IF WE HAD A FEEL-GOOD TOOLBOX here in the Department of Salad, it would contain miso soup, tofu, and broccoli. We’ve already rhapsodized about tofu. And we’re not a soup newsletter. Of the three, nothing beats broccoli in the Easy and Immediate Gratification Department.

Give me all the broccoli dishes: the pureed soups; the cheesy broccoli casseroles; the broccoli pastas; roasted-to-death broccoli side dishes; crisp, steamed broccoli; broccoli with garlic sauce; any and all frozen Stouffer’s broccoli vehicles. All of it, down the hatch.

I’d wear this pepper as a scarf it’s so pretty.

And that includes every bit of the broccoli plant: the stems, the florets, the leaves. I threw away the stems when I was a careless greenhorn. (Meaning before I discovered Marcella Hazan.) Now, I like to peel them and slice them into crisp coins to eat raw as a snack; you can roast them, sauté them, fry them, spiralize them.

Growing up, I ate broccoli not blanched until bright green and crisp as we do in the modern world but boiled until very tender, then drowned in a lemon-laced mayonnaise sauce. This is still my very favorite ways to eat broccoli, but I do it alone in a dark closet (not really) since it horrifies people in this crisp-vegetable world we live in.

Hannah Glasse

But boiling the hell out of broccoli—a vegetable history often claims was brought to America by Italian immigrants in the 19th century even though Thomas Jefferson had it in his gardening notes— was how Early Americans and the British cooked it from the start, judging from the 1747 classic The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy. The British author Hannah Glasse also advised that the boiled vegetable should be sent “to Table with Butter in a Cup.” Other early cookbooks mention serving it with “butter in a boat,” which thrills me.

Obviously, many people today would be horrified by this.

But even ol’ Hannah Glasse mentions that “the French eat Oil and Vinegar with it,” and goes on to recommend it served as a salad.

“Brockely is a pretty Dish, by way of Sallad in the Middle of a Table. Boil it like Asparagus...lay it in your Dish, and beat up Oil and Vinegar, and a lttle Salt. Garnish round with Stertion-buds.” (I’m assuming she meant nasturtiums.)

Which is close to the two recipes I have for you today: beautiful simplicity—minus the boiling and the “Stertion buds.”

Meryl Streep’s bakery from the Nancy Meyers movie “It’s Complicated.”

Both of these salads are from once-popular, now-defunct gourmet food shops from the 1980s, a time that saw the flourishing of bakery/cafes you walked into, then pointed at several delicious items, and either grabbed a table or took your food back to your office or home or to eat in a nearby park. You now see these mostly in Nancy Meyers movies.

You’re celebrating the broccoli here, not teaching it who’s boss. You’re going blanch it quickly, just until it’s at its peak of color (green, not khaki) and still crisp enough to have a salad-like crunch.

I almost decided not to give you the second recipe, because I often forget that people want recipes so simple they barely qualify as recipes. I know I do. Both salads are the kind you’ll want to keep a barrel of in your fridge at all times.

*RECIPE: Broccoli Salad, adapted from Chicago's Foodworks

Serves 4 to 6

As I have said, I’m not a raw florets kind of gal—I find them chalky—so I advocate for you making the broccoli tender enough to bite into easily. Just remember that these are crunchy salads, not submissive side dishes for your steak.

2 bunches broccoli, including stems

⅓ cup lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

Several grindings black pepper

1 small red bell pepper, diced

2 small yellow pepper, diced

¾ cup pitted black olives, sliced (I used Kalamata)

Big handful—this salad can take a lot—of assorted herbs, chopped or sliced (choose from basil, tarragon, chives, mint, thyme; I used mostly basil and a small bit of thyme, but wish I’d had some tarragon)

Zest of ½ a lemon, more to taste (use your microplane and grate it over the entire platter)

Cut the broccoli into florets. Peel the stem (just the top 3 to 4 inches; the very bottom may be a bit tough) and slice on the diagonal. Drop it all into a pot of boiling salted water and blanch. Cool under very cold running water and drain well. Meanwhile, combine the lemon, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake until well emulsified. Pour about ⅔ of the dressing over the broccoli, toss gently to coat. Refrigerate the broccoli until well chilled. Add the remaining ingredients, including what’s left of the dressing, and toss to combine. Taste and adjust salt and pepper. Serve immediately, spread out on a platter or in a large bowl, garnished with lemon zest and some herb leaves if desired.

*RECIPE: Broccoli with Lemon and Olive Oil, from NYC’s Washington Market

Serves 6

2 small heads broccoli

Juice of 2 lemons

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Zest of 1 lemon, for garnish (use your microplane)

Trim the broccoli, separating the florets from the stems. (The original recipe insists you not use the stems in this recipe; I think it would be fine to use them as directed in the previous recipe, peeled and sliced.) Steam or blanch the florets until they are bright green and tender, making sure not to overcook them. If you blanch them, drain very very well (you want the broccoli as water free as possible). Combine the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake until well emulsified. Pour this over the broccoli, toss gently to combine, and refrigerate. Serve cold, garnished with the zest of ½ to 1 whole lemon.

