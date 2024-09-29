AS MOST OF YOU KNOW, it’s been a terrible, tragic week in the South. I’m fine. My cousins who live a couple of miles away are fine. We are rattled but extremely lucky. And very worried about our neighbors all over the region.

We’ll see you next week with some soothing, roasted vegetable salads that we’re calling Everyday Autumn Salads. They’re easy enough to make on the regular and feature Brussels sprouts (in one) and winter squash (in the other), two vegetables we call on the phone and ask to come over any time we need real comfort food. Plus, a bonus dressing, because we appreciate you.

So see you soon—and thank you for reading the Department of Salad. —Emily

(The photo above is from my old neighborhood in Ashe County, in the hard-hit mountains of northwestern North Carolina.)