WE DID IT IN 2021. We’re doing it again! Please tell us your favorite method of making tuna salad. And if you care to share: How do you serve it? Where did you learn it? Etcetera. If all goes well, we'll be picking a few to replicate and share with all our readers. Comment below!
Old favorite: oil packed tuna, not quite drained, tossed with fine dice of roasted red peppers, tons of capers, green onions, chile flake. Pile on toast, broil to warm and set. You can add cheese if you want an open-faced melt. The original idea of this came from either food52 or NYTimes cooking a decade ago.
New favorite: drained oil packed tuna, bit of mayo, bit of yuzu, soy sauce, sesame oil, green onions, large amounts of furikake. Serve over rice and greens. Based on Eric Kim's NY times recipe.
I’m fond of Italian tuna salad with cannellini beans, chopped parsley, celery, slivers of red onion, good tuna in olive oil (drained) with a dressing of lemon juice, coarse Dijon mustard and olive oil, topped with crunchy breadcrumbs (fresh crumbs sautéed w a bit of olive oil & a small minced clove of garlic). Also good with some roasted red pepper strips and/or halved grape tomatoes. Serve on butter lettuce. Yum!
Ring canned tuna dry. I put in colander and drain in sink. That is most important. Celery, touch of Dijon, good mayo, squeeze of lemon (to take away fishyness) and onion if preferred. I learned from the Coventry Tea Room sometime in the early/mid eighties. Serve on toast or over bed of greens.
Julia Child's tuna salad recipe made with celery, onion, lemon juice, Hellman's, cornichons, s&p and capers. Served on an English muffin with Bibb lettuce leaves. 🤌
I realize it’s not helpful to not include precise measurements (sorry, salad friends), but here’s mine! Two jars of the Ortiz brand tuna in water, chopped celery (I love a lot of celery), diced onion, capers, pepper, chopped jalapeño (usually one will do), dill, Maille mustard (a tablespoon or more) and the most important thing and please forgive the shouting: DUKE’S MAYONNAISE. Toss and enjoy! Flavors bloom in interesting ways, so I tend to adjust. Looking forward to seeing everyone else’s recipe!
Drained can of tuna packed in water,
spoons of mayo,
spoon of dijon,
dill,
lemon juice,
grated carrot,
diced celery.
Served on GF toast, open face with a side of sliced apple or clementine. Cornichon and olives.
I made it up : ) My 34 yr old son likes it so much he just asked for the "recipe".
I like a little sweetness in my tuna salad, but I don't like relish. I also like a little crunch, but am not a fan of big chunks of celery so:
One can white, albacore tuna
Small, diced tart/sweet apple (I like Fujis or Pink Ladies.)
One rib celery diced small
Olive-oil based mayo to taste (not too gloopy)
Small squirt of dijon mustard (I like the horseradish kind)
Salt to taste, and a healthy amount of coarse ground black pepper.
I will eat this in a bowl or with chips. I'm weirdly fond of it on Triscuits, as well. I think they hold up really well to the strong flavors and chunky texture. And I've always loved them since I was a kid.
When I don't have any apples around I have been known to sub in dried cranberries, which are damn tasty instead.
Honestly the key for me is salt and vinegar chips—ideally the thick and crunchy kind (Tim’s Cascade, for my fellow PNWies, are the best). Put them in a tuna sandwich, on the side of a tuna salad, crumbled over the top of a salad, whatever. They make everything more delicious and add the best crunch and zip.
2 cans of tunafish
add to your liking :basically about 1/2 tsp of each ..adjusted to your taste
Siracha
sesame oil
soy
rice wine vinegar
a bit of mayo
pickled ginger
scallions
s&p or everything but the bagel seasoning...
I grew up on my Nana's tuna melts....canned tuna mixed with mayo, spread on white bread, topped with one slice of Kraft American cheese and microwaved for one minute! I do not think I could eat that now, but I still LOVE a tuna melt!
Now, I mix high quality tuna with a good mayo, celery salt, black pepper, petite diced celery and either diced dill pickles or capers (or both!) then spread on fresh bakery sourdough. Either open faced with a mix of cheddar and gruyere melted under the broiler or full sandwich griddled "grilled cheese" style on my flat top. YUM! Time to go make lunch!
More of a tip..
I’ve always thought Korean brand tuna tasted better, but then I found out it’s because they use yellowfin tuna.
Canned yellowfin tuna is the way to go. More flavor less fishy at the same time.
I worked for Williams Sonoma and some years ago and taught this salad in a cooking class. It’s excellent. WS sold tuna in oil but it was très Cher!
Tuna and White Bean Salad
★★★★★
Salads
Ingredients:
1 Tbs. plus 1/3 cup olive oil
2/3 cup fresh bread crumbs
Salt, to taste, plus 1/4 tsp.
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
1 garlic clove, minced
Juice of 1 lemon
2 tsp. whole-grain mustard
1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 can (15 oz.) white beans, drained and rinsed
2 celery stalks, chopped
1/2 small red onion, halved lengthwise and cut into slivers
2 cans (each 6 oz.) tuna packed in olive oil, drained and flaked
2 heads butter lettuce, pale inner leaves only
Directions:
Toast the bread crumbs
In a fry pan over medium heat, warm the 1 Tbs. olive oil. Add the bread crumbs and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until the crumbs begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, remove from the heat and stir for 1 minute more.
Make the vinaigrette
In a large serving bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, the 1/4 tsp. salt and a pinch of pepper. Gradually whisk in the 1/3 cup olive oil until smooth.
Assemble the salad
Add the parsley, white beans, celery, onion and tuna to the vinaigrette and toss gently to coat evenly. Arrange the lettuce on individual plates and top with the tuna and bean mixture. Sprinkle with the toasted bread crumbs and serve immediately. Serves 4.
Adapted from Williams-Sonoma Food Made Fast Series, Salad, by Brigit L. Binns (Oxmoor House, 2007).
Source: http://www.williams-sonoma.com/recipe/tuna-and-white-bean-salad.html?cm_src=RECIPESEARCH
Hello Emily!!!
My grandmother, Birdie, is the one who taught me tuna salad: white albacore is what she used way back in the 80s and 90s before she died from a stroke (while driving on Nantucket Island). I use the kind in the glass jar--Tonnino-- plain in water, or in oil I love the oregano kind or jalapeño pepper. So here's her recipe: mayo (she went through a weird 80s moment of halving yogurt and mayo--don't do that), lemon juice, salt, pepper, red onion (has to be red), pickles (not negotiable), finely chopped parsley. Served on toasted bread with local crisp lettuce leaves and with a cup of coffee (very important.)
In my family we do all this (I make my own amazing GF sandwich bread. But then we top it with sharp cheddar and broil, sniping the lettuce in that case.)
I like an Italian-ish tuna and bean salad: oil-packed tuna (not drained), cannellini beans or chickpeas (drained and rinsed), something briny like olives or capers, celery for crunch (optional), parsley, lots of lemon, plenty of salt and pepper, and more olive oil if needed.
Can of tuna packed in water
A dollop of mayonnaise
Chopped pickles
Chopped celery
Chopped carrot
Chopped green onion
Chopped walnuts
Some pepper for seasoning
Serve open faced on toasted multigrain bread
I don't have much to say about tuna salad -- I'm a new subscriber, so I'm still learning! -- but I just wanted to say I love the subtitle "Official Bulletin" of DOS 😃
I've perused the comments and not one of you has gotten the memo....the secret sauce is white horseradish, in addition to chopped celery , capers, a little grated onion, mayo , salt, pepperand a squeeze of lemon. The better the tuna the better the salad. And NO eggs -- eggs are for egg salad!
Not a tuna salad in the American sense, but Georgia Levy's Nicoise with tonnato sauce has ruined me for other Nicoise https://www.theguardian.com/food/2023/mar/26/salade-nicoise-tonnato-sauce-recipe-georgia-levy
I don't know if this counts as a true tuna salad, a tuna melt, or something else, but my super-easy gotta-have-a-quick-lunch is:
English muffin, lightly toasted
top with thinly-sliced red onion
the best oil-packed tuna I can buy on top, mostly drained but with enough oil to slightly season the english muffin
If I'm feeling fancy, some capers on top, maybe a dash of a dried herb mix (Burlap & Barrel's dill/parsley is my current go-to)
thinly sliced cheddar on top
put under the broiler until the cheese slightly melts.
my standard tuna salad is light tuna packed in water, drained and mayo, salt and pepper. nothing else.
My mother's pot luck recipe for my entire life is a tuna pasta salad made with red wine vinegar and mayo and oregano. I hated it as a child and now it's my favorite summer lunch.
Here’s my recipe: Drain can of high quality tuna. Dump in bowl. Add some Greek yogurt, Dijon or spicy mustard, sweet pickle relish and black pepper — just eyeball it. Stir and taste. Adjust and add salt as needed. Eat.
Some delicious variations here but my favourite is the deconstructed sushi roll. Sushi style rice with a gingery, soy, rice vinegar, mirin and sesame oil dressing topped with your favourite sushi fillings - crisp cucumber, ultra fine carrot julienne, edamame … and of course tuna. Mash an avocado with a splash of rice vinegar, a good blob of wasabi and a spoonful of yoghurt or mayo, fold in a tin of drained tuna and a little seasoning and heap it on your bowl with a scattering of toasted sesame seed. Fresh, crisp, soft, chewy, sweet, savoury, creamy and pretty to look at too!
Nicoise is a solid solid option. Inspired by Jenny Rosenstrach and fussy kids situation, I put all the separate components in little bowls and then everyone can choose what they like. Potatoes, tuna, olives, tomatoes, green beans, hard boiled eggs, anchovies, maybe lettuce/ rocket. Does make for a lot of washing up - but less shouting from annoyed children.
Pan bagnat is basically salade nicoise in sandwich form. That is LUSH too.
Or tuna and white bean salad, that's good too. Ideally with finely chopped red onion or shallot.
omg what a gold mine! xo
Easiest curried tuna that my 1st grader loves: canned tuna, mayo (we use olive oil mayo), curry powder, salt. Mix super well, add a big tablespoon of sweet relish and stir. Scoop with sweet potato crackers. Chef’s kiss!
I do tuna two very different ways, both delicious:
1. Deli style: This must be served on toasted bread, preferably rye. Plain canned tuna packed in water, drained and mixed with plenty of mayo, a teaspoon or so of dijon mustard, a heaping tablespoon of pickle relish, and lots of fresh ground black pepper. Sometimes it needs salt, sometimes not. If I'm feeling energetic, maybe some finely chopped white onion, but not much.
2. Weekend style: This I eat plain or on a bed of lettuce. Fancy tuna packed in oil (e.g. Ortiz or similar), drained mostly but I save some of the oil in case I need to add back a little. Plump up a handful of yellow raisins in hot water and set aside until cool. To the tuna, add finely chopped onion (any variety), red pepper, jarred artichokes, and any other good-looking vegetables I've got. Add back the raisins, squeeze a bit of lemon juice if I have it, and let it sit for bit at room temperature. Add salt and fresh ground pepper as needed right before eating.
oil packed tuna; mayo, celery, onion (red preferred), any pickle, and Old Bay...as much as your heart tells you too.
Put it on romaine leaves with some swiss...yum.
I use line caught, packed in oil. I sautée onion and celery. Throw that into a bowl with the tuna. Smoosh it up and add a bit of mayo, Greek yogurt, salt pepper, a little of dill, fresh or dried, whatever is on hand. Finely chop some apple. Mix, mix, mix. Load it onto butter toast, put some sharp cheddar on top, then bake until bubbly. Last bit never least, once it’s done baking. A squirt of Siracha. Mouth flavor bomb perfection!
I base mine off of a mediterranean tuna melt from a restaurant called The Grove in San Francisco. I normally make it with drained oil packed tuna, olive oil, course sea salt, lemon zest, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, capers, finely chopped red onion, finely chopped stems and leaves of parsley, and a little squirt of kewpie mayo. It's so bright, refreshing, and tangy from the herbs and lemon.
I like it served as a cold sandwich with oven toasted country style sourdough and arugula. But my partner (and everyone else) loves the warm version which is (again) with toasted country style bread toasted in olive oil and butter with extra sharp cheddar and then pressed down into the pan like a grilled cheese with Tuna.
My mother was a life long member of weight watchers so growing up I only knew tuna salad as fat free mayo and tuna (from water). Now I love to add FULL FAT mayo, pickle relish, tiny diced celery, tiny diced sweet onion, hard boiled egg, salt, pepper and maybe a touch of Dijon.
My tuna salad story: got a recipe from a neighbor that had cottage cheese, grated cheese, pickle relish, finely chopped celery and onion, lots of mayo, S&P. I tried it and told her, hey I can't taste the tuna....She said she didn't like tuna. :-0
Japanese style. Kewpie mayo, touch of soy sauce, chili paste and green onions. Eaten over rice
So, regular tuna salad: Mayo, onion if you like with some crunch like celery, apple, and/or cucumber, whatever you want, but the special magic is: cumin! It is a marvel how unexpectedly cumin nestles up to the rich fish taste and they are sooo compatible. All of a sudden your tuna salad is something completely different. I'm never going back! I think I made this up but I can't remember.
Grilled Tuna and Apple Sandwich
Drain 2 5-ounce cans of tuna well. Combine with 1/2 c mayo, 2 T Greek yogurt, 1 T honey mustard, 1 T lemon juice, 1-1/2 c shredded Swiss or Gruyère cheese, 2 stalks chopped celery, and 1 Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apple, finely chopped.
Make sandwiches with this salad and whole wheat or whole grain bread. Spread butter on the outside of the sandwiches. Grill, covered, flipping once, until the bread is toasty and the cheese starts to melt.
oil packed tuna, not drained. minced capers. finely chopped radishes and celery. shredded carrot. black pepper. finely chopped dill. a dash of dijon mustard. add just enough mayo (1-2tsp) to come together. This is loosely based on the tuna/pan bagnat sandwich we served at a small Capitol Hill cafe in DC.
I like a Thai-style version I learned from a Nancie McDermott cookbook: tuna, fish sauce (sounds redundant but isn’t), lime juice, tiny bit of sugar, shallots, fresh herbs, sriracha or fresh chilies. Let sit for a while if you have time. Serve in lettuce cups or on rice or crackers.
Can of tuna drained well + light mayo + white pepper - combine!
Slather a lil more mayo on a ciabatta roll (any roll works!), put the tuna on the roll & add a layer of dill pickle chips all over.
I learned this from the sandwich shop, Something Natural on Nantucket Island. I can't smell dill pickles without craving this sandwich now!
I like my drained can of tuna with eyeballed mayo, pickle relish or chopped dill pickles , diced celery, and chopped olives and onions in a tortilla wrap lined with spinach or lettuce.
I use Italian tuna, a mix of mayo and hummus, lots of finely diced celery and red onion, chopped green olives and a big spoon of Mediterranean chile crisp. Serve as a sandwich spread, in a pita, or scoop up with a large Frito.
Mine is a traditional Southern recipe, but I am here to tell you I just grabbed one from a restaurant I worked at in college and I am having some Proustian moments (shoutout Lunch Box, Knoxville, Tenn!)
Grew up with: tuna, mayo, sweet pickle. On toasted bread or with saltines
Once upon a tart: tuna, mayo, cornichons, red onion, lemon & lots of dill. On onion bun. Lettuce, maybe tomato (seasonal)
JC: tuna, mayo, lemon, cornichon, caper, red onion, celery, lemon on toasted open face english muffin with lettuce & tomato. Depending on mood/vegetable crisper some/all the fresh veggies are excluded. & I add Penzey’s Fox Point/The Spice House Lake Shore seasoning (businesses in the same family, name of seasoning has diverged)
Water packed tuna, mayo, Dijon and/or grainy mustard, chopped dill pickles, a little bit of horseradish, and whatever olives I have in the house. Best served on lightly toasted wheat or rye bread with a bit more mayo and mustard and some lettuce. My husband also likes tomato on it but for some reason tomato with tuna salad gives me the heebie-jeebies. 😋
This is my go to: https://thepracticalkitchen.com/the-secret-ingredient-in-grammys-deli-tuna-salad/
Also enjoy additions of chopped cornichons & schichimi togarashi if I’ve got some.
Jumping in with a Tuna Salad in a sandwich- the Niçoise classic Pan Bagnat.
Available at most bakeries and take out stands in France- ex. autoroute gas stations the ‘Pan’ starts with a big soft bun that will absorb the vinaigrette and the rest is layers of salad goods- lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions, black olives, capers, hard boiled eggs, etc. Basil leaves are a great substitute for lettuce. Drizzle the olive oil over the bread, stack with salad and tuna, finish with the top of the bun, then smash and wrap. Leave for a couple hours and eat with a glass of chilled rosé on the side of a French country lane. Eh, voila!
Tuna how I love thee. But first to come clean I am using the world's best tuna from skipper otto in British Columbia, Canada, a sustainable fishery with portraits of the fisherfolk who caught your fish on the can. I am not joking. They ship and the smoked tuna is addictive and leaves the other cans in the dust. It bears no resemblance to Clover Leaf or other fine brands and the investment in the pantry is so worthwhile because you will always have something around to call dinner. I do not own this company nor do I have any financial stake but the product is amazing.
Many faves for this culinary workhouse but I like what NYT Melissa Clark does which is capers, red onion thinly sliced, and fresh lemon juice. This fits into the category of culinary insurance when you're exhausted and you can just dish a scoop on a piece of toast for a snack or lunch. If I have them around I like diced pickles for extra crunch. For some reason when I am eating a tuna sandwich I have a longing for a few potato chips and sometimes the pickles function as a stand in, (like an understudy for a Broadway show). For me the ideal sandwich has a high proportion of lettuce to tuna so there is always a refreshing green experience which lifts the tuna to new heights and adds texture. Maybe extra lettuce could turn this sandwich into a salad for DOS?
If you're really tired you can take this Melissa mixture and combine with some Italian bomba--the fiery red chile paste- and mix it with some pasta for an emergency but sustainable dinner. I look forward to reading the oncoming tuna diaries!
The secret ingredient is lemon pepper
Embarrassingly, I like canned tuna drained, moistened with mayo, sweet pickle relish according to taste and texture requirements on toasted sourdough. Learned to love it in kindergarten when my mom made it for my lunch box. The other version I like is drained tuna, mayo and nothing else on raisin bread...toasted or not. Ate these sandwiches untoasted my entire freshman year in college. I cop to being in a time warp. There is no accounting for taste on this subject from moi.
Tuna, packed in water. Drain water into dog food bowl and in the 13 seconds I have to make and eat the tuna salad before my dog, Zoey, comes begging for a bite or eight with her nose mere inches from my face, I squirt mayo and pickle relish into the tuna still in the can and mix… a hoagie bun (the mini ones from Sam’s Club are the best, slice but keep a hinge) cold lettuce if I had the foresight to grab some, spoon the tuna salad into the roll… if I have potato chips, I heap some in that… open face hole, shove in… share with Zoey because I’m never as fast as she is…
Thank you Department of Salad. One of my favorite foods - but tedious to prepare - but well-worth all the chopping. TUNA SALAD is one of my most favorite of all - but also rare when it's done right.
And also TUNA QUALITY has gone down! Any suggestions here - welcome.
The Tuna must have olive oil - red onions - pickles - curry - and maybe nuts too and cranberries
My husband, Mike’s, Classic American:
For Tuna salad you will need celery, onion (preferably red) dill pickle or dill pickle relish, a green or red pepper and Old Bay. I also add chopped fresh parsley. The proportions can vary according to taste.
For one or two people start with a couple of cans of albacore or white tuna in water. Bumble Bee or Costco are the best. Open and squeeze out the water as much as possible. Put tuna in a large bowl and break up by hand as much as possible.
I chop the vegetables by hand because I am particular, but you can do this carefully in a food processor. You want finely minced celery, onion, green or red bell pepper, pickle and parsley. I like a lot of celery and onion a bit less green or red pepper and dill pickle/relish and a small bit of finely minced fresh parsley. These can all be adjusted to taste. Add the chopped vegetables to the tuna and mix well. If you chopped the vegetables in a food processor squeeze out the excess juice and discard it.
At this point you add mayonnaise, Hellman's or Dukes. The amount varies according to taste. I like mine kind of creamy. The final step is to add Old Bay. Old Bay is quite salty so taste as you add. Remember you can always add more but you cannot remove spices. Finally if you have a half a lemon lying around you can add a squeeze of lemon juice.
Serve on a sandwich or scoop with potato chips.
