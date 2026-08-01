The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin
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Green Goddess Little Gems. Piquant White Bean Salad with Olives and Fried Lemons.
Little effort. Lotsa flavor.
Aug 1
•
Emily Nunn
113
21
6
July 2026
Cold Peach Cucumber Soup. A Very Luxe Cheese Toast.
These two dishes will hit the spot: Kerpow!
Jul 24
•
Emily Nunn
167
47
7
Shrimp and Roasted Corn Salad with Bacon and Tons of Chives: You Want This.
Plus, a Roasted Tomato Pasta Salad with Green Olives and Herby Ricotta. Both are perfect for summer. No suspicious ingredients.
Jul 16
•
Emily Nunn
151
32
10
Chopped Chickpea and Avocado Salad with Double Pepperoncini; Herby Carrot Salad with Toasted Nuts and Dates
Today’s issue is free for everyone. You won’t break a sweat and you also won’t leave the table peckish.
Jul 8
•
Emily Nunn
233
28
12
Use Your Cheese As You Please (in Your Salads)
In a restrained manner or as a main element. As a whisper or a clarion call. Or not at all. You are the boss of your cheese intake.
Jul 1
•
Emily Nunn
106
8
9
June 2026
Fully Awake Food: A Big Sloppy Greek Salad Sandwich and a Freewheeling Peach and Sugar Snap Salad.
Let’s all break away from the habits that crush our souls—in the kitchen and in life.
Jun 25
•
Emily Nunn
167
43
8
Blue Cheese and Shredded Iceberg Salad; Summer Squash Soup with Fried Onions and Crunchy Parmesan Breadcrumbs.
When’s lunch? Here’s the perfect soup and salad. Please enjoy.
Jun 16
•
Emily Nunn
154
27
9
Side Salads That Are Not Terrible
They’re delicious because they’re rebels.
Jun 8
•
Emily Nunn
92
15
4
May 2026
Cold Noodle and Pasta Salads, My Loves
From our recent descent into the enormous basement archive beneath the Department of Salad
May 31
•
Emily Nunn
95
34
8
Bring Out Your Noodles! Bring out Your Melons!
Ding dong. We’re ringing the summer noodle salad bell a little early this year. And the melon bell. Why not?
May 26
•
Emily Nunn
195
34
9
Well, Howdy Do. We’ve Updated the Department of Salad Index.
It features over 700 recipes (and we may have accidentally left some out). Plus: A gorgeous Salmon Cobb from a friend of the DOS and three cherry tomato…
May 18
•
Emily Nunn
98
10
5
Food We’d Serve at The Department of Salad Spa
Which, sadly, does not yet exist.
May 16
•
Emily Nunn
232
41
7
© 2026 Emily Nunn
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