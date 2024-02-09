The Department of Salad Index Is Here!
Finally. (It's a work in progress, which we'll update frequently, rearrange, etc.—all for clarity and convenience.)
WE’VE BEEN PROMISING a Department of Salad Index for a long time. And I’m so thrilled to say it’s finally here. Phew! (If not for my friend Eric Danton, who is responsible for getting it done, it would still be just an idea, floating around. Thank you, Eric.)
I hope it makes your salad life even easier. The links are all clickable, including in the photo captions, which guide you to the issue the photos feature. I’ll be switching the photos now and then, hoping to draw you further into our vast archive—especially you newer subscribers, who may not know what you’ve been missing.
After this newsletter, the Department of Salad Index will live on the permanent website, which is where you should probably go to read this, since it’s way too long for an e-mail. That’s where we’ll update it, reorganize it, expand its categories—all for clarity and convenience. Let us know what you think; we’re open to suggestions. Think of it as an evolving organism!
I’ll remind you of its existence now and then. And don’t forget, the website is where you should always head for updates and corrections to the archive—meaning all past newsletter issues. (You can always get to the website simply by searching “Department of Salad,” of course.)
Now, help yourself to some delicious salads!
ASPARAGUS
An Asparagus Bow-Tie Pasta Salad for the Boys in the Lab
Dreamy Cream of Asparagus Soup (with Parmesan Crisps)
Emily’s Shrimp Louie with Pickled Asparagus
Refrigerator Asparagus Pickles, Loosely and Recklessly Adapted for the Fridge, from Chef Paul Virant
Spring Toast with Fresh Ricotta, Favas, and Asparagus, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen
A Springtime Asparagus Party Platter for 4 (or for 1 Person, 4 Times in a Row)
Springtime Shaved Asparagus and Fennel Salad
BEANS AND LEGUMES 🫘
Alubia Blanca and Radicchio Salad with Pecorino, from Emily’s Heirloom Bean Diaries, for Rancho Gordo
Another One of Emily’s Lentil Salads of Unknown Provenance
Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad
Bill Granger’s Pasta Salad with Peas, Broad Beans (or Favas), & Ricotta, from Australian Food
Bruschetta with White Beans and Tomato (Fettunta di fagioli e tomate), from “Fagioli,” by Judith Barrett
Casey Lister’s Pickled Cauliflower, Chickpea, and Carrot Salad
Chickpea Salad with Onions and Paprika (slada hummas)
Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith
Crimson Leaf, Black Lentil, Roasted Grape, and Walnut Salad with Pomegranates, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry
Diana Henry’s Roasted Tomato, Fennel, and Chickpea Salad
Insalata di fagioli con allice e erbe (Bean Salad with Anchovies and Herbs), from “Fagioli,” by Judith Barrett
Lentil and Carrot Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette
Luxurious White Bean and Artichoke Pantry Dip
A Modern Three-Bean Salad, adapted from Matt Wilkinson
Pico de Gallo/Black-Eyed-Pea Salad, With Avocado Crema
Potato + White Bean Salad with Zhug, from Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques + Plant Science for Big Flavored, Vegetable-Focused Meals by Nik Sharma
Rancho Gordo Cranberry Bean Platter with Roasted Red Pepper and Prosciutto
Roast Squash Salad with Lentils and Goat’s Cheese, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry
Salade de Lentilles, from Lulu’s Provencal Table, by Richard Olney
Salmon and Lentil Salad with Soft Boiled Eggs and Herbs
Shaved Cauliflower with Chickpeas, Freekeh, and Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen
Spicy Butternut Squash Salad with Herbed Chickpeas and Labneh
Spring Toast with Fresh Ricotta, Favas, and Asparagus, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen
Thomas Keller’s Curried Cauliflower-Chickpea Salad, Slightly Adapted
A Very Good Pantry Item Pasta Salad
White Bean, Tuna, Artichoke, and Olive Salad, with Anchovy Dressing
White Bean Spread for Crostini (Crostini di fagioli bianchi), from “Fagioli,” by Judith Barrett
Williamsburg Peanut Soup, adapted from the King’s Arms Tavern
BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER 🥦
Ali Slagle’s Broccoli Bits with Cheddar & Dates
Another Purloined Salad: Roasted Broccoli Division
Broccoli with Lemon and Olive Oil, from NYC’s Washington Market
Broccoli Salad, adapted from Chicago's Foodworks
Chef Sarah Grueneberg’s Fully Loaded Broccolini Antipasto Salad, with a Peperoncini Vinaigrette
Coliflor en Aguacate (Cauliflower in Avocado Sauce), Served as Dip
Curry Roasted Veggie and Chicken Salad, from What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking
Diana Kennedy’s Flexible Ensalada de Calabacita (Zucchini Salad), with Cauliflower
DOS Roasted Broccoli Panzanella
Miso-Roasted Cauliflower Jumble with Soy Sesame Mayo
Purloined Miso Chili Cauliflower
Quinoa + Broccoli with Lemon and Almonds + Lemon-Lime Dressing
Shaved Cauliflower with Chickpeas, Freekeh, and Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen
Sparky Sesame-Ginger Broccoli Salad
Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios
Thomas Keller’s Curried Cauliflower-Chickpea Salad, Slightly Adapted
Tom Hirschfeld’s Broccoli Stem Salad
CELERY / CELERY ROOT
Bill Smith’s Celery Remoulade (verbatim)
Celery Salad with Lemon, Anchovy, Caper Dressing
Chadwick Boyd’s Shaved Celery Salad with Pimiento Buttermilk Dressing
Mozzarella Topped with Celery Salad and Potent Italian Salsa Verde
Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios
Sweet and Sour Celery Salad, from Mezcla, by Ixta Belfrage
CUCUMBERS 🥒
Avocado, Cucumber, and Tomato Salad Soup (or, Gazpacho)
Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad with Herb-Lime-Chili Pepper Vinaigrette
Cantaloupe, Cucumber, and Goat Cheese Salad, adapted from Patricia Wells
Chandra Ram’s Tomato and Cucumber Salad with Turmeric Paneer Croutons
Corn and Cucumber Salad, with Lime and Jalapeno
Cucumber Salad with Soy and Ginger
Cucumber Shallot Dip, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen
DOS Creamy Cucumber Salad with Dill
Marcella Hazan’s Orange and Cucumber Salad
Pretending I’m Vacationing in Italy Salad, from “Colu Cooks”
DIPS / HORS D’OEUVRES
Artichoke Salad / Spread for Little Toasts (or To Run Under the Broiler)
Avocado Mint Dip, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen
Bar Tartine’s Pickled Mushrooms
Classic Skordalia, adapted from The Olive and the Caper, by Susanna Hoffman
Convertible Greek Goddess Dip/Dressing
Cucumber Shallot Dip, from Saladish, by Ilene Rosen
Deborah Madison’s Roasted Red Pepper Spread
Eggplant and Yogurt Spread/Dip (Melitzanosalata), adapted from The Olive and the Caper, by Susanna Hoffman and Modern Greek Cooking, by Pano Karatassos
Emily’s Cream Cheese and Olives
Ginny Callan’s Baked Artichoke Dip
Guacamole (from The Essential Cuisines of Mexico)
Herbed Tomato Salad on Toast with Baked Ricotta
Luxurious White Bean and Artichoke Pantry Dip
Patricia Wells’s Barcelona Grilled Artichokes
Smoked Trout Salad for Little Toasts or Crackers or Half a Bagel
Southern Cheese Coins, from Saveur
Spicy Red Pepper-Feta Spread (Htipiti), adapted from Modern Greek Cooking, by Pano
Union Square Cafe’s Fancy but Easy Rosemary Bar Nuts
White Bean Spread for Crostini (Crostini di fagioli bianchi), from “Fagioli,” by Judith Barrett
DRESSINGS (AND SAUCES)
Alex Stacey’s Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette
Avenue M Champagne Citrus Vinaigrette
Beatrice Mercedes Messer Nunn’s Magic Salad Dressing
Church Cookbook Boiled Dressing
Convertible Greek Goddess Dip/Dressing
Creamy Lemon Dressing with Chives, adapted from Patricia Wells
DOS Avocado Green Goddess Dressing
Dreamy Lemon Cream Shallot Dressing, adapted from Chef Suzanne Goin
Emily’s Interpretation of Charlotte Mendelson’s Tart and Bracing Dressing for Her British Garden Salad
Emily’s Not Even Remotely Italian Creamy Italian Salad Dressing
Emily’s Perfect Mustard Vinaigrette
French Dressing, adapted from Brooklyn’s French Louie Restaurant
Hall’s Chophouse Green Peppercorn Dressing
Herby Champagne Citrus Vinaigrette
Joyce Goldstein’s Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Lemon Cream Shallot Dressing, adapted from Chef Suzanne Goin
Marcy Goldman’s Favorite Restaurant-Style Vinaigrette (and Emily’s, Too)
Miso Vinaigrette, from “Vegetable Revelations,” by Steven Satterfield
North African Lemon Dressing, adapted from Craig Claiborne’s New York Times Cookbook, from 1961
Old Fashioned Boiled Dressing, Adapted from Fanny Farmer
Old-School Recipe-Box Blue Cheese Dressing
Portia’s Watermelon Vinaigrette
Red Pesto (Pesto Rosso), from Pasta Every Day, by Meryl Feinstein
Russian Dressing, adapted from 282 Ways of Making a Salad, by Bebe Daniels and Jill Allgood
Salsa Cruda for Pasta or Bruschetta
Strong Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette
Tomato Vinaigrette, adapted from Williams-Sonoma Cooking at Home
Vail of Yore Watercress Dressing
Walnut Pesto, Adapted from the California Walnut Board
Wafu (Japanese-style) dressing
Whole Lemon Dressing from 52 Shabbats, by Faith Kramer
Yakiniku (barbecue) salad dressing
Yukari Sakamoto’s (All-Purpose Sesame) Almighty Dressing
FENNEL
Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad
A Bracing Green Salad with Orange, Fennel, and Zesty Orange Shallot Vinaigrette
Chicories with Tuna, Fennel, and Old-School Italian Dressing, from “Colu Cooks”
Diana Henry’s Roasted Tomato, Fennel, and Chickpea Salad
Donna Hay’s Fennel and Parsley Salad
Fennel and Orange Salad, with Shaved Jalapeños
Fennel Mango Slaw with Lime Dressing 🥭
Herb Salad with Pickled Fennel, Hard-cooked Egg, and Flatbread Crackers
Ignacio Mattos’s Shaved Fennel Salad with Provolone, from “Simply Genius”
Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout
Splendid Pear, Parmesan, and Fennel Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts
Springtime Shaved Asparagus and Fennel Salad
Zucchini Ribbon and Fennel Salad
FISH AND SEAFOOD 🍤 🐠
Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad
Chicories with Tuna, Fennel, and Old-School Italian Dressing, from “Colu Cooks”
Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith
Cold Soba Noodle Salad with Miso Karashi Dressing and Smoked Trout
Domenica Marchetti’s Aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso
Emily’s Shrimp Louie with Pickled Asparagus
A Goi Tom Bar for Picky People
Hot Tuna, from Turkey and the Wolf
Judy Walker’s Spicy New Orleans Shrimp (or Crawfish) Salad
Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout
Salmon and Lentil Salad with Soft Boiled Eggs and Herbs
Seafood Salad from “Charleston’s Gullah Recipes,” by Darren Campbell
Shrimp Sandwiches on Toast with Spicy Mayo
Smoked Trout Salad for Little Toasts or Crackers or Half a Bagel
Standard Tuna Salad (The Mom Version)
Tuna Salad — The Curry Version
Tuna Salad — The Hippie Version
Tuna Salad — The Mediterranean Version
Tunisian Tuna and Carrot Salad, adapted from Jamila’s Cafe, New Orleans
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp
White Bean, Tuna, Artichoke, and Olive Salad, with Anchovy Dressing
FRUIT 🍎 🍒
Ali Slagle’s Broccoli Bits with Cheddar & Dates
Alison Roman’s Cantaloupe with Arugula and Black Olives, from her book Dining In
Allison Robicelli’s Beautifully Plain Kale Salad, in Her Words
Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, Orange, and Shrimp Salad
Belgian Endive and Orange Salad with Orange Goat Cheese Cream
Bracing Grapefruit, Radish, Watercress Salad with Tarragon
A Bracing Green Salad with Orange, Fennel, and Zesty Orange Shallot Vinaigrette
Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad with Herb-Lime-Chili Pepper Vinaigrette
Cantaloupe, Cucumber, and Goat Cheese Salad, adapted from Patricia Wells
Chandra Ram’s Apple, Prosciutto, and Radicchio Salad with Za’atar-Parmesan Squash Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette
Colu Henry’s Escarole Salad with Red Onion, Walnuts & Apple and a Sherry Vinaigrette
Crimson Leaf, Black Lentil, Roasted Grape, and Walnut Salad with Pomegranates
Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad
Date, Onion, and Avocado Salad with Peanuts, from “Six California Kitchens”
Department of Salad Origin Story Salad
Emily’s Beet, Orange, and Avocado Salad
Emily’s Fruit Cocktail Without the Can But with Extra Cherries
Emily’s Persimmon and Orange Salad with Walnuts
Emily’s Tuscan Kale Salad with Grapes, Crisp Prosciutto, and Pecorino, Reimagined from an Italian Restaurant That Shall Go Unnamed
Falldorf Salad with Walnut-Cider Vinaigrette
Fennel and Orange Salad, with Shaved Jalapeños
Fennel Mango Slaw with Lime Dressing
A Green Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado
Hélène’s All-White Salad, from Dorie Greenspan’s Around My French Table
Honeydew and Mint Tabouli, adapted from an old Gourmet magazine
James Beard’s Moroccan Orange and Radish Salad (Shlada Dyal Fejjel ou Lichine)
James Beard’s Rice Salad with Fruits
Jenny Rosenstrach’s Husband Andy’s Pomegranate Kale Salad
Julie’s Peach and Tomato Salad, with Balsamic Vinegar
Lia Picard’s Grilled Steak and Apricot Salad
A Luxurious, Celebratory Green Salad with Peaches and Champagne Vinaigrette
Mango Peanut Chicken Salad, from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking
Marcella Hazan’s Orange and Cucumber Salad
The Most Autumnal Goddam Salad You’ll Ever Eat
Orange and Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout
Peach, Arugula, and Greek Yogurt Salad, slightly adapted from Miller Union, Atlanta
Peach Caprese with Black Olive and Red Onion
A Personal Farro Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Granny Smith Apples, and Whole Lemon Dressing
Pineapple Jicama Gaspacho/Salad, adapted from Rick Martinez
Plum and Tomato Salad on Honeyed Whipped Feta
Portia’s Nevisian Salad with a Twist
PW’s Pear and Watercress Salad
Radicchio Cups with Oranges, Dates, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Radicchio Cups with Persimmons, Pears, and Strong Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette
Refreshing Watermelon and Radish Salad with a Whisper of Feta and a Tomato Vinaigrette
Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Kale Salad with Cheddar
Roasted Fruit + Arugula Salad, from Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques + Plant Science for Big Flavored, Vegetable-Focused Meals by Nik Sharma
Roasted Root Vegetable Salad with Pickled Carrots, Aged Cheddar, and Apples, adapted from Chicago chef Paul Virant
Salad of Pears, Hazelnuts, and Cashel Blue Cheese, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry
A Semi-Autumnal, Semi-Seasonal (for My Region) Salad
Shaved Melon Salad with Lime-Honey Vinaigrette
Shaved Rainbow Salad with Dressing Options
Sonora Salad, from Coyote Cafe: Foods from the Great Southwest
Spinach, Arugula, and Orange Salad with Preserved Lemon and Shaved Jalapeños
Splendid Pear, Parmesan, and Fennel Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts
Stay-at-Home Green Papaya Salad
Steven Satterfield’s Arugula “Drag” Salad
Steven Satterfield’s Cauliflower Salad with Celery, Dried Apricots, and Pistachios
Stone Fruit Jumble with Ginger-Lime Dressing
Strawberry and Parmigiano-Reggiano Salad with Balsamic Vinegar
Summer Mango Salad with Spicy Nuoc Cham and Fresh Herbs
A Swinging Roasted Grape Salad with Other Baubles
Yucatecan Jicama Salad, from The Essential Cuisines of Mexico
RICE / GRAINS 🌾
Black Rice and Winter Squash Salad
Domenica Marchetti’s Aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso
Heidi Swanson’s Farro and Olive Salad, from ”Simply Genius”
Herby Rice Salad with Green Peas and Prosciutto
Honeydew and Mint Tabouli, adapted from an old Gourmet magazine
James Beard’s Rice Salad with Fruits
Jennifer Perillo’s Summer Farro Salad
John Donohue’s Quinoa Salad with Sweet Potato, Prosciutto, and Arugula
Mood Elevating Roasted Vegetable Salad, with Moroccan Flavors (farro)
A Personal Farro Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Granny Smith Apples, and Whole Lemon Dressing
Quinoa + Broccoli with Lemon and Almonds + Lemon-Lime Dressing
Quinoa Salad with Manchego, Almonds, Olives, and a Smoky Vinaigrette
Rice Salad for the Picnic I’m Never Having
Roasted Carrot and Farro Salad with Spicy Cumin Dressing and Yogurt (or Feta)
Roasted Corn, Tomato, and Farro Salad with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette and Feta
Robyn Eckhardt’s Kisir (Bulgur Salad) from “Istanbul and Beyond”
Shaved Cauliflower with Chickpeas, Freekeh, and Green Tahini-Yogurt Sauce, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen
Thyme Scented Farro and Wild Mushroom Salad with Fried Shallots
Warm Quinoa, Spinach, and Shiitake Salad, from “Thinking & Eating”
LEAFY GREENS 🥬
Alex Stacey’s Organic Courgette, Mozzarella, and Radicchio Salad
Alison Roman’s Cantaloupe with Arugula and Black Olives, from her book Dining In
Allison Robicelli’s Beautifully Plain Kale Salad, in Her Words
Arugula, Fennel, Royal Corona, and Shrimp Salad
Arugula Salad with Whole-Lemon Vinaigrette, from “Salad Seasons,” by Sheela Prakash
An Autumnal Salad with Sweet Potatoes, Radicchio, Pecorino and Pepitas
Belgian Endive and Orange Salad with Orange Goat Cheese Cream
Bitter greens with bacon, pecans, and warm balsamic dressing
Bracing Grapefruit, Radish, Watercress Salad with Tarragon
Butter Lettuce Salad, adapted from Eric Ripert’s Vegetable Simple
Caroline Chambers’ Ultimate BAS4BAP
Carolita Johnson’s Platonic Ideal Salad (in her own words)
Chandra Ram’s Mixed Greens with Everything Bagel Croutons and Ranch Dressing
Chicories with Tuna, Fennel, and Old-School Italian Dressing, from “Colu Cooks”
Chopped Kale, Dill, and Chickpea Salad with Smoked Trout, by Ed Smith
Classic Salade de Chèvre Chaud (from Carolita Johnson, in her own words)
Collard Green Slaw, from I Am from Here, by Vishwesh Bhatt
Colu Henry’s Escarole Salad with Red Onion, Walnuts & Apple and a Sherry Vinaigrette
Creamy Crunchy Caesar Salad (no raw egg)
Crimson Leaf, Black Lentil, Roasted Grape, and Walnut Salad with Pomegranates, from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow, by Diana Henry
Crisp, Refreshing Cabbage Salad with Juicy Shredded Chicken and Sesame-Lime Dressing
Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad
The DOS Version of Bandera’s Macho Salad
Department of Salad Origin Story Salad
Diana Henry’s SALADE GAVROCHARDE
Dreamy Kale and Edamame Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette and Soba Noodles
Emily’s Tuscan Kale Salad with Grapes, Crisp Prosciutto, and Pecorino, Reimagined from an Italian Restaurant That Shall Go Unnamed
Falldorf Salad with Walnut-Cider Vinaigrette
Flo’s Slaw for Barbecue Sandwiches
The Frenchie, adapted from Brooklyn’s French Louie Restaurant
The Gail Dosik Chopped Maurice Salad
A Garlicky Shaved Brussels Sprout Hullabaloo
Greek Horta, aka Steamed/Boiled Leafy Greens (Dressed in Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette)
A Green Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado
Green Salad with Invisible Vinaigrette, from Company, by Amy Thielen
Gregory Peck’s Leaf Lettuce Salad, from 282 Ways of Making a Salad
Hélène’s All-White Salad, from Dorie Greenspan’s Around My French Table
Herb Salad with Pickled Fennel, Hard-cooked Egg, and Flatbread Crackers
Jenné Claiborne’s Coconut Collard Salad with Quick-Pickled Onions
Jenny Rosenstrach’s Husband Andy’s Pomegranate Kale Salad
Jonathan Waxman’s Brussels Sprouts Salad, from Gabrielle Langholtz’s The New Greenmarket Cookbook
Joyce Goldstein’s Moroccan Chicken Salad, slightly adapted
Kale + Roasted Winter Vegetables + Maple Mustard Vinaigrette
Kale Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing, from Love Japan
Lettuce Salad, Stolen as Accurately as Possible from Cape Cod’s Brewster Fish House
Lindsay-Jean Hard’s Wintery Take on a Cobb
Mango Peanut Chicken Salad, from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking
Molly Stevens’s Cream-Braised Brussels Sprouts
Napa Cabbage Salad, with Avocado and Tomato, from an old Gourmet magazine
Peach, Arugula, and Greek Yogurt Salad, slightly adapted from Miller Union, Atlanta
Portia’s Simple Greek(ish) Salad
PW’s Arugula and Parmesan Salad
Radicchio Cups with Oranges, Dates, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Radicchio Cups with Persimmons, Pears, and Strong Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette
Refrigerator Pickle Chow Chow/Slaw
Restrained Yet Luscious Spinach Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Kale Salad with Cheddar
Roasted Fruit + Arugula Salad, from Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques + Plant Science for Big Flavored, Vegetable-Focused Meals by Nik Sharma
Romaine Salad with Candied Pepitas and Emily’s Green Goddess Vinaigrette
Salad with Poached Eggs & Bacon Vinaigrette, from Andrew Zimmern
Shaved Rainbow Salad with Dressing Options
Simple but Perfect Romaine and Parmesan Salad with Lemon Shallot Dressing
Spinach, Arugula, and Orange Salad with Preserved Lemon and Shaved Jalapeños
Splendid Pear, Parmesan, and Fennel Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts
Steven Satterfield’s Arugula “Drag” Salad
A Swinging Roasted Grape Salad with Other Baubles
Tom’s Kilt Sallet (aka Killed Salad)
Tostada Salad with Creamy Lime-Avocado Dressing, from Vegetarian Salad for Dinner
Yukari Sakamoto’s Ground Sesame Seed Dressed Spinach (or Other Blanched Vegetables)
Yukari Sakamoto’s Sesame Oil and Soy Sauce Dressed Spinach
Zuni Café Shredded Radicchio with Anchovy Vinaigrette, Bread Crumbs, and Sieved Egg
MEAT AND POULTRY 🥩 🍗
Laurie Colwin’s Ambrosial Chicken Salad
Bitter greens with bacon, pecans, and warm balsamic dressing
Caper-Loaded, Herbed-Up Haricots Verts, Potato, and Poached Chicken Salad
Chandra Ram’s Apple, Prosciutto, and Radicchio Salad with Za’atar-Parmesan Squash Croutons and Sherry Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwich, adapted from ‘Back to Square One’
Chipotle Lime Turkey-Salad Sandwiches
Crawford Family Cold Beef Salad with Caper Vinaigrette
Crisp, Refreshing Cabbage Salad with Juicy Shredded Chicken and Sesame-Lime Dressing
Curry Roasted Veggie and Chicken Salad, from What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking
DOS BLT Salad with a Perfect Dressing and Basil Croutons
The DOS Version of Bandera’s Macho Salad
DOS Tall Boy QL™ (Department of Salad Tall Boy Quiche Lorraine)
Deviled Ham Salad (adapted from Martha Kello’s Recipe Collection)
Emily’s Quichère (Or, Quiche Lorraine with a Gougère-Style Crust That Looks Like a Crown)
Emily’s Tuscan Kale Salad with Grapes, Crisp Prosciutto, and Pecorino, Reimagined from an Italian Restaurant That Shall Go Unnamed
The Gail Dosik Chopped Maurice Salad
Guamanian Chicken Salad with Coconut, from United Tastes of America
Herby Rice Salad with Green Peas and Prosciutto
Insalata di Pollo ai Peperoni e Pinoli (AKA Chicken Salad with Peppers and Pine Nuts), from Cucina Rustica
Laura Elyse Garcia’s Grandmother Jane’s Chicken-Avocado-Rice Salad
Laurie Colwin’s Ambrosial Chicken Salad
Lia Picard’s Grilled Steak and Apricot Salad
Mango Peanut Chicken Salad, from What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking
Pretending I’m Vacationing in Italy Salad, from “Colu Cooks”
Rice Salad for the Picnic I’m Never Having
Salad with Poached Eggs & Bacon Vinaigrette, from Andrew Zimmern
PASTA / NOODLES 🍜
An Asparagus Bow-Tie Pasta Salad for the Boys in the Lab
Bill Granger’s Pasta Salad with Peas, Broad Beans, & Ricotta, from Australian Food
Cold Soba Noodle Salad with Miso Karashi Dressing and Smoked Trout
Department of Salad Spicy Lunchbox Couscous
Dreamy Kale and Edamame Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette and Soba Noodles
Grilled Eggplant and Soba Noodle Salad with Nearly Nước Chấm, from Tenderheart, by Hetty Lui McKinnon
A Kitchen Sink Orzo Salad, with Lemon Garlic Dressing
Red Pesto (Pesto Rosso), from Pasta Every Day, by Meryl Feinstein
Seafood Salad from “Charleston’s Gullah Recipes,” by Darren Campbell
Sweet & Sour Eggplant Sauce with Burrata, from Pasta Every Day, by Meryl Feinstein
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad (or Bun) with Shrimp
A Very Good Pantry Item Pasta Salad
ROOT VEGETABLES AND WINTER SQUASH 🥕
Arabian Carrot Salad (Salatat al-Djazar), adapted from Rene R. Khawam’s La Cuisine Arabe
An Autumnal Salad with Sweet Potatoes, Radicchio, Pecorino and Pepitas
Beatriz Ainsztein’s Russian Salad, with a Lia Picard Twist
Bill Smith’s Carrot Slaw (verbatim)
Black Rice and Winter Squash Salad
Bracing Grapefruit, Radish, Watercress Salad with Tarragon
Carrot Salad (Schlada Dsjada), adapted from Kitchen in the Kasbah: Moroccan Cooking, by Irene F. Day
Carrot Salad with Raspberry Pickled Raisins and Pistachios
Chef Paul Virant’s Pickled Carrots, adapted for the fridge
ChopChop Family Potato and Pea Salad
Claudia Roden’s Spicy Roasted Carrot Salad, from Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean
Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad
The DOS Laboratory’s Roasted Winter Squash Platter with Parsley Salad with Creamy Walnut Vinaigrette
Emily’s Beet, Orange, and Avocado Salad
Emily’s Homage to the Roasted Beet Caprese Salad at the Purple Onion in Saluda, NC
Emily’s Wholly Unnecessary and Delicious Adaptation (of Patricia Wells’s Grated Beet Salad)
Green Bean and Potato Salad with Walnut Pesto, Peppers, and Olives
Kale + Roasted Winter Vegetables + Maple Mustard Vinaigrette
Lemony Roasted Pepper and Potato Salad
Lentil and Carrot Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette
Mexican Street Corn Potato Salad
Mood Elevating Roasted Vegetable Salad, with Moroccan Flavors
Patricia Wells’s Grated Beet Salad
A Personal Farro Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Granny Smith Apples, and Whole Lemon Dressing
Phyllis Grant’s Fall Panzanella
Pickle-Loaded Gribiche-Style Potato Salad
Pickled Beet and Potato Salad with Creamy Anchovy Dressing
Potato and Roasted Artichoke Salad with Herbed Parmesan Bread Crumbs and Lemon Garlic Dressing
Purloined Beet and Lentil Salad
Roast Squash Salad with Lentils and Goat’s Cheese
Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Kale Salad with Cheddar
Roasted Carrot and Farro Salad with Spicy Cumin Dressing and Yogurt (or Feta)
Roasted Root Vegetable Salad with Pickled Carrots, Aged Cheddar, and Apples, adapted from Chicago chef Paul Virant
Roasted Winter Vegetables with Lemon-Scallion-Parsley, Walnuts, and Blue Cheese
Spicy Butternut Squash Salad with Herbed Chickpeas and Labneh
Spring Carrots with Burnt Saffron Butter and Labneh, from “Salad Seasons,” by Sheela Prakash
Steven Satterfield’s Radish and Walnut Salad with Parmigiano-Reggiano, from his book Root to Leaf
Sweet and Sour Winter Squash Preserved in Oil
TAMAR ADLER’S SPICY SWEET POTATO SALAD, from Gabrielle Langholtz’s The New Greenmarket Cookbook
Tonic Carrot Soup with Apple Cider and Blue Cheese Cream
Ukrainian Beet Broth, or Borshch, from Mamushka, by Olia Hercules
Warm Potato Salad with Hot Scallion Dressing 🥔
Yucatecan Jicama Salad, from The Essential Cuisines of Mexico
Yukari Sakamoto’s Japanese Potato Salad (Potesara) ポテサラ
SANDWICHES 🥪
The Best Veggie Sandwich We’ve Eaten Lately, adapted from Alon’s Bakery and Market
Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwich, adapted from ‘Back to Square One’
Chipotle Lime Turkey-Salad Sandwiches
Elizabeth’s Family’s Marinated Onion and Tomato Sandwich for a Crab Feast
Persian Feta Cheese and Herb Sandwich, from ‘Back to Square One’
Salad Sandwiches with Herbed Cream Cheese
Shrimp Sandwiches on Toast with Spicy Mayo
Spring Toast with Fresh Ricotta, Favas, and Asparagus, from Veg Forward, by Susan Spungen
The Tomato, from Turkey and the Wolf
SOUPS 🥣
Avocado, Cucumber, and Tomato Salad Soup (or, Gazpacho)
Emily’s Beauty Soup (lentil)
Dreamy Cream of Asparagus Soup (with Parmesan Crisps)
Tonic Carrot Soup with Apple Cider and Blue Cheese Cream
Ukrainian Beet Broth, or Borshch, from Mamushka, by Olia Hercules
Williamsburg Peanut Soup, adapted from the King’s Arms Tavern
TOFU
Burmese Tofu Salad (Tohu Thoke), by MiMi Aye
Dreamy Kale and Edamame Salad with Sesame Vinaigrette and Soba Noodles
Mitchell Davis’s Take on Chinese Pressed Tofu Salad (in His Own Words)
Soy-Pickled Tomatoes with Silken Tofu, from Tenderheart, by Hetty Lui McKinnon
Technicolored Summer Rolls with Baked Tofu
TOMATOES 🍅
Avocado, Cucumber, and Tomato Salad Soup (or, Gazpacho)
Avocado, Raw Corn, and Tomato Salad, with Feta, Basil-Lime Vinaigrette, and Herbs
Chandra Ram’s Tomato and Cucumber Salad with Turmeric Paneer Croutons
Corn and Tomato Salad with Hidden Treasures
Elizabeth’s Family’s Marinated Onion and Tomato Sandwich for a Crab Feast
Julie’s Peach and Tomato Salad, with Balsamic Vinegar
Napa Cabbage Salad, with Avocado and Tomato, from an old Gourmet magazine
Niçoise Baked Tomato Salad, with Burrata and Lemon Basil Oil
Pico de Gallo/Black-Eyed-Pea Salad, With Avocado Crema
Plum and Tomato Salad on Honeyed Whipped Feta
Roasted Corn, Tomato, and Farro Salad with Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette and Feta
Salad Sandwiches with Herbed Cream Cheese
Sally Schmitt’s Panzanella My Way, from Six California Kitchens
Salsa Cruda for Pasta or Bruschetta
Soy-Pickled Tomatoes with Silken Tofu, from Tenderheart, by Hetty Lui McKinnon
Tomato and Dill Salad from the Cordon Bleu Cook Book (1947), by Dione Lucas (verbatim)
The Tomato, from Turkey and the Wolf
ZUCCHINI /SUMMER SQUASH
Alex Stacey’s Organic Courgette, Mozzarella, and Radicchio Salad
Charred Zucchini and Corn with Basil Caesar-ish Sauce, from Tenderheart, by Hetty Lui McKinnon
Diana Kennedy’s Flexible Ensalada de Calabacita (Zucchini Salad), with Cauliflower
Red Cat Restaurant’s Zucchini with Toasted Almonds and Pecorino
Rozanne Gold’s Fried Lemon and Zucchini SaladZucchini Ribbon and Fennel Salad
Zucchini Carpaccio, from Company, by Amy Thielen
MISCELLANEOUS ✈️ 💥 💃
Baked Feta with Peppers, adapted from Listen to Your Vegetables
Buttermilk and Brown Sugar Poured Cobbler
Crispy Garlic Chili Oil with Shallots and Fennel Seeds, from “Colu Cooks”
The DOS’s Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, and Shallot Quiche
Emily’s Cheddar and Chive Spoonbread for Supper
Emily’s Lemon Mint Mushroom Salad
Eric Ripert’s Roasted Bell Pepper Salad
Haricots Verts with Almonds and a Strong Sherry Vinaigrette
Hazelnut Dukkah, from Falafel for Breakfast
Magnificent Sour Cream Corn Muffins, from The Comfort Food Diaries
Melissa Clark’s Avocado Salad with Herbs and Capers
Mrs. Hecht’s Congealed Cucumber Salad
Nicole Tourtelot’s Herby Cottage Cheese Salad Toast (in her own words)
Odesan Coleslaw, from Caroline Eden’s Black Sea
Pistachio Salt, from Sweet Paul Magazine
Roasted Eggplant with Cilantro and Anchovy Salsa, from Mezcla, by Ixta Belfrage
A Super-Delicious Eggplant Thing I Made a Few Nights Ago, inspired by Ottolenghi
Susan Nunn Olson’s Divine Chocolate Peanut Butter Sheet Cake
Technicolored Summer Rolls with Baked Tofu
Walter Pidgeon’s Delmonico Salad, from 282 Ways of Making a Salad
Zucchini Fritters with Garlicky Lemon Dill Yogurt Sauce
