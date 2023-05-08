YOU KNOW WHAT’S HARD? Deciding which dishes to make from Steven Satterfield’s brand-new book, Vegetable Revelations, which we discussed in the previous bulletin. So many fetching recipes.

But you know what’s easy? Making them.

Eating them is also an extreme breeze. These are jobs I’d like to do all day long, as soon as I complete a few of those other simple everyday tasks that you let hang over your life until they grow in number and importance to the point that they begin to feel like the Sword of Damocles. Then, as God is my witness, I’m just going to do nothing but make Satterfield’s recipes and watch Netflix. All Day Long.

Even though I’ve made and eaten the salad I have for you today several times, I’ll definitely include it in my salad-Netflix vacation from worry. You do so little to get it on the table that it adds practically nothing to your daily burdens but you nonetheless end up with beauty and pleasure, which, if I’d designed human existence, would be the way everything worked.

You get out your mandoline (fun!) and slice up some crunchy fennel and cucumber; you turn a couple of sweet plums into little wedges; you squeeze a lemon; you whisk a few flavor bombs into Greek yogurt to make a luxurious base for it all.