EVERYONE WENT ABSOLUTELY NUTS over Hetty Lui McKinnon’s gorgeous, simple, and summery salads from her new cookbook, featured in last week’s issue—and boy do I get it.

Just thinking about the charred zucchini and corn salad with that insane “Caesar-ish” dressing makes me happy that summer lasts as long as it does, despite the smothering heat. And I’ve made the soy-pickled tomatoes and silken tofu salad so many times I’m going to turn into a soy-pickled Emily.

Slice up some eggplant, put it under the broiler.

And since we’re longtime pushers of noodle salads here at the Department of Salad, including in this issue, and this one, and this one, and in this very early one, we’re naturally excited to be bringing you another McKinnon extravaganza featuring cold soba noodles and grilled eggplant. Perfect for gobbling up during warm weather!

Practically all you have to do is pop sliced eggplant under the broiler (or on your grill), make the dressing, chop some herbs. It comes together so fast your kitchen won’t get all steamed up. This is a terrific make-head dish; prepare all the elements the night before, then throw them together when it’s time to eat. Plus it’s vegan, which makes it a great potluck or picnic dish.