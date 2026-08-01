The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Home
Chat
Recipe Index
DOS Instagram
Archive
Leaderboard
About

July 2026

Cold Peach Cucumber Soup. A Very Luxe Cheese Toast.
These two dishes will hit the spot: Kerpow!
  Emily Nunn
Shrimp and Roasted Corn Salad with Bacon and Tons of Chives: You Want This.
Plus, a Roasted Tomato Pasta Salad with Green Olives and Herby Ricotta. Both are perfect for summer. No suspicious ingredients.
  Emily Nunn
Chopped Chickpea and Avocado Salad with Double Pepperoncini; Herby Carrot Salad with Toasted Nuts and Dates
Today’s issue is free for everyone. You won’t break a sweat and you also won’t leave the table peckish.
  Emily Nunn
Use Your Cheese As You Please (in Your Salads)
In a restrained manner or as a main element. As a whisper or a clarion call. Or not at all. You are the boss of your cheese intake.
  Emily Nunn

June 2026

May 2026

© 2026 Emily Nunn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture