A Semi-Autumnal, Semi-Seasonal (for My Region) Salad, from THIS ISSUE .

WE’VE BEEN PROMISING a Department of Salad Index for a long time. And I’m so thrilled to say it’s finally here. Phew! (If not for my friend Eric Danton, who is responsible for getting it done, it would still be just an idea, floating around. Thank you, Eric.)

I hope it makes your salad life even easier. The links are all clickable, including in the photo captions, which guide you to the issue the photos feature. I’ll be switching the photos now and then, hoping to draw you further into our vast archive—especially you newer subscribers, who may not know what you’ve been missing.

After this newsletter, the Department of Salad Index will live on the permanent website, which is where you should probably go to read this, since it’s way too long for an e-mail. That’s where we’ll update it, reorganize it, expand its categories—all for clarity and convenience. Let us know what you think; we’re open to suggestions. Think of it as an evolving organism!

I’ll remind you of its existence now and then. And don’t forget, the website is where you should always head for updates and corrections to the archive—meaning all past newsletter issues. (You can always get to the website simply by searching “Department of Salad,” of course.)

Now, help yourself to some delicious salads!

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button (and get full access to all the salad in our enormous archive).

Give a gift subscription

ASPARAGUS

An Asparagus Bow-Tie Pasta Salad for the Boys in the Lab

Dreamy Cream of Asparagus Soup (with Parmesan Crisps)

Emily’s Shrimp Louie with Pickled Asparagus

Pretty Asparagus Mimosa

Refrigerator Asparagus Pickles, Loosely and Recklessly Adapted for the Fridge, from Chef Paul Virant

Spring Toast with Fresh Ricotta, Favas, and Asparagus, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen

A Springtime Asparagus Party Platter for 4 (or for 1 Person, 4 Times in a Row)

Springtime Shaved Asparagus and Fennel Salad

BEANS AND LEGUMES 🫘

Salmon and Lentil Salad with Soft-Boiled Eggs and Herbs, from THIS ISSUE

Alex Stacey’s Salade Niçoise

Alubia Blanca and Radicchio Salad with Pecorino, from Emily’s Heirloom Bean Diaries, for Rancho Gordo

Another One of Emily’s Lentil Salads of Unknown Provenance

Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad

Bill Granger’s Pasta Salad with Peas, Broad Beans (or Favas), & Ricotta, from Australian Food

Bruschetta with White Beans and Tomato (Fettunta di fagioli e tomate), from “Fagioli,” by Judith Barrett

Casey Lister’s Pickled Cauliflower, Chickpea, and Carrot Salad

Chickpea Salad with Onions and Paprika (slada hummas)

Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith

Crimson Leaf, Black Lentil, Roasted Grape, and Walnut Salad with Pomegranates, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry

Diana Henry’s Roasted Tomato, Fennel, and Chickpea Salad

Insalata di fagioli con allice e erbe (Bean Salad with Anchovies and Herbs), from “Fagioli,” by Judith Barrett

Large White Limas Two Ways

Lentil and Carrot Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

Luxurious White Bean and Artichoke Pantry Dip

A Modern Three-Bean Salad, adapted from Matt Wilkinson

An Ode to Moishe’s Falafel

Pico de Gallo/Black-Eyed-Pea Salad, With Avocado Crema

Potato + White Bean Salad with Zhug, from Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques + Plant Science for Big Flavored, Vegetable-Focused Meals by Nik Sharma

Rancho Gordo Cranberry Bean Platter with Roasted Red Pepper and Prosciutto

Roast Squash Salad with Lentils and Goat’s Cheese, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry

Salade de Lentilles, from Lulu’s Provencal Table, by Richard Olney

Salmon and Lentil Salad with Soft Boiled Eggs and Herbs

Shaved Cauliflower with Chickpeas, Freekeh, and Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen

Spicy Butternut Squash Salad with Herbed Chickpeas and Labneh

Spring Toast with Fresh Ricotta, Favas, and Asparagus, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen

Thomas Keller’s Curried Cauliflower-Chickpea Salad, Slightly Adapted

A Very Good Pantry Item Pasta Salad

White Bean, Tuna, Artichoke, and Olive Salad, with Anchovy Dressing

White Bean Spread for Crostini (Crostini di fagioli bianchi), from “Fagioli,” by Judith Barrett

Williamsburg Peanut Soup, adapted from the King’s Arms Tavern

BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER 🥦

Miso-Roasted Cauliflower Jumble with Soy Sesame Mayo, from THIS ISSUE

Ali Slagle’s Broccoli Bits with Cheddar & Dates

Another Purloined Salad: Roasted Broccoli Division

Broccoli with Lemon and Olive Oil, from NYC’s Washington Market

Broccoli Salad, adapted from Chicago's Foodworks

Chef Sarah Grueneberg’s Fully Loaded Broccolini Antipasto Salad, with a Peperoncini Vinaigrette

Coliflor en Aguacate (Cauliflower in Avocado Sauce), Served as Dip

Curry Roasted Veggie and Chicken Salad, from What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

Diana Kennedy’s Flexible Ensalada de Calabacita (Zucchini Salad), with Cauliflower

DOS Roasted Broccoli Panzanella

Miso-Roasted Cauliflower Jumble with Soy Sesame Mayo

Purloined Miso Chili Cauliflower

Quinoa + Broccoli with Lemon and Almonds + Lemon-Lime Dressing

Shaved Cauliflower with Chickpeas, Freekeh, and Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen

Sparky Sesame-Ginger Broccoli Salad

Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios

Thomas Keller’s Curried Cauliflower-Chickpea Salad, Slightly Adapted

Tom Hirschfeld’s Broccoli Stem Salad

CELERY / CELERY ROOT

Mozzarella Topped with Celery Salad and Potent Italian Salsa Verde, from THIS ISSUE

Beaucaire Salad

Bill Smith’s Celery Remoulade (verbatim)

Celery Salad with Lemon, Anchovy, Caper Dressing

Chadwick Boyd’s Shaved Celery Salad with Pimiento Buttermilk Dressing

Mozzarella Topped with Celery Salad and Potent Italian Salsa Verde

The Pale Green Salad

Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios

Sweet and Sour Celery Salad, from Mezcla, by Ixta Belfrage

CUCUMBERS 🥒

Marcella Hazan’s Orange and Cucumber Salad, from THIS ISSUE

Avocado, Cucumber, and Tomato Salad Soup (or, Gazpacho)

Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad with Herb-Lime-Chili Pepper Vinaigrette

Cantaloupe, Cucumber, and Goat Cheese Salad, adapted from Patricia Wells

Chandra Ram’s Tomato and Cucumber Salad with Turmeric Paneer Croutons

Corn and Cucumber Salad, with Lime and Jalapeno

Cucumber Salad with Soy and Ginger

Cucumber Shallot Dip, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen

DOS Creamy Cucumber Salad with Dill

Marcella Hazan’s Orange and Cucumber Salad

The Pale Green Salad

Pretending I’m Vacationing in Italy Salad, from “Colu Cooks”

DIPS / HORS D’OEUVRES

Bar Tartine’s Pickled Mushrooms, from THIS ISSUE

Artichoke Salad / Spread for Little Toasts (or To Run Under the Broiler)

Avocado Mint Dip, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen

Baked Ricotta

Bar Tartine’s Pickled Mushrooms

Classic Skordalia, adapted from The Olive and the Caper, by Susanna Hoffman

Convertible Greek Goddess Dip/Dressing

Cucumber Shallot Dip, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen

Deborah Madison’s Roasted Red Pepper Spread

Eggplant and Yogurt Spread/Dip (Melitzanosalata), adapted from The Olive and the Caper, by Susanna Hoffman and Modern Greek Cooking, by Pano Karatassos

Emily’s Cream Cheese and Olives

Emily’s Lemony Feta Dip

Emily’s Pimiento cheese

Ginny Callan’s Baked Artichoke Dip

Guacamole (from The Essential Cuisines of Mexico)

Herbed Tomato Salad on Toast with Baked Ricotta

Liz Sohmer’s Cheese Treats

Luxurious Heirloom Bean Dip

Luxurious White Bean and Artichoke Pantry Dip

Patricia Wells’s Barcelona Grilled Artichokes

Smoked Trout Salad for Little Toasts or Crackers or Half a Bagel

Southern Cheese Coins, from Saveur

Spicy Red Pepper-Feta Spread (Htipiti), adapted from Modern Greek Cooking, by Pano

Union Square Cafe’s Fancy but Easy Rosemary Bar Nuts

White Bean Spread for Crostini (Crostini di fagioli bianchi), from “Fagioli,” by Judith Barrett

DRESSINGS (AND SAUCES)

Old-School Recipe-Box Blue Cheese Dressing, from THIS ISSUE

Alex Stacey’s Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette

Avenue M Champagne Citrus Vinaigrette

Barn Ranch (for a Wedge)

Basic Blue Cheese Dressing

Basil-Lime Vinaigrette

Beatrice’s Blender Mayo

Beatrice Mercedes Messer Nunn’s Magic Salad Dressing

Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Church Cookbook Boiled Dressing

Convertible Greek Goddess Dip/Dressing

Creamy Lemon Dressing with Chives, adapted from Patricia Wells

Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette

DOS Avocado Green Goddess Dressing

Dreamy Lemon Cream Shallot Dressing, adapted from Chef Suzanne Goin

Emily’s Interpretation of Charlotte Mendelson’s Tart and Bracing Dressing for Her British Garden Salad

Emily’s Not Even Remotely Italian Creamy Italian Salad Dressing

Emily’s Perfect Mustard Vinaigrette

French Dressing, adapted from Brooklyn’s French Louie Restaurant

Ginger Carrot Dressing

Greek Goddess Dip/Dressing

Hall’s Chophouse Green Peppercorn Dressing

Herby Champagne Citrus Vinaigrette

Joyce Goldstein’s Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

Lemon Cream Shallot Dressing, adapted from Chef Suzanne Goin

Lemon-Lime Dressing

Magical Lemon Dressing

Marcy Goldman’s Favorite Restaurant-Style Vinaigrette (and Emily’s, Too)

Miso Vinaigrette, from “Vegetable Revelations,” by Steven Satterfield

My Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette

My Romesco Sauce

Nearly Nước Chấm

North African Lemon Dressing, adapted from Craig Claiborne’s New York Times Cookbook, from 1961

Old Fashioned Boiled Dressing, Adapted from Fanny Farmer

Old-School Recipe-Box Blue Cheese Dressing

Omar Khayyam’s Salad Dressing

Pietro Dressing

Portia’s Watermelon Vinaigrette

Ravigote Dressing

Red Pesto (Pesto Rosso), from Pasta Every Day, by Meryl Feinstein

Russian Dressing, adapted from 282 Ways of Making a Salad, by Bebe Daniels and Jill Allgood

Salsa Cruda for Pasta or Bruschetta

A Simple Garlic Dressing

Slightly Garlic Mayo

Spicy Nuoc Cham

Strong Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette

Sumac Vinaigrette

Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

Thousand Island Dressing

Tomato Vinaigrette, adapted from Williams-Sonoma Cooking at Home

Turmeric Ginger Tonic

Vail of Yore Watercress Dressing

Vinaigrette Niçoise

Vintage Olive Salad Dressing

Walnut Pesto, Adapted from the California Walnut Board

Wafu (Japanese-style) dressing

Watercress Dressing

White Goddess Dressing

Whole Lemon Dressing from 52 Shabbats, by Faith Kramer

Yakiniku (barbecue) salad dressing

Yukari Sakamoto’s (All-Purpose Sesame) Almighty Dressing

FENNEL

Fennel and Orange Salad with Shaved Jalapeños, from THIS ISSUE

Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad

A Bracing Green Salad with Orange, Fennel, and Zesty Orange Shallot Vinaigrette

Chicories with Tuna, Fennel, and Old-School Italian Dressing, from “Colu Cooks”

Diana Henry’s Roasted Tomato, Fennel, and Chickpea Salad

Donna Hay’s Fennel and Parsley Salad

Fennel and Orange Salad, with Shaved Jalapeños

Fennel Mango Slaw with Lime Dressing 🥭

Herb Salad with Pickled Fennel, Hard-cooked Egg, and Flatbread Crackers

Ignacio Mattos’s Shaved Fennel Salad with Provolone, from “Simply Genius”

Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout

Quick Pickled Fennel

Splendid Pear, Parmesan, and Fennel Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts

Springtime Shaved Asparagus and Fennel Salad

Zucchini Ribbon and Fennel Salad

FISH AND SEAFOOD 🍤 🐠

Nit Salad or Salade Vientiane, from THIS ISSUE

Alex Stacey’s Salade Niçoise

Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad

Chicories with Tuna, Fennel, and Old-School Italian Dressing, from “Colu Cooks”

Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith

Cold Soba Noodle Salad with Miso Karashi Dressing and Smoked Trout

Convertible Pan Bagnat

Domenica Marchetti’s Aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso

Dual-Acting Shrimp Salad

Emily’s Shrimp Louie with Pickled Asparagus

A Goi Tom Bar for Picky People

Hot Tuna, from Turkey and the Wolf

Judy Walker’s Spicy New Orleans Shrimp (or Crawfish) Salad

Lemony Dill Tuna Salad

Nit Salad or Salade Vientiane

Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout

Salmon and Lentil Salad with Soft Boiled Eggs and Herbs

Seafood Salad from “Charleston’s Gullah Recipes,” by Darren Campbell

Shrimp Sandwiches on Toast with Spicy Mayo

Smoked Trout Salad for Little Toasts or Crackers or Half a Bagel

Soviet Mimosa Salad

Standard Tuna Salad (The Mom Version)

Tuna Salad — The Curry Version

Tuna Salad — The Hippie Version

Tuna Salad — The Mediterranean Version

Tuna Salad for a Tuna Melt

Tunisian Tuna and Carrot Salad, adapted from Jamila’s Cafe, New Orleans

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp

White Bean, Tuna, Artichoke, and Olive Salad, with Anchovy Dressing

FRUIT 🍎 🍒

Department of Salad Origin Story Salad, from THIS ISSUE

Ali Slagle’s Broccoli Bits with Cheddar & Dates

Alison Roman’s Cantaloupe with Arugula and Black Olives, from her book Dining In

Allison Robicelli’s Beautifully Plain Kale Salad, in Her Words

Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, Orange, and Shrimp Salad

Basic Blue Cheese Waldorf

Bebe’s Christmas Ambrosia

Belgian Endive and Orange Salad with Orange Goat Cheese Cream

Bracing Grapefruit, Radish, Watercress Salad with Tarragon

A Bracing Green Salad with Orange, Fennel, and Zesty Orange Shallot Vinaigrette

Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad with Herb-Lime-Chili Pepper Vinaigrette

Cantaloupe, Cucumber, and Goat Cheese Salad, adapted from Patricia Wells

Chandra Ram’s Apple, Prosciutto, and Radicchio Salad with Za’atar-Parmesan Squash Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette

ChopChop Green Pear Salad

Colu Henry’s Escarole Salad with Red Onion, Walnuts & Apple and a Sherry Vinaigrette

Crimson Leaf, Black Lentil, Roasted Grape, and Walnut Salad with Pomegranates

Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad

Date, Onion, and Avocado Salad with Peanuts, from “Six California Kitchens”

Department of Salad Origin Story Salad

Emily’s Beet, Orange, and Avocado Salad

Emily's Easy Orange Salad

Emily’s Fruit Cocktail Without the Can But with Extra Cherries

Emily’s Persimmon and Orange Salad with Walnuts

Emily’s Tuscan Kale Salad with Grapes, Crisp Prosciutto, and Pecorino, Reimagined from an Italian Restaurant That Shall Go Unnamed

Failed Frozen Fruit Salad

Falldorf Salad with Walnut-Cider Vinaigrette

Fennel and Orange Salad, with Shaved Jalapeños

Fennel Mango Slaw with Lime Dressing

Grape Salad

A Green Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado

Hélène’s All-White Salad, from Dorie Greenspan’s Around My French Table

Honeydew and Mint Tabouli, adapted from an old Gourmet magazine

Israeli Cherry Salad

James Beard’s Moroccan Orange and Radish Salad (Shlada Dyal Fejjel ou Lichine)

James Beard’s Rice Salad with Fruits

Jenny Rosenstrach’s Husband Andy’s Pomegranate Kale Salad

Julie’s Peach and Tomato Salad, with Balsamic Vinegar

Lia Picard’s Grilled Steak and Apricot Salad

A Luxurious, Celebratory Green Salad with Peaches and Champagne Vinaigrette

Mango Peanut Chicken Salad, from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

Marcella Hazan’s Orange and Cucumber Salad

The Most Autumnal Goddam Salad You’ll Ever Eat

Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout

Peach, Arugula, and Greek Yogurt Salad, slightly adapted from Miller Union, Atlanta

Peach Caprese with Black Olive and Red Onion

A Personal Farro Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Granny Smith Apples, and Whole Lemon Dressing

Pineapple Jicama Gaspacho/Salad, adapted from Rick Martinez

Plum and Tomato Salad on Honeyed Whipped Feta

Portia’s Nevisian Salad with a Twist

Preserved Lemons

PW’s Pear and Watercress Salad

Radicchio Cups with Oranges, Dates, and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Radicchio Cups with Persimmons, Pears, and Strong Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

Refreshing Watermelon and Radish Salad with a Whisper of Feta and a Tomato Vinaigrette

Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Kale Salad with Cheddar

Roasted Fruit + Arugula Salad, from Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques + Plant Science for Big Flavored, Vegetable-Focused Meals by Nik Sharma

Roasted Root Vegetable Salad with Pickled Carrots, Aged Cheddar, and Apples, adapted from Chicago chef Paul Virant

A Salad Maker’s Lunch

Salad of Pears, Hazelnuts, and Cashel Blue Cheese, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry

A Semi-Autumnal, Semi-Seasonal (for My Region) Salad

Shaved Melon Salad with Lime-Honey Vinaigrette

Shaved Rainbow Salad with Dressing Options

Sonora Salad, from Coyote Cafe: Foods from the Great Southwest

Spinach, Arugula, and Orange Salad with Preserved Lemon and Shaved Jalapeños

Splendid Pear, Parmesan, and Fennel Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts

Stay-at-Home Green Papaya Salad

Steven Satterfield’s Arugula “Drag” Salad

Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios

Stone Fruit Jumble with Ginger-Lime Dressing

Strawberry and Parmigiano-Reggiano Salad with Balsamic Vinegar

Strawberry Salad Variations

Summer Mango Salad with Spicy Nuoc Cham and Fresh Herbs

A Summer Roll Salad

A Swinging Roasted Grape Salad with Other Baubles

Yucatecan Jicama Salad, from The Essential Cuisines of Mexico

RICE / GRAINS 🌾

Heidi Swanson’s Farro and Olive Salad, from THIS ISSUE

Black Rice and Winter Squash Salad

Domenica Marchetti’s Aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso

Heidi Swanson’s Farro and Olive Salad, from ”Simply Genius”

Herby Rice Salad with Green Peas and Prosciutto

Honeydew and Mint Tabouli, adapted from an old Gourmet magazine

James Beard’s Rice Salad with Fruits

Jennifer Perillo’s Summer Farro Salad

John Donohue’s Quinoa Salad with Sweet Potato, Prosciutto, and Arugula

Mood Elevating Roasted Vegetable Salad, with Moroccan Flavors (farro)

Parsley Forward Farro Tabouli

A Personal Farro Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Granny Smith Apples, and Whole Lemon Dressing

Portia’s Happiness Salad

Quinoa + Broccoli with Lemon and Almonds + Lemon-Lime Dressing

Quinoa Salad with Manchego, Almonds, Olives, and a Smoky Vinaigrette

Rice Salad for the Picnic I’m Never Having

Roasted Carrot and Farro Salad with Spicy Cumin Dressing and Yogurt (or Feta)

Roasted Corn, Tomato, and Farro Salad with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette and Feta

Robyn Eckhardt’s Kisir (Bulgur Salad) from “Istanbul and Beyond”

Shaved Cauliflower with Chickpeas, Freekeh, and Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen

Thyme Scented Farro and Wild Mushroom Salad with Fried Shallots

Warm Quinoa, Spinach, and Shiitake Salad, from “Thinking & Eating”

LEAFY GREENS 🥬

Amy Thielen’s Green Salad with Invisible Vinaigrette, from THIS ISSUE

Alex Stacey’s Organic Courgette, Mozzarella, and Radicchio Salad

Alison Roman’s Cantaloupe with Arugula and Black Olives, from her book Dining In

Allison Robicelli’s Beautifully Plain Kale Salad, in Her Words

Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad

Arugula Salad with Whole-Lemon Vinaigrette, from “Salad Seasons,” by Sheela Prakash

Aunt Mariah’s Salad

An Autumnal Salad with Sweet Potatoes, Radicchio, Pecorino and Pepitas

Bagna Cauda Salad

Belgian Endive and Orange Salad with Orange Goat Cheese Cream

Bitter greens with bacon, pecans, and warm balsamic dressing

Bob’s Caesar Salad

Bracing Grapefruit, Radish, Watercress Salad with Tarragon

Butter Lettuce Salad, adapted from Eric Ripert’s Vegetable Simple

Caroline Chambers’ Ultimate BAS4BAP

Carolita Johnson’s Platonic Ideal Salad (in her own words)

Chai Pani’s Desi Salad

Chandra Ram’s Mixed Greens with Everything Bagel Croutons and Ranch Dressing

Chicories with Tuna, Fennel, and Old-School Italian Dressing, from “Colu Cooks”

ChopChop Green Pear Salad

Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith

Classic Salade de Chèvre Chaud (from Carolita Johnson, in her own words)

Collard Green Slaw, from I Am from Here, by Vishwesh Bhatt

Colu Henry’s Escarole Salad with Red Onion, Walnuts & Apple and a Sherry Vinaigrette

Creamy Crunchy Caesar Salad (no raw egg)

Crimson Leaf, Black Lentil, Roasted Grape, and Walnut Salad with Pomegranates, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry

Crisp, Refreshing Cabbage Salad with Juicy Shredded Chicken and Sesame-Lime Dressing

Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad

The DOS Version of Bandera’s Macho Salad

Department of Salad Origin Story Salad

Diana Henry’s SALADE GAVROCHARDE

Dreamy Kale and Edamame Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette and Soba Noodles

Emily’s Tuscan Kale Salad with Grapes, Crisp Prosciutto, and Pecorino, Reimagined from an Italian Restaurant That Shall Go Unnamed

Falldorf Salad with Walnut-Cider Vinaigrette

Flo’s Slaw for Barbecue Sandwiches

The Frenchie, adapted from Brooklyn’s French Louie Restaurant

The Gail Dosik Chopped Maurice Salad

A Garlicky Shaved Brussels Sprout Hullabaloo

Greek Horta, aka Steamed/Boiled Leafy Greens (Dressed in Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette)

A Green Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado

Green Salad with Invisible Vinaigrette, from Company, by Amy Thielen

Gregory Peck’s Leaf Lettuce Salad, from 282 Ways of Making a Salad

Halls Chophouse Chop Salad

Hélène’s All-White Salad, from Dorie Greenspan’s Around My French Table

Herb Salad with Pickled Fennel, Hard-cooked Egg, and Flatbread Crackers

Jenné Claiborne’s Coconut Collard Salad with Quick-Pickled Onions

Jenny Rosenstrach’s Husband Andy’s Pomegranate Kale Salad

Jonathan Waxman’s Brussels Sprouts Salad, from Gabrielle Langholtz’s The New Greenmarket Cookbook

Joyce Goldstein’s Moroccan Chicken Salad, slightly adapted

Kale + Roasted Winter Vegetables + Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Kale Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing, from Love Japan

Lettuce Salad, Stolen as Accurately as Possible from Cape Cod’s Brewster Fish House

Lindsay-Jean Hard’s Wintery Take on a Cobb

Mango Peanut Chicken Salad, from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

Molly Stevens’s Cream-Braised Brussels Sprouts

Mozzarella and Arugula Salad

Napa Cabbage Salad, with Avocado and Tomato, from an old Gourmet magazine

Nit Salad or Salade Vientiane

An Ode to Moishe’s Falafel

Peach, Arugula, and Greek Yogurt Salad, slightly adapted from Miller Union, Atlanta

Portia’s Happiness Salad

Portia’s Simple Greek(ish) Salad

A Possible Pilgrim Salad

PW’s Arugula and Parmesan Salad

Radicchio Cups with Oranges, Dates, and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Radicchio Cups with Persimmons, Pears, and Strong Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

Refrigerator Pickle Chow Chow/Slaw

Restrained Yet Luscious Spinach Salad

Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Kale Salad with Cheddar

Roasted Fruit + Arugula Salad, from Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques + Plant Science for Big Flavored, Vegetable-Focused Meals by Nik Sharma

Romaine Salad with Candied Pepitas and Emily’s Green Goddess Vinaigrette

Salad with Poached Eggs & Bacon Vinaigrette, from Andrew Zimmern

A Salad Maker’s Lunch

Shaved Rainbow Salad with Dressing Options

Simple but Perfect Romaine and Parmesan Salad with Lemon Shallot Dressing

Simple Little Chopped Salad

Spinach, Arugula, and Orange Salad with Preserved Lemon and Shaved Jalapeños

Splendid Pear, Parmesan, and Fennel Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts

Steven Satterfield’s Arugula “Drag” Salad

A Summer Roll Salad

A Swinging Roasted Grape Salad with Other Baubles

Tom’s Kilt Sallet (aka Killed Salad)

Tostada Salad with Creamy Lime-Avocado Dressing, from Vegetarian Salad for Dinner

Uncle John’s Salad

Yukari Sakamoto’s Ground Sesame Seed Dressed Spinach (or Other Blanched Vegetables)

Yukari Sakamoto’s Sesame Oil and Soy Sauce Dressed Spinach

Zuni Café Shredded Radicchio with Anchovy Vinaigrette, Bread Crumbs, and Sieved Egg

MEAT AND POULTRY 🥩 🍗

You can use a rotisserie chicken for The DOS Version of Bandera’s Macho Salad, in THIS ISSUE

Laurie Colwin’s Ambrosial Chicken Salad

Bitter greens with bacon, pecans, and warm balsamic dressing

Caper-Loaded, Herbed-Up Haricots Verts, Potato, and Poached Chicken Salad

Chandra Ram’s Apple, Prosciutto, and Radicchio Salad with Za’atar-Parmesan Squash Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette

Chicken-Avocado-Rice Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwich, adapted from ‘Back to Square One’

Chipotle Lime Turkey-Salad Sandwiches

Crawford Family Cold Beef Salad with Caper Vinaigrette

Crisp, Refreshing Cabbage Salad with Juicy Shredded Chicken and Sesame-Lime Dressing

Curry Roasted Veggie and Chicken Salad, from What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

DOS BLT Salad with a Perfect Dressing and Basil Croutons

The DOS Version of Bandera’s Macho Salad

DOS Tall Boy QL™ (Department of Salad Tall Boy Quiche Lorraine)

Deviled Ham Salad (adapted from Martha Kello’s Recipe Collection)

Emily’s Pompous Chicken Salad

Emily’s Quichère (Or, Quiche Lorraine with a Gougère-Style Crust That Looks Like a Crown)

Emily’s Tuscan Kale Salad with Grapes, Crisp Prosciutto, and Pecorino, Reimagined from an Italian Restaurant That Shall Go Unnamed

The Gail Dosik Chopped Maurice Salad

Guamanian Chicken Salad with Coconut, from United Tastes of America

Herby Rice Salad with Green Peas and Prosciutto

Insalata di Pollo ai Peperoni e Pinoli (AKA Chicken Salad with Peppers and Pine Nuts), from Cucina Rustica

Laura Elyse Garcia’s Grandmother Jane’s Chicken-Avocado-Rice Salad

Laurie Colwin’s Ambrosial Chicken Salad

Lia Picard’s Grilled Steak and Apricot Salad

Mango Peanut Chicken Salad, from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

Mariah Nunn’s Chicken Salad

Nunn Family Steak Panzanella

Preparing Chicken Breasts

Pretending I’m Vacationing in Italy Salad, from “Colu Cooks”

Rice Salad for the Picnic I’m Never Having

Salad with Poached Eggs & Bacon Vinaigrette, from Andrew Zimmern

A Salad Maker’s Lunch

Tom’s Fried Chicken

PASTA / NOODLES 🍜

Bill Granger’s Pasta Salad with Peas, Broad Beans, and Ricotta, from THIS ISSUE

An Asparagus Bow-Tie Pasta Salad for the Boys in the Lab

Bill Granger’s Pasta Salad with Peas, Broad Beans, & Ricotta, from Australian Food

Cold Soba Noodle Salad with Miso Karashi Dressing and Smoked Trout

DOS Cold Sesame Noodles

Department of Salad Spicy Lunchbox Couscous

Dreamy Kale and Edamame Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette and Soba Noodles

Grilled Eggplant and Soba Noodle Salad with Nearly Nước Chấm, from Tenderheart, by Hetty Lui McKinnon

Jaengban Guksu

Kimchi Bibim Guksu

A Kitchen Sink Orzo Salad, with Lemon Garlic Dressing

Red Pesto (Pesto Rosso), from Pasta Every Day, by Meryl Feinstein

Seafood Salad from “Charleston’s Gullah Recipes,” by Darren Campbell

Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with Burrata, from Pasta Every Day, by Meryl Feinstein

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp

A Very Good Pantry Item Pasta Salad

ROOT VEGETABLES AND WINTER SQUASH 🥕

The DOS Laboratory’s Roasted Winter Squash Platter with Parsley Salad with Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette, from THIS ISSUE

Arabian Carrot Salad (Salatat al-Djazar), adapted from Rene R. Khawam’s La Cuisine Arabe

An Autumnal Salad with Sweet Potatoes, Radicchio, Pecorino and Pepitas

Beatriz Ainsztein’s Russian Salad, with a Lia Picard Twist

Beaucaire Salad

Bill Smith’s Carrot Slaw (verbatim)

Black Rice and Winter Squash Salad

Bracing Grapefruit, Radish, Watercress Salad with Tarragon

Carrot Salad (Schlada Dsjada), adapted from Kitchen in the Kasbah: Moroccan Cooking, by Irene F. Day

Carrot Salad with Raspberry Pickled Raisins and Pistachios

Chef Paul Virant’s Pickled Carrots, adapted for the fridge

Chimichurri Potato Salad

ChopChop Family Potato and Pea Salad

Claudia Roden’s Spicy Roasted Carrot Salad, from Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean

Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad

The DOS Laboratory’s Roasted Winter Squash Platter with Parsley Salad with Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette

Emily’s Beet, Orange, and Avocado Salad

Emily’s Homage to the Roasted Beet Caprese Salad at the Purple Onion in Saluda, NC

Emily’s Potato and Leek Soup

Emily’s Wholly Unnecessary and Delicious Adaptation (of Patricia Wells’s Grated Beet Salad)

Green Bean and Potato Salad with Walnut Pesto, Peppers, and Olives

Kale + Roasted Winter Vegetables + Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Lemony Roasted Pepper and Potato Salad

Lentil and Carrot Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

Mexican Street Corn Potato Salad

Mood Elevating Roasted Vegetable Salad, with Moroccan Flavors

Patricia Wells’s Grated Beet Salad

A Personal Farro Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Granny Smith Apples, and Whole Lemon Dressing

Phyllis Grant’s Fall Panzanella

Pickle-Loaded Gribiche-Style Potato Salad

Pickled Beet and Potato Salad with Creamy Anchovy Dressing

Portia’s Happiness Salad

A Possible Pilgrim Salad

Potato and Roasted Artichoke Salad with Herbed Parmesan Bread Crumbs and Lemon Garlic Dressing

Purloined Beet and Lentil Salad

Roast Squash Salad with Lentils and Goat’s Cheese

Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Kale Salad with Cheddar

Roasted Carrot and Farro Salad with Spicy Cumin Dressing and Yogurt (or Feta)

Roasted Root Vegetable Salad with Pickled Carrots, Aged Cheddar, and Apples, adapted from Chicago chef Paul Virant

Roasted Winter Vegetables with Lemon-Scallion-Parsley, Walnuts, and Blue Cheese

Soviet Mimosa Salad

Spicy Butternut Squash Salad with Herbed Chickpeas and Labneh

Spring Carrots with Burnt Saffron Butter and Labneh, from “Salad Seasons,” by Sheela Prakash

Steven Satterfield’s Radish and Walnut Salad with Parmigiano-Reggiano, from his book Root to Leaf

Sweet and Sour Winter Squash Preserved in Oil

TAMAR ADLER’S SPICY SWEET POTATO SALAD, from Gabrielle Langholtz’s The New Greenmarket Cookbook

Tonic Carrot Soup with Apple Cider and Blue Cheese Cream

Ukrainian Beet Broth, or Borshch, from Mamushka, by Olia Hercules

Warm Potato Salad with Hot Scallion Dressing 🥔

Yucatecan Jicama Salad, from The Essential Cuisines of Mexico

Yukari Sakamoto’s Japanese Potato Salad (Potesara) ポテサラ

SANDWICHES 🥪

Salad Sandwiches with Herbed Cream Cheese, from THIS ISSUE

The Best Avocado Toast 🥑

The Best Veggie Sandwich We’ve Eaten Lately, adapted from Alon’s Bakery and Market

Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwich, adapted from ‘Back to Square One’

Chipotle Lime Turkey-Salad Sandwiches

Convertible Pan Bagnat

Elizabeth’s Family’s Marinated Onion and Tomato Sandwich for a Crab Feast

Persian Feta Cheese and Herb Sandwich, from ‘Back to Square One’

Salad Sandwiches with Herbed Cream Cheese

Shrimp Sandwiches on Toast with Spicy Mayo

Spring Toast with Fresh Ricotta, Favas, and Asparagus, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen

The Tomato, from Turkey and the Wolf

SOUPS 🥣

Olia Hercules’ Ukrainian Beet Broth, or Borshch, from THIS ISSUE

Avocado, Cucumber, and Tomato Salad Soup (or, Gazpacho)

Emily’s Beauty Soup (lentil)

Emily’s Potato and Leek Soup

Dreamy Cream of Asparagus Soup (with Parmesan Crisps)

Tonic Carrot Soup with Apple Cider and Blue Cheese Cream

Ukrainian Beet Broth, or Borshch, from Mamushka, by Olia Hercules

Williamsburg Peanut Soup, adapted from the King’s Arms Tavern

TOFU

Hetty McKinnon’s Soy-Pickled Tomatoes with Silken Tofu, from THIS ISSUE

Burmese Tofu Salad (Tohu Thoke), by MiMi Aye

Dreamy Kale and Edamame Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette and Soba Noodles

Mitchell Davis’s Take on Chinese Pressed Tofu Salad (in His Own Words)

Soy-Pickled Tomatoes with Silken Tofu, from Tenderheart, by Hetty Lui McKinnon

Technicolored Summer Rolls with Baked Tofu

Tofu Caesar, from Love Japan

TOMATOES 🍅

Niçoise Baked Tomato Salad, with Burrata and Lemon Basil Oil, from THIS ISSUE

Avocado, Cucumber, and Tomato Salad Soup (or, Gazpacho)

Avocado, Raw Corn, and Tomato Salad, with Feta, Basil-Lime Vinaigrette, and Herbs

Chandra Ram’s Tomato and Cucumber Salad with Turmeric Paneer Croutons

ChopChop Salad

Corn and Tomato Salad with Hidden Treasures

DOS Greek(ish) Salad

Elizabeth’s Family’s Marinated Onion and Tomato Sandwich for a Crab Feast

Julie’s Peach and Tomato Salad, with Balsamic Vinegar

Napa Cabbage Salad, with Avocado and Tomato, from an old Gourmet magazine

Niçoise Baked Tomato Salad, with Burrata and Lemon Basil Oil

Pico de Gallo/Black-Eyed-Pea Salad, With Avocado Crema

Plum and Tomato Salad on Honeyed Whipped Feta

A Real Greek Salad for 6

Roasted Corn, Tomato, and Farro Salad with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette and Feta

Salad Sandwiches with Herbed Cream Cheese

Sally Schmitt’s Panzanella My Way, from Six California Kitchens

Salsa Cruda for Pasta or Bruschetta

Soy-Pickled Tomatoes with Silken Tofu, from Tenderheart, by Hetty Lui McKinnon

Tomato and Dill Salad from the Cordon Bleu Cook Book (1947), by Dione Lucas (verbatim)

The Tomato, from Turkey and the Wolf

ZUCCHINI /SUMMER SQUASH

Zucchini Carpaccio, from Company, by Amy Thielen, from THIS ISSUE

Alex Stacey’s Organic Courgette, Mozzarella, and Radicchio Salad

Baby Zucchini Salad with Mint

Charred Zucchini and Corn with Basil Caesar-ish Sauce, from Tenderheart, by Hetty Lui McKinnon

Diana Kennedy’s Flexible Ensalada de Calabacita (Zucchini Salad), with Cauliflower

Red Cat Restaurant’s Zucchini with Toasted Almonds and Pecorino

Rozanne Gold’s Fried Lemon and Zucchini SaladZucchini Ribbon and Fennel Salad

Zucchini Carpaccio, from Company, by Amy Thielen

MISCELLANEOUS ✈️ 💥 💃

Emily’s Cheddar and Chive Spoonbread, from THIS ISSUE

13-Minute Tender Croutons

Baked Feta with Peppers, adapted from Listen to Your Vegetables

Beatrice’s Blender Mayo

Burnt Onions

Buttermilk and Brown Sugar Poured Cobbler

Casual Cottage Cheese Lunch

Cathy Barrow’s Best Pie Crust

Crispy Garlic Chili Oil with Shallots and Fennel Seeds, from “Colu Cooks”

Crispy Mixed Mushroom Salad

The DOS’s Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, and Shallot Quiche

Emily’s Cheddar and Chive Spoonbread for Supper

Emily’s Lemon Mint Mushroom Salad

Eric Ripert’s Roasted Bell Pepper Salad

Haricots Verts with Almonds and a Strong Sherry Vinaigrette

Hazelnut Dukkah, from Falafel for Breakfast

An Ideal Egg Salad

Magnificent Sour Cream Corn Muffins, from The Comfort Food Diaries

March Hare Salad 2020

Melissa Clark’s Avocado Salad with Herbs and Capers

Mrs. Hecht’s Congealed Cucumber Salad

Nicole Tourtelot’s Herby Cottage Cheese Salad Toast (in her own words)

Odesan Coleslaw, from Caroline Eden’s Black Sea

The Pale Green Salad

Pistachio Salt, from Sweet Paul Magazine

Quick Pickled Fennel

Quick Pickled Red Onions

Rice Vinegar Pickled Shallots

Roasted Eggplant with Cilantro and Anchovy Salsa, from Mezcla, by Ixta Belfrage

A Super-Delicious Eggplant Thing I Made a Few Nights Ago, inspired by Ottolenghi

Susan Nunn Olson’s Divine Chocolate Peanut Butter Sheet Cake

Technicolored Summer Rolls with Baked Tofu

Tom’s Fried Chicken

Walter Pidgeon’s Delmonico Salad, from 282 Ways of Making a Salad

Zucchini Fritters with Garlicky Lemon Dill Yogurt Sauce

🥗 🥗🥗

🥬 🥬🥬 🥬That’s It! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with a recipe for marijuana brownies. I’m kidding—it’s going to be salad.

🥬🥬🥬 ONE MORE THING: Remember to check the archive if you lose track of your e-mailed newsletter. All the recipes from all the newsletters will be there for you. And don’t forget: If you’re looking for a recipe, there’s a SEARCH BUTTON at the top of the archive. It looks like this thing marked in red:

🥬 🥬ALSO, I’M WONDERING: Do you follow me on Instagram? My feed is not a consistent array of uniformly styled photos of perfect food, which I know is what I’m supposed to offer. But I get too bored. So it includes videos of giant pandas loudly eating carrots and personal crap representative of my bad personality. I’d love to have you. Go here: Emily’s Instagram

🥬 IN THE MEANTIME: If you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below—it would mean the world to us! Thanks for being one of our special subscribers.

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription