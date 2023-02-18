The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin
A Mood Elevating Roasted Vegetable Salad
To rock you gently, while also re-lighting your fire.
emily nunn
Feb 18
60
14
Two Salad-Adjacent Sandwiches
Eggplant! Roasted Peppers! Pesto! Mozzarella! Herbs! Cottage Cheese! Toast!
emily nunn
Feb 16
36
10
Reviving a Classic French Salad
Avez-vous du céleri-rave?
emily nunn
Feb 11
63
26
Caper-Loaded, Herbed-Up Haricots Verts, Potato, and Poached Chicken Salad
Plus two dressings to use on it: a rich anchovy-lemon and a strong red wine vinaigrette.
emily nunn
Feb 7
62
23
A Lost Creamy Garlic Dressing, Found
Or, how to stop worrying and love your brain.
emily nunn
Feb 3
55
27
January 2023
Crunchy Winter Rainbow Dance Party Salad
Everybody dance now!
emily nunn
Jan 29
90
31
The Department of Salad Has Caught a Bug
And it's not a beautiful butterfly.
emily nunn
Jan 26
71
49
Tofu, SoHo, Sontag, and Salad
It's all right here.
emily nunn
Jan 22
41
29
A Kale Salad for All Seasons
It's from a terrific cookbook coming out in May.
emily nunn
Jan 20
54
14
Black Rice and Winter Squash Salad
With a Brazil nut "pesto." Plus: Is the DOS trying to poison you? No.
emily nunn
Jan 16
25
28
We're Rebranding Salad in 2023
It's about delicious, multifaceted fulfillment, not self-deprivation.
emily nunn
Jan 13
73
46
Belgian Endive As Finger Food
Plus an emergency salad, for when you realize you forgot (?) to make a salad.
emily nunn
Jan 8
44
22
