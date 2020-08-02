EAT MORE SALAD FOR A HAPPIER LIFE!

Salad Glory from the Noodle Issue

IT HAS COME TO OUR ATTENTION . . .

that some of you are wondering why we, the duly designated officials at the Department of Salad (DOS), have decided that issuing an official salad bulletin is necessary in a landscape of newspaper food sections, magazines, and cookbooks. We could go into how we feel that Salad has lived a lifetime as an afterthought (in restaurants), been given appalling short shrift by many of you (“Oh, I’ll just have a salad”), and been avoided at home for reasons we cannot begin to fathom. We plan to explicate all these important topics in future issues.

WHAT YOU GET:

