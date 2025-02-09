I needed a wedge with Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, so I developed some Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing!

WHO DOESN’T LOVE LIME? Who doesn’t love avocados? Who doesn’t love making dressing at home that ends up being cheaper and more delicious than the original version, which you order on your salad at that drive-through place when you’re on a long trip and forgot to pack something, a place you avoid at home for several reasons, not the least of which is that it’s a little Stepford Wifey (It’s my pleasure to serve you!—followed by a diabolically sweet grin).

I’m not going to explain my feelings about this place any further, because I’m exhausted. But I’m (almost) never too tired to make and eat a salad.

The way I feel right now—wilted, at sixes and sevens— is the reason the good lord above made the Wedge Salad, so that when we are tired and feel like burning down the dry cleaners and the cute little hardware store just for spite, we can instead slice off a slab of cold, refreshing, crisp iceberg and blanket it with something rich and delicious.

Doesn’t that sound so good? Ahhhh.

The iceberg doesn’t absolutely have to be in a wedge shape, as we’ve demonstrated before, in this issue, illustrated below:

Old-School Recipe-Box Blue Cheese Dressing, from THIS ISSUE

And you can use a lot of different dressings on a wedge. For instance, blue cheese, like the Old-School Recipe Box version in the photo above, or the Blue Cheese or Thousand Island in this very early issue.

You could use our extremely popular Olive Island Dressing, from this issue.

But you never ever want to use a vinaigrette. Do you? I hesitate to boss you around, of course, but that would be completely deranged. I’d always advise dressing a wedge in something that’s at least a little creamy. Like the new dressing I have for you today, which fits the bill in the best way. Yes, it’s creamy, but it’s also herby, limey, garlicky, and avocado-ey. It has hidden virtues.

I just recently devised this weird-drive-through-place Avocado Lime Ranch, after thinking about it for a long time. It turned out so nicely that I wanted you to have it right away, in case you’re at sixes and sevens, too.

See you soon.

🍅 🥕 🥬 🌿

🍅 🥕 🥬 🌿

*RECIPE: Emily’s Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

Makes over 1½cups

If you want to thin this dressing, use a bit more buttermilk, adding a tablespoon at a time as you process, at the end.

½ large avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut up

2 cloves garlic, cut up (If you’re not a big garlic person, like I am, use just one— but it’s so good here)

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)

Zest of ½ lime

¾ cup buttermilk (more to taste; wait until the end to add extra)

2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon soy sauce

Dash of Tabasco sauce

2 tablespoons chopped chives (plus extra to sprinkle on your wedge, if desired)

3 heaping tablespoons chopped dill (plus extra to sprinkle on your wedge, if desired)

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

½ teaspoon kosher salt (more to taste)

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a mini food processor, combine the avocado, garlic, lime juice, zest, buttermilk, yogurt, mayonnaise, honey, soy sauce, and tabasco. Process until very smooth. Add the herbs and process again until well combined (you want to see bits of herb). Taste and season with salt and pepper. Taste again and adjust—you might want a little more lime or extra buttermilk (especially if the mixture is too thick for you). Chill well before serving.

🥬 🥬🥬 🥬🥬

