONE MORE THING!

TOMORROW, we’re continuing Pepper Week.

For all subscribers we’ll have a super-delicious salad that incorporates a big batch of smoky red bells I just roasted (the secret word: mozzarella). Very soon thereafter, paid subscribers will be getting another peppers-in-salad post. ❤️ 🥗

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin