I SPEND AN ENORMOUS amount of time in the Department of Salad Dressing Room, trying on new vinaigrettes, dips, sauces, and splashes. Because, as I’ve said before: Salads get weary wearing the same old shaggy dressings.

The idea behind the Dressing Room is that people tend to fall in love with a few dressings, get tired of them, and then blame salad. Which is like reading the same book a hundred times and giving it a bad rating on Goodreads with a note claiming the plot seems overfamiliar.

Here’s a Dressing Room featuring a chunky Parmesan walnut dressing and another inspired by chunky tartar sauce:

The Department of Salad Dressing Room emily nunn · September 14, 2024 WELCOME BACK TO THE DRESSING ROOM, a place for vinaigrettes, dressings, crunchy toppings, and other salad accoutrements to call their very own 👗 💍 💎 👖 🫙 This is an occasional feature of the Depa… Read full story

DID YOU KNOW? It takes two kinds of lettuce (🥬 + $$) to keep the Department of Salad alive. The best way to support us, if you don’t already: Press the green button (and get full access to all the salad in our enormous archive).

But we’ve been featuring solo dressing recipes for a very long time. Here is my convertible Green Goddess Dip/Dressing, from one of my earliest issues, back in November of 2020, before the Dressing Room even existed. (We were just learning how to make PDFs, and I accidentally called it “Greek Goddess,” so I did a bad little fix, but whatever—you can still download the recipe, below. )

Our Green Goddess Dip, which you can convert into a dressing.

Green Goddess 54.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’ve been on a miso kick lately—I’m realizing what everyone else has clearly known for centuries, which is that it tastes great with just about everything, including pineapple, which we proved below:

And in my ongoing quest to find bottled dressings to recommend (so that people won’t think I’m one of those do-it-yourself snobs who judges others for not cutting down their own trees and building their own house with them), I was thrilled to find a carrot one and a miso carrot one by two companies I like.

Unfortunately, both tasted like carrot cake made with no carrots. All I could taste was sugar.

So I got to work on the Carrot Miso Dressing I have for you today; I first made it with straight up carrot juice, but I couldn’t get the dressing to taste much like carrot, which is a quiet but very distinctive vegetable. So I reduced some carrot juice and that has made all the difference.

Hope you like it.

🍅 🥕 🥬 🌿

FIRST, ONE SMALL REQUEST

Would you mind hitting the ❤️ button at the top left or bottom left of this newsletter if you enjoy being here? XO—Emily

🍅 🥕 🥬 🌿

*RECIPE: Big-Flavored Carrot Miso Dressing 🥕

Makes about 1½ cups

1 cup carrot juice (I used Trader Joe’s Organic; Lakewood Organic is also good)

1 tablespoon plus two teaspoons white miso

1 garlic clove, cut up

2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons Sriracha, more to taste

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

In a small saucepan, bring the carrot juice to a boil then lower the heat to a simmer, continuing to cook until juice is reduced to ½ cup. Let this cool completely. In a mini food processor, combine the reduced carrot juice, miso, garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, honey, and Sriracha and puree until smooth. Gradually stream in the olive oil, to blend completely and emulsify. Season with freshly ground black pepper. Taste; you might want to stream in a bit more olive oil to mellow it out or give it more kick with a little extra Sriracha. NOTE: This is better after a night of melding in the fridge, where it will keep in a sealed container for up to a week. (Let it sit for a few minutes at room temperature and give it a vigorous stir before serving; it solidifies and separates just a bit.)

Big Flavored Carrot Miso Dressing 456KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

🥬 🥬🥬 That’s It! We’re done here! We’ll see you soon with SALADS!

🥬🥬 ONE MORE THING: Please remember that while you may receive The Department of Salad as an e-mail, all issues of the newsletter—along with any corrections, the archive, and our Fancy New Recipe Index—are always available at the Department of Salad website. (You can always search “The Department of Salad” or go directly to emilyrnunn.substack.com.) All the recipes from all the newsletters will be there for you. To search the Index, simply use the search function (command F) that produces a search bar in the upper-right-hand corner of the page.

🥬 IN THE MEANTIME: If you feel like sharing the Department of Salad with friends or family who deserve it, please do so with the buttons below. It would mean the world to us! And thank you, always, for being a subscriber. ❤️ 💕 💝

Share The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Give a gift subscription