Italian Beans in. . . Salad!
How in the world did you ever guess? (Plus, my sour-cream corn muffins!)
IF YOU POST PHOTOS OF TWO PARTICULAR FOOD ITEMS on social media, people tend to absolutely fall out. (That’s a southern expression, as in: Emily, when I saw that iceberg and blue cheese salad I bout fell OUT.)
The two items are: Any kind of cornmeal-related food and a pot (or a bowl) of beans (which, in the Department of Salad, usually means bean salads…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.