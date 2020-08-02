EAT MORE SALAD FOR A HAPPIER LIFE!

IT HAS COME TO OUR ATTENTION . . .

That some of you are wondering why we at the Department of Salad (DOS) have decided that issuing an official salad bulletin is necessary in a landscape of newspaper food sections, magazines, and cookbooks. We could go into how we feel that Salad has lived a lifetime as an afterthought (in restaurants), been given appalling short shrift by many of you (“Oh, I’ll just have a salad”), and been avoided at home for reasons we cannot begin to fathom. We plan to explicate all these important topics in future issues.

WHAT YOU GET:

PAID subscribers ($7 monthly or $50 yearly—now, there’s your bargain) get full access to all issues, plus bonus bulletins with extra recipes and special treats, including Q & A sessions and comment threads, where we’ll listen to you (and take occasional requests!) and we can all get together and talk salads. Plus: full access to the archive and a FULL, DOWNLOADABLE RECIPE INDEX. Lucky you! Here’s the Who, What, When, Where, and Why, but not in that order.